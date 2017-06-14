Getty

Agent: Shane Doan ‘leaning toward playing’ one more season

By Adam GretzJun 14, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT

Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan has yet to make a final decision on whether or not he will return for a 22nd NHL season, but his agent said on Wednesday that he thinks the 40-year-old winger is “leaning toward” coming back for one more season.

“I think he’s going to play,” said Terry Bross, Doan’s agent, via Craig Morgan of Arizonasports.com. “His body feels good, he loves the game and he loves the players.”

Doan has spent his entire career with the Coyotes organization (including one season in Winnipeg before it relocated to Phoenix) and is the franchise’s all-time leader in pretty much every major category, including games played (1,540), goals (402), assists (570), total points (972), even-strength goals (268), power play goals (128) and shots on goals (3,945).

He took on a significantly reduced role this past season, averaging just 15 minutes of ice-time per game. He scored six goals to go with 21 assists in 74 games.

Doan will be eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1 if he decides to return. He played on a one-year contract this past season that paid him $3.876 million (via CapFriendly).

Given his age, he type of workload he has taken on during his career (not only a lot of games, but a grueling, physical style of play) and how much his production regressed this past season expectations probably shouldn’t be overly high if he does come back for another season. On the other hand, he is just one year removed from scoring 28 goals in the NHL at the age of 39. If given the right usage (limited minutes where he can play to his strengths, such as a net-front power play presence) he might still have a little something to offer.

Blackhawks add ex-NHLer Brookbank to AHL coaching staff

By Adam GretzJun 14, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT

The Chicago Blackhawks continued to shape the coaching staff for their American Hockey League team on Wednesday when they announced that former NHL defenseman Sheldon Brookbank has joined the Rockford IceHogs staff as an assistant.

Brookbank, along with Derek King, will serve as the assistants on first-year coach Jeremy Colliton’s staff.

This will be his first coaching experience in pro hockey.

“I always knew I wanted to stay in hockey one way or another and coaching is a great way to do that,” Brookbank said, via Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune. “You try to pay attention to things that you like as a player and things that maybe you didn’t like as a player and you try to piece everything together that you think would work for a hockey team and that’s kind of what you go off with as far as your coaching style.”

The 36-year-old Brookbank spent parts of eight seasons in the NHL, appearing in 351 games with the Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, Anaheim Ducks, and Blackhawks. He scored seven goals, recorded 37 assists and racked up 473 penalty minutes during his career.

He last played in the NHL during the 2013-14 season as a member of the Blackhawks, appearing in 48 games that season. He also appeared in 26 games during the 2012-13 season, plus one playoff game, when the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup.

Following his two-year run with the Blackhawks he spent two years playing overseas (one season in the KHL, one season in Finland) before returning to North America during this past season when he played for the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. He only played in six games, recording one assist.

Trade: Capitals acquire Tyler Graovac from Wild for draft pick

By Adam GretzJun 14, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT

The Washington Capitals made a small move on Wednesday night that could remove one potential headache for the upcoming expansion draft.

The team acquired forward Tyler Graovac from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick. The 24-year-old Graovac appeared in 52 games for the Wild this past season, scoring seven goals to go with two assists.

What this trade might do more than anything else is give the Capitals another forward to leave unprotected in the expansion draft and allow them to protect someone like Lars Eller. There had been a belief in recent days that the Capitals might have to leave him unprotected to satisfy the expansion draft requirements. That would have made him an intriguing option for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Graovac was selected by the Wild in the seventh-round of the 2011 NHL draft (No. 191 overall). In 57 career games over parts of three seasons he has scored seven goals. He is signed for the 2017-18 season at a salary cap hit of $625,000 (via CapFriendly).

The Wild now have seven picks in the 2018 draft, including two in the fifth-round. They traded their second-round pick that season to the Arizona Coyotes in the Martin Hanzal trade this past season.

Red Wings GM ‘not prepared to pay future assets to protect players’ from expansion draft

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 14, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT

With the NHL expansion draft just one week away the rest of the league’s general managers are no doubt engaged in constant talks with Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee in an effort to protect players from selection in the upcoming draft.

In past expansion drafts teams have been willing to part with players or draft picks to convince a new team to stay away from certain players that had to be exposed, or to push them in the direction of a particular player. There are already several reports of Vegas being willing to select certain players in exchange for an asset or two.

Do not expect the Detroit Red Wings to be one of the teams willing to pay such a price.

Holland made it very clear on Wednesday that he is not willing to trade any future assets to Vegas to prevent McPhee from taking one of his players. He also acknowledged the Red Wings will be utilizing the seven forward, three defenseman, one goalie approach to the draft instead of the eight skaters (any combination of forwards and defensemen) and goalie option.

“I’m not prepared to pay any future assets to protect players on our team,” Holland told Sportsnet 960 on Wednesday. “We’re submitting seven, three, and one, and when we submit that list then [McPhee has] obviously the decision to make which player he’s going to take off our roster.”

He also said a trade is possible before the NHL roster freeze kicks in on June 17.

Probably the biggest decision Holland has to make is deciding which goaltender to make available — Jimmy Howard or Petr Mrazek. Howard was the superior goalie this past season, but Mrazek is eight years younger and has shown the potential to be a No. 1 goalie in the NHL, even if his play badly regressed in 2016-17. Mrazek is signed for one more year at $4 million before becoming a restricted free agent after next season. Howard still has two years left on his deal with a salary cap hit of $5.2 million per season.

The Red Wings are in a tough spot this offseason. They are clearly not a Stanley Cup contender at this point and just missed the playoffs for the first time in 25 years. So giving away future assets in any context is probably not something they want to do. But Holland and the front office also do not seem willing to fully commit to a complete teardown and rebuild, especially with the team going into a brand new arena this upcoming season.

It sounds like Steve Mason’s time with the Flyers could be coming to an end

By Adam GretzJun 14, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT

After spending parts of five seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers and completely turning his career around it seems that Steve Mason‘s time with the team has reached its conclusion.

At least that is the way his agent, Anton Thun, made it sound when talking to the Philly.com regarding the state of negotiations between the team and Mason (there have been none).

Basically, it comes down to the Flyers choosing Michal Neuvirth over Mason this summer. Mason is eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1 and at the moment all signs point to him hitting the open market.

“In all honesty, he would have hoped the Flyers would have been interested enough to enter into contract negotiations with him right now, but they didn’t, so you move on,” Thun told Sam Carchidi. “That’s business.”

He later added, “If I was running the team, I’d sign Steve Mason, but of course I’m biased. They made a decision to sign Michal Neuvirth, which was their choice. I think it probably surprised a bunch of people, but, again, that’s the Flyers’ choice and we just have to react to that.”

Mason and Neuvirth have been the goaltending duo in Philadelphia for the past two seasons and it has produced a mixed bag of results. Two years ago they gave the Flyers a .917 save percentage that was in the top-eight of the entire NHL for a pretty cheap price against the salary cap. Together, they counted just $5.7 million against the salary cap, which was less than 15 individual starting goalies across the league made.

Unfortunately for the Flyers, both players regressed badly this season and once again left the team with a huge question mark in net. Their performance was a significant factor in the team falling short of the playoffs for the third time in the past five years. The Flyers still decided to re-sign Neuvirth to a two-year deal that will pay him $2.5 million per season. The Flyers also have 23-year-old Anthony Stolarz who appeared in seven games this past season, recording a .928 save percentage.

During Mason’s time with the Flyers he had a .918 save percentage, a massive change in performance from his final four seasons in Columbus when he was one of the NHL’s least productive goalies.