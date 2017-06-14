Getty

It sounds like Steve Mason’s time with the Flyers could be coming to an end

Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJun 14, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT

After spending parts of five seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers and completely turning his career around it seems that Steve Mason‘s time with the team has reached its conclusion.

At least that is the way his agent, Anton Thun, made it sound when talking to the Philly.com regarding the state of negotiations between the team and Mason (there have been none).

Basically, it comes down to the Flyers choosing Michal Neuvirth over Mason this summer. Mason is eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1 and at the moment all signs point to him hitting the open market.

“In all honesty, he would have hoped the Flyers would have been interested enough to enter into contract negotiations with him right now, but they didn’t, so you move on,” Thun told Sam Carchidi. “That’s business.”

He later added, “If I was running the team, I’d sign Steve Mason, but of course I’m biased. They made a decision to sign Michal Neuvirth, which was their choice. I think it probably surprised a bunch of people, but, again, that’s the Flyers’ choice and we just have to react to that.”

Mason and Neuvirth have been the goaltending duo in Philadelphia for the past two seasons and it has produced a mixed bag of results. Two years ago they gave the Flyers a .917 save percentage that was in the top-eight of the entire NHL for a pretty cheap price against the salary cap. Together, they counted just $5.7 million against the salary cap, which was less than 15 individual starting goalies across the league made.

Unfortunately for the Flyers, both players regressed badly this season and once again left the team with a huge question mark in net. Their performance was a significant factor in the team falling short of the playoffs for the third time in the past five years. The Flyers still decided to re-sign Neuvirth to a two-year deal that will pay him $2.5 million per season. The Flyers also have 23-year-old Anthony Stolarz who appeared in seven games this past season, recording a .928 save percentage.

During Mason’s time with the Flyers he had a .918 save percentage, a massive change in performance from his final four seasons in Columbus when he was one of the NHL’s least productive goalies.

Sens’ Karlsson facing four month recovery after foot surgery

Getty
2 Comments
By Adam GretzJun 14, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

The Ottawa Senators announced on Wednesday that defenseman Erik Karlsson will be sidelined for four months following surgery to repair torn tendons in his left foot.

It was revealed after the first round that Karlsson was playing through a hairline fracture in his foot (and still dominating) but an MRI after the season revealed the tendon damage.

“Erik underwent surgery earlier today in Charlotte, N.C, to repair torn tendons in his left foot,” general manager Pierre Dorion announced.

“The tears, which occurred during this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, were found during an MRI as part of an extensive medical evaluation following the season. The recovery from this surgery is expected to take approximately four months. This timeline leaves us hopeful that Erik will be fully recovered and healthy to start the 2017-18 regular season.”

That timeline should make his expected return sometime around the middle of October, which would not only sideline him for all of training camp and the preseason, but perhaps even the start of the regular season.

Even while playing through the injury Karlsson was the Senators’ best player and one of the single biggest reasons they reached Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They lost in double overtime to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

His performance during the postseason was so dominant that he actually received a Conn Smythe Trophy vote (a third-place vote) despite not playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

Fleury did the Penguins huge favor by waiving his no-move clause

Getty
3 Comments
By Adam GretzJun 14, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

Marc-Andre Fleury‘s eventual exit from the Pittsburgh Penguins has been inevitable for nearly a year now.

Ever since Matt Murray burst onto the scene last season it has simply been a matter of when and how Fleury’s exit happens, and where he ends up going.

Murray, already a two-time Stanley Cup champion, is cemented in as the future of the position and the Penguins were never going to put themselves in a position where they could potentially lose him in the expansion draft to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The only snag is that Fleury’s contract included a no-movement clause that would have forced the Penguins to protect him — and expose Murray — unless he was willing to waive it.

In the immediate aftermath of the Penguins’ Stanley Cup win on Sunday night it was revealed that Fleury did, in fact, waive that no-movement clause back in February. It not only made things easier for general manager Jim Rutherford and the Penguins’ front office, it also may have ended up saving their season and giving them an opportunity to win another Stanley Cup.

Fleury spoke with Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about his decision to waive his no-movement clause

“The team came forward to me and asked … it gave them more flexibility for the future, for the summer, so they weren’t scrambling to trade me,” Fleury said, via the Post-Gazette. “I thought it was the right thing to help the team, to stay with the team and finish the season here and have a chance to play for the Cup again.”

