Sabres extend goalie Ullmark — two years, $1.5 million

Jun 13, 2017

Buffalo has re-upped with netminder Linus Ullmark on a two-year deal worth $750,000 per season, the club announced on Tuesday.

“Linus has worked hard both on and off the ice, and his performance at both the NHL and AHL levels has reflected those efforts,” Sabres GM Jason Botterill said in a release. “He made great strides during his second season in North America and we are eager to see him continue his development.”

Ullmark, 23, is the first of several goalie decisions Botterill needed to make this summer. Presumptive No. 1 Robin Lehner is a restricted free agent, while last year’s backup — veteran Anders Nilsson — is unrestricted.

Today’s deal suggests Ullmark will be in the running for the backup gig in Buffalo next season (assuming Lehner is the starter, something Botterill’s already committed to). Buffalo’s sixth-round pick at the 2012 draft, Ullmark made his debut in ’15-16 and fared reasonably well, posting a .913 save percentage over 20 games.

Last year, he only appeared in one contest, spending almost the entire campaign as the starter in AHL Rochester. Ullmark played a lot in the American League — 55 games — and finished with a 2.87 GAA and .909 save percentage on what was, admittedly, a not very good Amerks club.

Report: Rangers’ Klein considering retirement

Jun 13, 2017

With four players over the age of 30 the New York Rangers’ defense is going to need a bit of an overhaul at some point in the very near future, and it might start in a rather unexpected way this summer.

According to a report from the New York Post, veteran defenseman Kevin Klein is considering retirement from the NHL and could look to continue his playing career in Europe next season.

He still has one year remaining on a contract that is set to pay him $2.9 million this season.

A veteran of 627 games in the NHL, Klein has spent the past three-and-a-half years as a member of the Rangers and played a significant role in their run to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final following a mid-season trade from the Nashville Predators. A back injury limited him to 60 games this past season. He then spent most of the playoffs as a healthy scratch, appearing in just a single game before the Rangers were eliminated by the Ottawa Senators in the second round.

If he retires the Rangers would gain nearly $3 million in cap space for next season, which they could certainly use as they attempt to rebuild their defense.

The Rangers’ defense has become a sore spot over the past two years due to their reliance on veterans (Dan Girardi, Marc Staal, Klein) that are starting to slow down and the lack of a true impact puck-moving presence anywhere on the blue line. As long as the defense is built in such a way it is going to put a ton of pressure on Henrik Lundqvist to be on top of his game for the team to have a chance to win. Even though he had another strong season, the 35-year-old Lundqvist did start to show some signs of slowing this season.

Predators bring back Yannick Weber with one-year contract

Jun 13, 2017

Two days after having their season come to an end in the Stanley Cup Final the Nashville Predators got to work assembling their roster for next season.

The team announced on Tuesday that it has signed veteran defenseman Yannick Weber to a one-year contract that will pay him $600,000 for the 2017-18 season.

The Predators added Weber one year ago and he ended up appearing in 73 regular season games for the team, scoring one goal and adding seven assists on the team’s third defense pairing. He also played in all 22 of the team’s playoff games on their way to the Stanley Cup Final but was used only sparingly, averaging just 11 minutes of ice-time per game. He recorded one assist in the playoffs.

Weber is almost certain to be exposed in the upcoming expansion draft as the Predators are likely to take the option to protect eight skaters due to the talent they have assembled on their blue line. You can be sure the team will protect blue liners P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis. Doing that instead of the seven forward, three defensemen option could leave a top forward — such as James Neal, for example — exposed for Vegas to take.

The 28-year-old Weber has appeared in 347 games in the NHL with the Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens, scoring 23 goals to go with 55 assists over parts of nine seasons.

Devils, Bolts and Leafs could make play for Vatanen

Jun 13, 2017

The New Jersey Devils are in a good spot, for sort of a bad reason.

With the expansion draft looming, and a player like Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen potentially available via trade, the Devils might be able to swoop in.

Why?

Well, just consider New Jersey’s defense, where only Damon Severson is an absolute must-protect.

That’s no disrespect intended to Andy Greene, who’s been a fine defenseman in this league for a while now. But Greene also turns 35 in October. He’s no longer the offensive catalyst he used to be.

But OK, fine, let’s say the Devils protect Greene. He is their captain, after all. They’d still be able to protect another defenseman. Probably one of Ben Lovejoy or John Moore.

Again, no disrespect intended. But if the Devils could get Vatanen at a reasonable price, might they be willing to expose Lovejoy and Moore? At most, they’d only lose one of those two anyway.

A similar thing could be said about the Tampa Bay Lightning’s defense. The Bolts will obviously want to protect Victor Hedman and Anton Stralman, but to add a guy like Vatanen, they might be willing to expose Jason Garrison and Andrej Sustr.

Ditto for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who’d love to add another defenseman. The Leafs are going to protect Morgan Rielly and Jake Gardiner, but they don’t have to expose Nikita Zaitsev, and losing Connor Carrick or Martin Marincin wouldn’t be a complete disaster.

Now, we’ve only used Vatanen as an example here. There could be other defensemen traded ahead of the expansion draft. Other forwards or goalies, too.

The point is, any team that adds a player prior to the expansion draft will need to be able to protect him, and some teams are better able to do that than others.

Penguins will not turn down invite to White House

8 Comments
Jun 13, 2017

After reports started to surface on Tuesday that the NBA’s Golden State Warriors would not visit the White House following their championship victory (reports the team refused to confirm or deny) the Pittsburgh Penguins made a statement that they will in fact accept an invitation following their second consecutive Stanley Cup victory, if they are invited.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins would never turn down a visit to the White House and, if invited, we would go as a team,” team President David Morehouse said in a statement, via Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“We respect the office of the presidency of the United States and what it stands for. Any opposition or disagreement with a president’s policies, or agenda, can be expressed in other ways.”

If the Warriors do end up refusing their visit it would be a pretty significant statement as it would be pretty much unheard of for an entire team to not go.

Individual players, however, have taken advantage of their opportunity to skip the visit in recent years due to political opposition or disagreement. Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas skipped his team’s visit in 2011, while several members of the New England Patriots did not attend following their Super Bowl victory this year.