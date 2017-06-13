Getty

Yandle did not waive NMC, Panthers will protect him

Leave a comment
By Jason BroughJun 13, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT

Keith Yandle did not waive his no-movement clause, so he must be protected in the expansion draft by the Florida Panthers, according to Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel.

It was reported a few days ago that Yandle may be asked to waive. But the Panthers said yesterday, per George Richards of the Miami Herald, that they hadn’t asked him, nor did they intend to ask him.

Yandle only signed with Florida last summer. The 30-year-old offensive defenseman still has six years left on his $44.45 million deal.

The Panthers will also protect d-man Aaron Ekblad in the expansion draft. Assuming they use the 7-3-1 format, that would only leave one spot to protect Jason Demers, Alex Petrovic, or Mark Pysyk.

Penguins will not turn down invite to White House

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJun 13, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

After reports started to surface on Tuesday that the NBA’s Golden State Warriors would not visit the White House following their championship victory (reports the team refused to confirm or deny) the Pittsburgh Penguins made a statement that they will in fact accept an invitation following their second consecutive Stanley Cup victory, if they are invited.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins would never turn down a visit to the White House and, if invited, we would go as a team,” team President David Morehouse said in a statement, via Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“We respect the office of the presidency of the United States and what it stands for. Any opposition or disagreement with a president’s policies, or agenda, can be expressed in other ways.”

If the Warriors do end up refusing their visit it would be a pretty significant statement as it would be pretty much unheard of for an entire team to not go.

Individual players, however, have taken advantage of their opportunity to skip the visit in recent years due to political opposition or disagreement. Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas skipped his team’s visit in 2011, while several members of the New England Patriots did not attend following their Super Bowl victory this year.

Bruins promote Dean, Cassidy’s former assistant

1 Comment
By Mike HalfordJun 13, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT

A familiar face will join Bruce Cassidy behind the bench in Boston next season.

Kevin Dean, Cassidy’s longtime assistant coach in Providence, has been promoted to work alongside Cassidy with the Bruins, the club announced on Tuesday.

“He’s an extremely knowledgeable hockey mind who is deeply committed to the Bruins organization and development of our players,” Cassidy said of Dean, in a release. “We’ve established a strong rapport having coached together for five years in Providence and I look forward to working closely with him again on a daily basis.”

Last year, Dean served as the head coach in Providence, having inherited the job after Cassidy left to join Claude Julien’s staff. When Julien was fired, Cassidy was named interim head coach of the Bruins and, after taking the team to the playoffs, had the interim tag lifted in late April.

In his first season at the helm of the P-Bruins, Dean led the team to a 43-23-6 (96 points) record, yielding a berth in the 2017 Calder Cup playoffs.

Prior to his coaching career, Dean appeared in over 300 NHL contests with New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago. He will now be one of Cassidy’s three assistants, along with Joe Sacco and Jay Pandolfo.

Johnny Hockey’s little brother signs AHL contract

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughJun 13, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT

Johnny Hockey’s kid brother, Matt, has signed a one-year AHL deal with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

The Tigers are the New York Islanders’ top minor-league affiliate.

From the press release:

Gaudreau, 22, completed a four-year career at Boston College in March, posting career highs in goals (eight), assists (27) and points (35) in 40 games last season. He ranked second on the Eagles in scoring and led the team in assists during his senior campaign. Overall, Gaudreau recorded 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) and a plus-25 rating in 119 career contests with Boston College. He signed an amateur tryout (ATO) with Bridgeport on March 28, training with the team in the final weeks of the 2016-17 season. 

Gaudreau, an undrafted winger, has a lot to prove as a professional. He’s listed at just 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, which is even lighter than his brother (157 lbs).

What if Fleury is traded before the expansion draft?

16 Comments
By Jason BroughJun 13, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

It’s possible that Marc-Andre Fleury getting picked in the expansion draft is already a done deal between GMs Jim Rutherford and George McPhee.

If that’s the case, what’s written below is moot. Fleury will be off to Vegas. From the Penguins’ perspective, that’ll be the end of it.

But let’s say Fleury is traded elsewhere. Because according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, that scenario remains an option, and a team like the Calgary Flames could be a good fit.

So if Fleury is traded before the expansion draft, what would the Penguins do about protecting their roster from the Golden Knights?

Let’s run it down…

Up front, Pittsburgh is obviously going to protect Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Phil Kessel.

A fourth forward, Bryan Rust, also seems likely to be protected.

(Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel are exempt, so those two don’t need protection. Nick Bonino, Chris Kunitz, and Matt Cullen are pending UFAs that could re-sign, or not, after the expansion draft.)

As for the defensemen, three seem like sure bets: Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin, and Justin Schultz.

It’s at this point that the Pens need to make the big decision. Do they protect seven forwards and three defensemen? Or, do they protect eight skaters, regardless of position?

If it’s the first option, they could also protect Patric Hornqvist, Carl Hagelin, and one other forward (maybe Oskar Sundqvist, or perhaps they could add one via trade). However, if they chose this route, then they’d have to expose a defenseman like Olli Maatta.

If it’s the second option, they’d be able to protect Maatta, but they’d have to expose Hagelin, Hornqvist and Sundqvist.

Your answer will probably depend on how you value Maatta. The 22-year-old certainly has his share of critics. He’s had trouble staying healthy. He’s not the quickest skater out there.

That being said, the Penguins just won the Stanley Cup with Maatta playing over 20 minutes per game, and he’s locked in for five more years at a cap hit just north of $4 million. In addition, Trevor Daley and Ron Hainsey are pending UFAS who aren’t getting any younger, and there aren’t many promising young d-men in the system.

Anyway, we’ll find out soon how it all shakes out. The Penguins have their parade tomorrow. The protected lists are expected to be released Sunday.