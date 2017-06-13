Red Wings’ new arena will be a ‘piece of art’

Jun 13, 2017

DETROIT (AP) Olympia Entertainment President Tom Wilson traveled throughout North America, visiting NHL arenas to take the best ideas from them for the Motor City.

He also took a look at how the roof of a hockey arena in Russia during the 2014 Winter Olympics was lit up with cool displays.

Just three months before Kid Rock becomes the first star to perform in the centerpiece of a 50-block development, Wilson touted the facility that the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons will share next season. The arena is part of an active construction zone in an $800-plus million project.

Much of the arena is draped with an aluminum shell that will become a big screen to show projected videos and images to create the same effect people saw three years ago during the Sochi Games.

“Bigger than anything you’ll see in Times Square, Disney or Vegas,” Wilson told reporters Monday during a guided tour.

He spoke under a translucent plastic roof on an elevated concourse inspired by the High Line in New York.

“This building is going to be a piece of art,” Wilson gushed. “I think this is going to blow people away.”

Capacity for hockey games will be about 20,000, with almost half of those seats in the lower level. About 21,000 fans can watch hoops in the heart of the Motor City.

Even those without one of the best seats in the house will have a clear view of what Wilson said will be the largest scoreboard in the NHL with videoboards that will be the same size along the sideboards and behind the nets.

There are seating sections that seem suspended from the ceiling, looming over steeply pitched sections below them. That idea was born after a scouting trip to Madison Square Garden in New York. On another day, he took note of how intimate the Bell Centre appeared to be for the Montreal Canadiens.

“It should be the tightest bowl,” Wilson said. “The whole emphasis is about getting close.”

It should sound good, too.

“We’ll have the finest acoustics of any arena this size in the country,” Wilson said.

With two teams, the Red Wings and Pistons, that may struggle next season, Wilson is selling an experience that begins before games and continues after the final horn.

Several restaurants will be on site and an outdoor plaza can give up to 4,000 people, with or without tickets to one of 250 events each year, a place to hang out and listen to concerts while sipping on something and getting a bite to eat.

“I think it’s going to change the way people attend an event,” Wilson said.

Jun 13, 2017

Winnipeg extended forward Marko Dano on Tuesday, inking him to a one-year deal worth $850,000.

Now, we’ll see how long he remains a Jet.

Dano, 22, certainly could be an option for Las Vegas at the upcoming expansion draft. It’s been suggested Golden Knights GM George McPhee wants young, inexpensive players with talent that hasn’t necessarily blossomed at the NHL level, and Dano definitely fits that bill.

A former first-round pick — taken 27th overall by Columbus at the 2013 draft — he’s known as an offensively skilled guy that’s had some success in various big league stops.

His best showing came with the Blue Jackets as a rookie in ’14-15, when he racked up eight goals and 21 points in just 35 games. Columbus looked like they had a good young prospect on their hands, but they flipped him to Chicago as part of the Brandon Saad trade.

Things never worked out for Dano with the ‘Hawks, and he was shipped out as part of the Andrew Ladd trade after playing just 13 games.

With the Jets, Dano has split time between Winnipeg and the club’s AHL affiliate. He had 11 points in 38 games last year, missing nearly two months to an ankle injury after an ugly crash into the boards.

Jun 13, 2017

Expectations were high for Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu going into last season, but things definitely didn’t work out as planned.

He opened the regular season on Montreal’s top pairing with Shea Weber. But after just a handful of games, Michel Therrien decided he had seen enough.

Alexei Emelin was moved onto Weber’s pairing and Beaulieu was dropped further down the depth chart.

The 24-year-old finished the season with a career-high four goals and 28 points in 74 contests, but his situation didn’t improve under new head coach Claude Julien.

With the Canadiens facing elimination in Game 6 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers, Julien decided Beaulieu wasn’t deserving of a spot in the top six, so he made him a healthy scratch for the most important game of the season.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing,” Beaulieu told the Montreal Gazette in April. “A lot of positives coming out of this year, though. It’s s—– the way it ended, but try to find some positives going into the summer is the best way to look at the situation.”

With the expansion draft on the horizon, Montreal will surely protect Weber and Jeff Petry. Now, they’ll have to decide if they want to commit to Beaulieu, who is an RFA this summer, or a steady player with little upside like Jordie Benn.

Even though the 2011 first rounder’s stock is at an all-time low, you’d have to think that Vegas would pounce on him if he’s left unprotected by the Canadiens.

Over the last three seasons, there have been moments when Beaulieu has looked terrific on the ice, but like most young defensemen, consistency has been a problem.

If he can put it all together, there’s still enough time for him to develop into a regular top four rearguard. Whether that’s in Montreal or not remains to be seen.

Jun 13, 2017

–Now that the Penguins have won their third championship, we can have a debate about who is the best team of the salary cap era. Is it the Penguins? Is it the Blackhawks? Sean McIndoe looks at both sides of the coin. In the end, the Pens held a slight edge over the ‘Hawks. (Sportsnet)

–The Score takes a look at the five most memorable moments from Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup run. Crosby’s breakaway goal in Game 4 is at the top of the list. It’s hard to argue with that one. It was incredible! (The Score)

Patric Hornqvist scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal against his former team, the Nashville Predators, in Game 6 on Sunday, so The Hockey News rattles off five players that got sweet revenge against their old clubs. Martin St. Louis picked up six points in seven games during the 2004 Stanley Cup Final against Calgary.

