Taylor Beck signs one-year deal with Avtomobilist of KHL

By Joey AlfieriJun 14, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

Forward Taylor Beck has signed a one-year contract with Avtomobilist of the KHL, according to Igor Eronko of Sport-Express.

Beck was a third-round pick of the Nashville Predators back in 2009, but he only managed to suit up in 92 NHL games since then.

The 26-year-old was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the summer of 2015 before being shipped to the Islanders as part of a package for Michael Grabner that fall.

At the 2016 trade deadline, Beck was sent to the Colorado Avalanche for Marc-Andre Cliche. The Avs didn’t give him a qualifying offer at the end of that season, so he became an unrestricted free agent.

He eventually resurfaced in Edmonton last season. Although he had no points in five NHL games during the 2016-17 season, he managed to score 66 points in 56 games in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors and Hartford Wolf Pack. The Oilers then traded him to the Rangers in exchange for Justin Fontaine.

Beck leaves the NHL with 11 goals, 23 points and 32 penalty minutes.

PHT Morning Skate: Scott Darling’s ‘goodbye’ letter to Chicago

By Joey AlfieriJun 14, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Stars beat writer Mike Heika had a Q&A with some readers, and he touched on a number of interesting points about Dallas’ offseason. Heika believes that this could be the biggest summer in franchise history. (Dallas Morning News)

–Even though they failed to make the playoffs, again, this year, Bruins legend Bobby Orr doesn’t believe his former team is far off from playing spring hockey. “If you look around the league, there’s not a big difference,” Orr said. “Just take a peak. Everybody can’t have (Sidney) Crosby and (Evgeni) Malkin on the same team. But you look around, the teams are close. So, the Bruins aren’t that far away.” (NESN)

–Don’t tell Vegas oddsmakers about what Orr said about Boston’s chances of making an improvement. The people in Vegas believe the Briuins’ chances of winning the cup are slimmer this year than they were last year. (CSN New England)

–Penguins captain Sidney Crosby threw out the first pitch at last night’s Pirates game. Crosby’s pitch was pretty impressive (it was much, much, much better than 50 Cent’s first pitch). (The Score)

Scott Darling was traded from Chicago to Carolina this off-season, but he wanted to make sure he said goodbye to all Blackhawks fans and that’s exactly what he did via The Players’ Tribune. Darling wrote about his journey through the minors and the firs time he played at the United Center. “I remember I was standing in the crease during the national anthem, and I was looking up into the rafters at all the banners, and I had this crazy flashback to every team I ever played for — to standing in the crease and looking up into the rafters of every tiny barn that I played in along the way. Except this time, I was doing it at the United Center, where I had come as a kid with my dad.” (The Players’ Tribune)

–Elmer Benning has logged a lot of miles during his time as a scout for the Montreal Canadiens. He discovered many of Montreal’s great draft picks from Western Canada, including Carey Price.

Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup

By Adam GretzJun 13, 2017, 10:31 PM EDT

The Grand Rapids Griffins, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, won the 2017 Calder Cup on Tuesday night by defeating the Syracuse Crunch, 4-3, in Game 6 of the series.

The Griffins had to overcome a 3-2 third period deficit to secure the series clinching win and were able to do it thanks to a pair of late goals from Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk.

Bertuzzi, who scored nine goals during the playoffs for the Griffins, was named playoff MVP for his performance.

He was the Red Wings’ second-round draft pick (No. 58 overall) in 2013. He got his first taste of NHL action this season when he appeared in seven games with the big club. He did not record a point in those games.

During his time with the Griffins, however, he managed to score 12 goals and add 25 assists in only 48 games. His production was a sharp increase from where it was a year earlier in the AHL (during his first year of pro hockey he had 30 points in 71 games).

This championship is the second in the history of the Griffins, with both of them coming in the past five years.

Devils GM keeping options open, but expects to keep top pick

By Adam GretzJun 13, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

Every offseason there is always a discussion centered around two possibilities that almost never happen: The potential for a restricted free agent to sign an offer sheet, and the team that owns the No. 1 overall pick potentially trading it.

When it comes to the latter point, expect this to be yet another year where it does not happen as the New Jersey Devils seem committed to keeping the No. 1 overall pick and selecting either Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier.

“I’ve gotten calls asking if there’s interest moving down and other calls where it’s been more specific and it’s something to think about,” general manager Ray Shero said, via NHL.com. “But I haven’t called them back. The idea is we’ll probably be picking, but we’re open to a lot of things.

“What would it get me to trade the No. 1 pick outright? I couldn’t even tell you. It hasn’t been done that much, but if we did do something like that it would be pretty apparent it was the right thing to do. You have to be ready for all different scenarios in moving up or down, and in this case down.”

It is important to keep in mind that the No. 1 overall pick has not been traded since 2003 when the Florida Panthers traded it to the Pittsburgh Penguins, moving back from the top pick to the third pick. Pittsburgh selected Marc-Andre Fleury, while Florida ended up with Nathan Horton.

That top pick is just too valuable in a salary cap league to give up. You need impact players to win, and the best possible place to get them is at the top of the draft. Every Stanley Cup winner in the salary cap era with the exception of the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings has had at least one top-two pick on its roster.

Along with that, the Devils are simply in need of a young, potential impact player to rebuild around. They are probably not going to get that player outside of a top pick.

NHL explains the disallowed Predators’ goal from Game 6

By Adam GretzJun 13, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators had two goals disallowed in the Stanley Cup Final, including what could have been a massive goal in Game 6 when Colton Sissons‘ apparent goal was immediately disallowed due to a quick whistle from referee Kevin Pollock.

Just a quick refresher: After Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray was unable to hold onto a Filip Forsberg shot, the puck sat in the crease allowing Sissons to swoop in and tap it into an empty net to seemingly give the Predators a 1-0 lead.

But as the puck was sitting in the crease Pollock lost sight of it and immediately blew the whistle before Sissons could score.

No goal.

The Predators would not get another puck behind Murray the rest of the game and went on to lose Game 6 2-0, giving the Penguins their fifth Stanley Cup in franchise history and second in a row.

On Tuesday, Joe Rexrode from the Tennessean was able to get an explanation from the NHL as to why exactly the goal was disallowed.

John Dellapina, the NHL’s director of communications, told Rexrode that the call on the ice was handled correctly and that once the whistle was blown the league has no mechanism to review such a play or overturn it.

In response, Rexrode referenced NHL rule 34.8 which includes the following section on the types of plays that are able to be reviewed:

This would also include situations whereby the Referee stops play or is in the process of stopping the play because he has lost sight of the puck and it is subsequently determined by video review that the puck crosses (or has crossed) the goal line and enters the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result was unaffected by the whistle (i.e., the timing of the whistle was irrelevant to the puck entering the net at the end of a continuous play).

According to the NHL, the only way this play would have been a “continuous” play is if Forsberg’s initial shot had gone in the net while Pollock was in the process of blowing the whistle.

But because it did not, once Sissons played the puck it was no longer a “continuous” play and Pollock’s whistle cancelled everything out.

The game remained scoreless until there was only 1:35 remaining in regulation when Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist banked a shot in off of Pekka Rinne from below the goal line. One minute later Carl Hagelin added an empty net goal.