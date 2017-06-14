Getty

Dan Girardi to be bought out by Rangers

By Jason BroughJun 14, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

The New York Rangers are buying out defenseman Dan Girardi.

Girardi, 33, had three years left on his contract. The buyout will be spread over six years, with a $2.6 million cap hit next season, a $3.6 million hit the following two, and a $1.1 million hit in the final three.

Girardi played 788 games for the Rangers, plus 122 more in the playoffs.

Alas, all those heavy minutes took their toll. Over his career, Girardi blocked 1,691 shots for the Rangers, plus 347 more in the playoffs.

“I poured my heart and soul into this team for the past 11 seasons and I enjoyed every minute of it,” Giradi wrote in a lengthy statement. “I want to acknowledge that the Rangers are a first class organization who have always treated our players in a first class fashion. … I also wanted to thank all of the Blueshirt faithful. You are one of the best and most passionate fan bases in the NHL. I appreciate your support over the years.”

“I would like to thank Dan for everything he has given of himself to the Rangers over 11 seasons,” said GM Jeff Gorton.

“Dan’s contributions to the New York Rangers organization have been immeasurable,” added president Glen Sather.

Golden Knights to start preseason on the road

By Jason BroughJun 14, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT

The first preseason game in Vegas Golden Knights history will be a Sunday afternoon affair in Vancouver.

The NHL’s newest expansion team announced a number of key dates today. The game against the Canucks at Rogers Arena is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. PT.

The Knights will play their first four preseason games on the road before hosting the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Two more games in Vegas will bring their preseason to a close.

The Knights’ preseason schedule was originally reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal back in April.

Rangers extend Puempel — one year, $750,000

By Mike HalfordJun 14, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

New York has re-upped with forward Matt Puempel on a one-year deal worth $750,000, per the Post.

Puempel, 24, was claimed off waivers from Ottawa last season and fared reasonably well for the Rangers, scoring six goals and nine points in 27 games. With this new deal, he’ll either compete for a bottom-six forward gig in New York next season — or be headed to Vegas.

Today’s contract was a requirement for the Rangers, who needed another forward under contract to expose at the upcoming expansion draft. While it’s unclear if Golden Knights GM George McPhee would be interested in Puempel, the former first-round pick does check some boxes.

Puempel is still reasonably young, has pedigree (24th overall in his draft class), and has shown well in the American League. He was a consistent scoring threat with Binghamton, which included 30 points in 34 games during the ’15-16 campaign.

Fans gather in Pittsburgh for Penguins’ Stanley Cup parade

Associated PressJun 14, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) Hundreds of fans had lined up before dawn Wednesday along downtown Pittsburgh streets and in Point State Park for a parade to celebrate the Penguins’ Stanley Cup championship.

Planners say as many as 500,000 people could turn out, surpassing the estimated 400,000 who attended last year’s celebration, which was the biggest for any of the team’s five Stanley Cup championships.

Karla and Don Donahue drove 30 miles from Freeport to claim their seats, already three fans deep, behind a security fence along the right side of a stage erected in Point State Park. They arrived at 2:30 a.m. but were greeted by other fans who arrived Tuesday night.

“Somebody up there said they were here since 8 o’clock last night,” Don Donanue, 64, said. Other fans said they’d driven eight hours from New York to get seats, he said.

This will be the third victory parade for the Donahues, who also came downtown for celebrations after the team’s Stanley Cup championships in 2009 and 2016. The team also won the Cup in 1991 and 1992 and became the first NHL team to repeat as champions since the Detroit Red Wings did it in 1997-98.

Karla Donahue, 60, said the couple never misses a game. If they’re not at PPG Paints Arena, they’re watching on TV.

“If we’re somewhere else, it’s on the radio. We haven’t missed a game in years,” she said, proudly showing off her Kris Letang jersey, which is autographed by the star defenseman whose neck surgery kept him out of the playoffs.

The parade route streets were scheduled to close by 9 a.m. for the 11 a.m. parade. The parade will run along Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies as it did last year. But this year, it will continue into Point State Park, where players, coaches and other dignitaries will take the stage and speak to the fans.

The Penguins won the cup Sunday against the Nashville Predators with a 2-0 win in Game 6.

Bruins re-sign Tommy Cross to one year, two-way contract

By Jason BroughJun 14, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Tommy Cross to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

Cross, 27, spent most of last season in the AHL; however, he did get into one of Boston’s playoff games against Ottawa when Adam McQuaidTorey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Colin Miller were all injured.

It was just the fourth NHL game of Cross’ career, the other three coming in the 2015-16 regular season.

In 74 games for Providence this past season, Cross had 12 goals and 23 assists.