–This young fan couldn't contain his tears after his favorite player, Sidney Crosby, signed his t-shirt. You can't help but smile when you see the impact a professional athlete can have on a youngster.

–Major League Baseball's Pittsburgh Pirates paid tribute to the Pens winning the Stanley Cup by drawing several hockey-themed doodles on their whiteboard. Chris Kunitz pulling a wagon with Stanley Cups in it is pretty hilarious.

–This is quite the slump for Faith Hill, who sang the national anthem in Nashville prior to Game 6:

Jun 12, 2017

The 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins relied on a devastating combination of greatness and luck to become the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

In a lot of ways this latest championship was pretty improbable given the obstacles and adversity they had to overcome along the way.

They had nobody playing the role of a No. 1 or No. 2 defenseman and had to travel a daunting path through two of the four best teams in the NHL before even reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. What made it even more incredible was the fact they spent most of the first-two rounds getting outshot, outchanced and outplayed, leaving heavily on their goaltending to get them through.

Given the copycat nature of professional sports it’s probably worth looking at just how the Penguins reached this point because there is no doubt that the NHL’s 30 general managers outside of Pittsburgh are breaking this title run down to see if there is anyway they can apply it to their teams. We saw in the aftermath of their 2016 championship when “speed” and “play fast” were the buzzwords thrown around the NHL in the offseason.

The reality is this: What the Penguins did this postseason can not be duplicated.

It is not unfair to say that the Penguins experienced a good deal of luck along the way to their latest championship. Because they did.

Every team that wins a title needs a little bit of luck to get there, and most teams that get outshot to the degree the Penguins did in the first three rounds don’t typically get through them unscathed.

The Penguins were just the 15th team over the past 30 years to reach the Stanley Cup Final while getting outshot through the first three rounds of the playoffs (they were outshot by 46 shots).

They were only the fifth team in that group to actually end up winning the Stanley Cup.

There is an element of good fortune there, and it comes largely from the play of their goaltenders — Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury — playing brilliantly and keeping them in a lot of games. With anything less than greatness from that spot the Penguins’ playoff run probably ends in the first or second round. A hot goaltender carrying a team deep into the playoffs isn’t anything shocking. It happens.

But luck wasn’t the only key ingredient to this run.

There was also an element of greatness to it when it comes to their offense and ability to put the puck in the net.

They did it in a rather unconventional way, and in a change from what we saw from them last season they were a puck possession monster that steamrolled over every opponent and averaged 35 shots on goal per game.

This postseason the Penguins managed just 28.7 shots on goal per game, a number that was not only the lowest for any Stanley Cup champion over the past 11 years, but they were the only champion during that stretch that did not average at least 30.5 shots on goal per game. They were nearly two shots per game behind every other recent champion. That is not an insignificant number.

They had the third-lowest shot volume of any team in the playoffs this year.

But because they converted on 10.8 percent of their shots they still managed to average more than three goals per game.

For most teams a 10.8 shooting percentage would be an unsustainable number that would be almost certain to regress.

The Penguins are not most teams.

The Penguins are able to make it work because they have the best collection of forwards in hockey led by a pair of generational talents in Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, an elite goal-scorer in Phil Kessel, and a group of complementary players that help form four lines that are all capable of scoring.

This is what elite talent does and it is not something to just easily write off.

Whenever a team has a shooting percentage that sticks out significantly above the league average — as the Penguins were this postseason —  there is a rush to paint it as unsustainable. But the Penguins’ shooting percentage this postseason was almost perfectly in line with what they have done during every year of the Crosby-Malkin era. The lone exception was the year-and-a-half Mike Johnston was their coach.

The Penguins don’t always need to generate a ton of shots to score. They don’t always need to dominate the possession game.  They would almost certainly prefer to play that way. They probably don’t want to have to rely on counterattacking and great goaltending to win. But given the makeup of their roster this postseason on defense they almost had no choice but to play that way. And it worked.

It would not work for just about any other team in the league because nobody else has the type of high end talent the Penguins have.

The key to duplicating what the Penguins did this postseason would be finding another Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel to go with a collection of young, cheap complementary forwards (Bryan Rust, Jake Guentzel, Conor Sheary) all hitting the NHL at the same time. That is, quite simply, not likely to happen.

The Penguins’ Stanley Cup win this season was not a sign that teams don’t need a No. 1 defenseman to win.

It shouldn’t lead to the conclusion that shot metrics don’t matter.

It also shouldn’t be completely written off as a lucky team that just got hot at the right time.

It simply shows the Penguins, through some good fortune in a couple of draft lotteries more than a decade ago, a blockbuster trade, and some shrewd drafting and developing built a collection of forwards that is unmatched anywhere else in the NHL, playing in front of two No. 1 goalies.

It was a unique roster, and it worked for them.

It will almost certainly not work for anyone else because there is not another Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin walking through the door for the same team at the same time.