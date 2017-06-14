Galchenyuk situation in Montreal reminiscent of Seguin in Boston

Another polarizing player could be on his way out of Montreal.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the Canadiens are “listening” to trade offers for Alex Galchenyuk.

Now, obviously, this doesn’t mean that Galchenyuk will be traded. But the fact the Habs are even listening on such a talented player is reminiscent of last summer’s situation with P.K. Subban.

Yeah, remember that?

"When teams call about P.K., I listen, but I say no." – Marc Bergevin on the numerous rumours surrounding a trade involving Subban — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 23, 2016

In reality, Galchenyuk’s situation might be more reminiscent of Tyler Seguin‘s situation in Boston, in that the Bruins weren’t convinced Seguin could play center under head coach Claude Julien.

And we all know how that played out.

Not to suggest Seguin’s defensive shortcomings were the only reason he was dealt to Dallas, but the notion he wasn’t a “200-foot player” certainly did play a role.

Well, Julien is now the Canadiens’ head coach, and note what Julien said about Galchenyuk at the end of Montreal’s season.

“Ideally, we would love to have him play center,” Julien said. “But I think he realizes the same thing we realize right now. As a centerman, it’s one of the toughest jobs there is because you have to be all over the ice, and you’ve got to be able to skate. As a centerman, you have to be good at both ends of the ice, and you have to be responsible. Right now, he’s not at that stage.”

Galchenyuk, 23, is an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent.

