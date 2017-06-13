Sabres extend goalie Ullmark — two years, $1.5 million

Buffalo has re-upped with netminder Linus Ullmark on a two-year deal worth $750,000 per season, the club announced on Tuesday.
“Linus has worked hard both on and off the ice, and his performance at both the NHL and AHL levels has reflected those efforts,” Sabres GM Jason Botterill said in a release. “He made great strides during his second season in North America and we are eager to see him continue his development.”
Ullmark, 23, is the first of several goalie decisions Botterill needed to make this summer. Presumptive No. 1 Robin Lehner is a restricted free agent, while last year’s backup — veteran Anders Nilsson — is unrestricted.
Today’s deal suggests Ullmark will be in the running for the backup gig in Buffalo next season (assuming Lehner is the starter, something Botterill’s already committed to). Buffalo’s sixth-round pick at the 2012 draft, Ullmark made his debut in ’15-16 and fared reasonably well, posting a .913 save percentage over 20 games.
Last year, he only appeared in one contest, spending almost the entire campaign as the starter in AHL Rochester. Ullmark played a lot in the American League — 55 games — and finished with a 2.87 GAA and .909 save percentage on what was, admittedly, a not very good Amerks club.
