PHT Morning Skate: Scott Darling’s ‘goodbye’ letter to Chicago

–Stars beat writer Mike Heika had a Q&A with some readers, and he touched on a number of interesting points about Dallas’ offseason. Heika believes that this could be the biggest summer in franchise history. (Dallas Morning News)

–Even though they failed to make the playoffs, again, this year, Bruins legend Bobby Orr doesn’t believe his former team is far off from playing spring hockey. “If you look around the league, there’s not a big difference,” Orr said. “Just take a peak. Everybody can’t have (Sidney) Crosby and (Evgeni) Malkin on the same team. But you look around, the teams are close. So, the Bruins aren’t that far away.” (NESN)

–Don’t tell Vegas oddsmakers about what Orr said about Boston’s chances of making an improvement. The people in Vegas believe the Briuins’ chances of winning the cup are slimmer this year than they were last year. (CSN New England)

–Penguins captain Sidney Crosby threw out the first pitch at last night’s Pirates game. Crosby’s pitch was pretty impressive (it was much, much, much better than 50 Cent’s first pitch). (The Score)

—Scott Darling was traded from Chicago to Carolina this off-season, but he wanted to make sure he said goodbye to all Blackhawks fans and that’s exactly what he did via The Players’ Tribune. Darling wrote about his journey through the minors and the firs time he played at the United Center. “I remember I was standing in the crease during the national anthem, and I was looking up into the rafters at all the banners, and I had this crazy flashback to every team I ever played for — to standing in the crease and looking up into the rafters of every tiny barn that I played in along the way. Except this time, I was doing it at the United Center, where I had come as a kid with my dad.” (The Players’ Tribune)

–Elmer Benning has logged a lot of miles during his time as a scout for the Montreal Canadiens. He discovered many of Montreal’s great draft picks from Western Canada, including Carey Price.