Dan Girardi to be bought out by Rangers

The New York Rangers are buying out defenseman Dan Girardi.

Girardi, 33, had three years left on his contract. The buyout will be spread over six years, with a $2.6 million cap hit next season, a $3.6 million hit the following two, and a $1.1 million hit in the final three.

Girardi played 788 games for the Rangers, plus 122 more in the playoffs.

Alas, all those heavy minutes took their toll. Over his career, Girardi blocked 1,691 shots for the Rangers, plus 347 more in the playoffs.

“I poured my heart and soul into this team for the past 11 seasons and I enjoyed every minute of it,” Giradi wrote in a lengthy statement. “I want to acknowledge that the Rangers are a first class organization who have always treated our players in a first class fashion. … I also wanted to thank all of the Blueshirt faithful. You are one of the best and most passionate fan bases in the NHL. I appreciate your support over the years.”

“I would like to thank Dan for everything he has given of himself to the Rangers over 11 seasons,” said GM Jeff Gorton.

“Dan’s contributions to the New York Rangers organization have been immeasurable,” added president Glen Sather.