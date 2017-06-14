Getty

Galchenyuk situation in Montreal reminiscent of Seguin in Boston

By Jason BroughJun 14, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT

Another polarizing player could be on his way out of Montreal.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the Canadiens are “listening” to trade offers for Alex Galchenyuk.

Now, obviously, this doesn’t mean that Galchenyuk will be traded. But the fact the Habs are even listening on such a talented player is reminiscent of last summer’s situation with P.K. Subban.

Yeah, remember that?

In reality, Galchenyuk’s situation might be more reminiscent of Tyler Seguin‘s situation in Boston, in that the Bruins weren’t convinced Seguin could play center under head coach Claude Julien.

And we all know how that played out.

Not to suggest Seguin’s defensive shortcomings were the only reason he was dealt to Dallas, but the notion he wasn’t a “200-foot player” certainly did play a role.

Well, Julien is now the Canadiens’ head coach, and note what Julien said about Galchenyuk at the end of Montreal’s season.

“Ideally, we would love to have him play center,” Julien said. “But I think he realizes the same thing we realize right now. As a centerman, it’s one of the toughest jobs there is because you have to be all over the ice, and you’ve got to be able to skate. As a centerman, you have to be good at both ends of the ice, and you have to be responsible. Right now, he’s not at that stage.”

Galchenyuk, 23, is an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent.

Penguins’ Stanley Cup Parade highlights

By Adam GretzJun 14, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

For the second year in a row — and the third time in nine years — the Pittsburgh Penguins were taking part in a championship parade on Wednesday afternoon.

The city of Pittsburgh estimated (perhaps somewhat generously) that as many as 650,000 people showed up for the victory celebration that went through the downtown streets before ending at Point State Park, right at the confluence of the cities three rivers.

The celebration included goalies Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury lifting the Stanley Cup together (likely for the last time as Fleury is not expected to not be back next season), a lot of screaming, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan calling for a “three-peat” and Matt Cullen‘s kids cutting apart Ron Hainsey‘s clothes.

Here are some of the highlights…

One highlight that did not make that clip was Cullen’s kids helping turning Hainsey’s blue jeans into what was almost certainly an awkward pair of jean shorts.

With temperatures nearing 90 degrees on the day he was probably the only player on the team that started the day in something other than shorts. Fortunately for him (or unfortunately depending on your style opinions) the Cullen kids were there to help him out.

Speaking of Cullen, every time his name was mentioned at the parade a “one more year” chant would break out as fans (and his teammates) tried to convince him to return next season. The 40-year-old Cullen proved to be a valuable role player on each of the past two Cup-winning teams.

At their parade one year ago coach Mike Sullivan ended his speech by saying “let’s do this again next year.”

He offered a similar closing on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the team, we just want to thank you guys,” Sullivan said, via the Post-Gazette. “We think we’ve got a unique fan base. Everybody talked about Nashville through those finals. They’ve got nothing on Pittsburgh, I’ll tell you that. I said a little something last year, seeing if we could do this again. I wonder if we could repeat or three-peat, should I say.”

No rest: Preds to start negotiations with Johansen, Arvidsson next week

By Mike HalfordJun 14, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT

David Poile won’t have much time to ruminate on Nashville’s Stanley Cup Final defeat.

Just days after his club lost in Game 6 to Pittsburgh, the Predators GM was back at work, mapping out a course of action for what promises to be an extremely busy rest of June.

“We have a few contracts to do. The most notable are Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson,” Poile said on Wednesday, per NHL.com. “We’ll meet with them in Chicago [at the draft] to start that process next week.”

The Johansen extension will be a big one.

The 24-year-old is a bonaifde No. 1 center, coming off a year in which he co-led the team in scoring — 61 points, tied with Arvidsson — and was dynamic in the playoffs before undergoing season-ending thigh surgery in the Western Conference final.

A restricted free agent, Johansen is coming off a three-year, $12 million pact with a $4M average annual cap hit. The real question now is how big a raise he’ll get, and how long the term will be. Other teams have invested heavily in top-line centers around the same age — Winnipeg gave Mark Schiefele $49 million over eight years, Calgary gave Sean Monahan $44M over seven — so this figures to be an expensive negotiation for Poile.

Arvidsson’s will be a different, as he’s coming off his entry-level deal. But he too is in line for a pay bump, given he led the Predators with 31 goals during the regular season, impressing onlookers with his mix of skill and relentless puck pursuit.

Finally, there’s the future of team captain Mike Fisher. He’s currently without a contract for next season and, given he just turned 37, there have been discussions about him contemplating retirement. Poile said the Preds want Fisher back, but haven’t spoken to him yet.

“We’d like to give him as much time as he needs to make a decision,” Poile said.

Wild have big decision to make on Niederreiter

By Mike HalfordJun 14, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

Hopefully Chuck Fletcher has a good phone plan.

The Wild GM, like his counterparts across the league, has a very busy few weeks ahead with the expansion draft, entry draft and free agency. But Fletcher’s job might be more difficult than most, given two of his best offensive weapons — Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiterare restricted free agents, and need new deals.

The Niederreiter situation is especially compelling.

His agent, Andre Rufener, told the Star-Tribune they want to avoid arbitration, and hope to get a long-term deal done Minnesota. Rufener also addressed trade reports involving his client, explaining that — while he doesn’t envision a deal happening — he is aware that Niederreiter’s in demand across the NHL.

“We’re just taking this as a positive thing,” Rufener said. “There’s interest in him across the league.”

It’s easy to see why. Niederreiter is only 24 and has cracked the 20-goal plateau in each of his last three seasons, scoring a career-high 25 last year.

As such, one would expect him to get a significant raise from the three-year, $8 million deal he just wrapped. That one carried a $2.67M average annual cap hit. Assuming Granlund will also get a hefty pay bump, Fletcher might need to seek some sort of financial relief — which is why there are rumblings of the Wild asking Jason Pominville, he of the $5.6M cap hit, to waive his no-movement clause for the expansion draft.

(Fletcher also needs to figure out his logjam on defense, and reports suggest Boston has discussed acquiring Jonas Brodin.)

The interesting thing about Minnesota’s forward situation is the boatload of talent in reserve. Prospects Luke Kunin, Jordan Greenway, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson-Ek are all on the horizon. Kunin, the 15th overall pick in 2016, already turned pro and played 12 games with AHL Iowa. Eriksson-Ek made his NHL debut last year, and saw time in the playoffs as well.

So yeah, Fletcher has calls to make. Lots of them.

What now for Rangers after buying out Girardi?

By Jason BroughJun 14, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

Now that they’ve bought him out, the New York Rangers won’t need to protect Dan Girardi in the expansion draft, and that could be a big deal for a team that needs to improve its blue line.

Girardi had a no-movement clause, which surely contributed to today’s announcement. Marc Staal also has a NMC, so he’ll still require protection. The Rangers will obviously protect Ryan McDonagh.

But after Staal and McDonagh, there’s no obvious candidate on the blue line to throw a wall around. Kevin Klein is reportedly pondering retirement. And no disrespect intended, but Nick Holden, Steven Kampfer, and Adam Clendening are hardly irreplaceable. (In case you’re wondering, Brady Skjei is exempt.)

Perhaps now the Rangers could be in on a player like Sami Vatanen. They could sure use a right shot on the power play.

Of course, the expectation all along has been that the Rangers will pursue Kevin Shattenkirk in free agency. Buying out Girardi would also clear cap space for that.

The forward group could see change as well. According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, Derek Stepan‘s name “is fairly prominent in trade chatter” at the moment.

Clearly, the Blueshirts aren’t done making moves.