Had Fleury refused to waive his no-move clause (which he would have had every right to do) it would have put the Penguins — and Fleury — in a difficult position.

They would have either had to work to trade him during the season before the trade deadline, work out a trade with Vegas to send them some form of compensation to not take a goalie, or perhaps even buy out the remaining three years of Fleury’s contract and have dead money on the salary cap for several years done the line.

None of those options would have been ideal.

Had they scrambled to trade Fleury during the season and actually completed one, there is almost no chance they would have been celebrating their fifth Stanley Cup on Wednesday afternoon.

With Murray sidelined at the start of the playoffs it gave Fleury an opportunity to regain his starting job through the first two rounds of the playoffs. He not only played well enough for the team to get through the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals, he was without question their best player and one of the single biggest reasons they advanced.

He was replaced by Murray in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals after giving up four goals in 12 minutes. Murray finished the postseason, including his shutout performances in Games 5 and 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In the end the Penguins are still likely to lose Fleury for no compensation (other than $5 million in salary cap space in each of the next two seasons) if Vegas takes him in the expansion draft, as it is assumed they will.

But they were at least able to avoid a lot of the headaches that would have come with trying to rush a trade during the season or in the immediate aftermath so they could keep Murray.

They were also able to get another Stanley Cup out of it.

Report: Moscow Dynamo players on strike over unpaid wages

Getty
1 Comment
By Jason BroughJun 14, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT

Alex Ovechkin‘s old hockey club in Russia is kind of a mess right now.

The KHL’s Dynamo Moscow, despite getting new owners that will allow the team to play next season, is now facing the prospect of a players’ strike over unpaid wages.

According to Russian sports writer Slava Malamud, Dyanmo’s new owners are saying they’re not responsible for the old owners’ mistakes. Hence, the decision to not pay the players what they’re owed.

The players, meanwhile, say they’re on the strike until that changes.

It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for the club. Earlier this month, Dyanmo’s offices were raided by anti-fraud and corruption police.

From the Associated Press:

According to the club, the raid was prompted by an allegation of embezzlement by an employee of the club’s training base, made in a letter by a senior executive of the Dynamo sports society. The society owns the club and has been in dispute with its management.

The club said it was co-operating with police, but suggested the corruption complaint was being used as “a means of putting pressure” on the club.

Dynamo was until recently one of Russia’s top hockey teams with backing from billionaire former club president Arkady Rotenberg, and won the Kontinental Hockey League in 2012 and 2013.

Since Rotenberg left in 2015, the club has experienced cash shortages, and relations with the Dynamo sports society’s leadership have become tense.

Last month, society head Vladimir Strzhalkovsky told Russian media the club racked up debts of around 2 billion rubles $35 million US.

Dynamo was eliminated by SKA Saint Petersburg in the second round of this year’s Gagarin Cup playoffs.

Related: KHL contracts two teams for upcoming campaign

After 16 years, Sens part ways with Neil

1 Comment
By Mike HalfordJun 14, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT

One of the longest tenured players in Senators history is no longer.

Chris Neil, the veteran tough guy that appeared in over 1,000 contests over the last 16 years, won’t be brought back for another season, his agent told the Ottawa Citizen.

Neil, 37, met Monday with Sens GM Pierre Dorion, who informed him of the club’s decision. It came after Neil played just 53 contests last season, this after appearing in 80 during the ’15-16 campaign.

“They had a meeting with him and told him, ‘We don’t think you’re going to be happy with this role’,” agent Todd Reynolds explained. “Neil said, ‘Yeah, I don’t think I would be either and it’s probably not what I’d like to endure for a year’.

“(They agreed) let’s just mutually go our separate ways here and see if something better is out there for you where they’re going to give you eight, nine or 10 minutes a night possibly.”

Neil is expected to test free agency this summer, as he isn’t ready to retire.

If he does land somewhere else, it’ll be strange seeing him in a different uniform.

Neil was taken by Ottawa in the sixth round of the 1998 draft, and made his NHL debut three years later. He’s been one of the club’s most recognizable players ever since, in large part to his pugilistic ways. During the 2003-04 campaign, Neil fought a remarkable 24 times.

He currently sits third on the franchise’s games played leaderboard — trailing only Chris Phillips and Daniel Alfredsson — and is Ottawa’s all-time leader in penalty minutes.

 