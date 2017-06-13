Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Top 5 memorable moments from Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup run

By Joey AlfieriJun 13, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT

–Now that the Penguins have won their third championship, we can have a debate about who is the best team of the salary cap era. Is it the Penguins? Is it the Blackhawks? Sean McIndoe looks at both sides of the coin. In the end, the Pens held a slight edge over the ‘Hawks. (Sportsnet)

–The Score takes a look at the five most memorable moments from Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup run. Crosby’s breakaway goal in Game 4 is at the top of the list. It’s hard to argue with that one. It was incredible! (The Score)

Patric Hornqvist scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal against his former team, the Nashville Predators, in Game 6 on Sunday, so The Hockey News rattles off five players that got sweet revenge against their old clubs. Martin St. Louis picked up six points in seven games during the 2004 Stanley Cup Final against Calgary. (The Hockey News)

–This young fan couldn’t contain his tears after his favorite player, Sidney Crosby, signed his t-shirt. You can’t help but smile when you see the impact a professional athlete can have on a youngster. (BarDown)

–Major League Baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates paid tribute to the Pens winning the Stanley Cup by drawing several hockey-themed doodles on their whiteboard. Chris Kunitz pulling a wagon with Stanley Cups in it is pretty hilarious. (Sportsnet)

–This is quite the slump for Faith Hill, who sang the national anthem in Nashville prior to Game 6:

The Penguins’ success can’t be modeled

By Adam GretzJun 12, 2017, 10:58 PM EDT

The 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins relied on a devastating combination of greatness and luck to become the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

In a lot of ways this latest championship was pretty improbable given the obstacles and adversity they had to overcome along the way.

They had nobody playing the role of a No. 1 or No. 2 defenseman and had to travel a daunting path through two of the four best teams in the NHL before even reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. What made it even more incredible was the fact they spent most of the first-two rounds getting outshot, outchanced and outplayed, leaving heavily on their goaltending to get them through.

Given the copycat nature of professional sports it’s probably worth looking at just how the Penguins reached this point because there is no doubt that the NHL’s 30 general managers outside of Pittsburgh are breaking this title run down to see if there is anyway they can apply it to their teams. We saw in the aftermath of their 2016 championship when “speed” and “play fast” were the buzzwords thrown around the NHL in the offseason.

The reality is this: What the Penguins did this postseason can not be duplicated.

It is not unfair to say that the Penguins experienced a good deal of luck along the way to their latest championship. Because they did.

Every team that wins a title needs a little bit of luck to get there, and most teams that get outshot to the degree the Penguins did in the first three rounds don’t typically get through them unscathed.

The Penguins were just the 15th team over the past 30 years to reach the Stanley Cup Final while getting outshot through the first three rounds of the playoffs (they were outshot by 46 shots).

They were only the fifth team in that group to actually end up winning the Stanley Cup.

There is an element of good fortune there, and it comes largely from the play of their goaltenders — Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury — playing brilliantly and keeping them in a lot of games. With anything less than greatness from that spot the Penguins’ playoff run probably ends in the first or second round. A hot goaltender carrying a team deep into the playoffs isn’t anything shocking. It happens.

But luck wasn’t the only key ingredient to this run.

There was also an element of greatness to it when it comes to their offense and ability to put the puck in the net.

They did it in a rather unconventional way, and in a change from what we saw from them last season they were a puck possession monster that steamrolled over every opponent and averaged 35 shots on goal per game.

This postseason the Penguins managed just 28.7 shots on goal per game, a number that was not only the lowest for any Stanley Cup champion over the past 11 years, but they were the only champion during that stretch that did not average at least 30.5 shots on goal per game. They were nearly two shots per game behind every other recent champion. That is not an insignificant number.

They had the third-lowest shot volume of any team in the playoffs this year.

But because they converted on 10.8 percent of their shots they still managed to average more than three goals per game.

For most teams a 10.8 shooting percentage would be an unsustainable number that would be almost certain to regress.

The Penguins are not most teams.

The Penguins are able to make it work because they have the best collection of forwards in hockey led by a pair of generational talents in Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, an elite goal-scorer in Phil Kessel, and a group of complementary players that help form four lines that are all capable of scoring.

This is what elite talent does and it is not something to just easily write off.

Whenever a team has a shooting percentage that sticks out significantly above the league average — as the Penguins were this postseason —  there is a rush to paint it as unsustainable. But the Penguins’ shooting percentage this postseason was almost perfectly in line with what they have done during every year of the Crosby-Malkin era. The lone exception was the year-and-a-half Mike Johnston was their coach.

The Penguins don’t always need to generate a ton of shots to score. They don’t always need to dominate the possession game.  They would almost certainly prefer to play that way. They probably don’t want to have to rely on counterattacking and great goaltending to win. But given the makeup of their roster this postseason on defense they almost had no choice but to play that way. And it worked.

It would not work for just about any other team in the league because nobody else has the type of high end talent the Penguins have.

The key to duplicating what the Penguins did this postseason would be finding another Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel to go with a collection of young, cheap complementary forwards (Bryan Rust, Jake Guentzel, Conor Sheary) all hitting the NHL at the same time. That is, quite simply, not likely to happen.

The Penguins’ Stanley Cup win this season was not a sign that teams don’t need a No. 1 defenseman to win.

It shouldn’t lead to the conclusion that shot metrics don’t matter.

It also shouldn’t be completely written off as a lucky team that just got hot at the right time.

It simply shows the Penguins, through some good fortune in a couple of draft lotteries more than a decade ago, a blockbuster trade, and some shrewd drafting and developing built a collection of forwards that is unmatched anywhere else in the NHL, playing in front of two No. 1 goalies.

It was a unique roster, and it worked for them.

It will almost certainly not work for anyone else because there is not another Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin walking through the door for the same team at the same time.

NHL turns to Vegas expansion draft, unpredictable offseason

Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT

The first expansion draft in the salary-cap era has even the most seasoned NHL general managers unsure of what is going to happen over the next few weeks.

“You expect the unexpected,” Toronto Maple Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello said.

The most unpredictable and fascinating offseason in more than a decade has arrived. Uncertainty runs from the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft next week through the New Jersey Devils’ decision with the top pick in the entry draft to a free agent market that hinges significantly on how much the salary cap goes up – if at all.

Trades could be coming fast and furious as Vegas GM George McPhee stockpiles assets in exchange for agreeing to select or not select players in the June 21 expansion draft. Teams have to decide who to protect – seven forwards, three defenseman and a goaltender or eight skaters at any position and a goaltender – and there should be some roster juggling around the league before protected lists must be submitted Saturday afternoon.

“I expect something to transpire and the expansions that I’ve been through in the past, it certainly does,” Lamoriello said. “When there are decisions that have to be made, you’d rather make them proactive rather than reactive. People are going to be trying to do things, whether they have one too many defensemen or whether they have one too many forwards or whether they have needs that they could possibly correct by taking a surplus off somebody else.”

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have to make a quick decision with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury ahead of the expansion draft because they can’t afford to lose 23-year-old Matt Murray , who’s 22-9 in consecutive title runs with a 1.95 goals-against average and .928 save percentage and is under contract for three more years. Fleury has a no-movement clause in his contract so he must agree to waive it to be traded or exposed in the expansion draft.

After talking to his colleagues around the league, McPhee said he believes the expansion draft will be more productive for the franchise’s future than he first thought.

“There are teams that really want to protect some people and protect their rosters and they are willing to pay a pretty fair price to get us to lay off certain people and go in a different direction,” McPhee said. “So in those instances we’ll be able to get young players or some draft picks that will help us down the road.”

The expansion draft is drawing so much interest that a group of University of Toronto researchers put together a tool they say shows the optimal protections and picks. Vegas, for its part, hired as a hockey operations analyst General Fanager founder Tom Poraszka, who made the first online expansion draft simulator.

Once all 30 protected lists are revealed on Sunday, Vegas has a 72-hour window to negotiate with any unprotected restricted or unrestricted free agents and make its selections, which will be announced June 21. McPhee wields a lot of power because of that, and it’s fair to wonder how he’ll put together an expansion roster from scratch.

“I’m not sure George is going to be willing to tell me what player he wants,” said Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan, who was McPhee’s assistant for seven years. “It’s frustrating you’re going to lose a good player with the expansion draft and you’re going to have to react to it.”

The entire NHL is going to have to react to what Vegas does and to the salary cap, which could remain flat at this past season’s $73 million or go up, perhaps to roughly $77 million, depending on whether players elect to use their escalator clause to increase it by up to 5 percent. That’s a complicated issue and there is no guarantee players raise the cap as much as possible this time around, especially with a new team coming in.

That could alter free agency, which begins July 1. MacLellan acknowledged he would have a more legitimate chance to re-sign 30-goal scorer T.J. Oshie if the cap is at $77 million. And if not, Oshie could be among the most sought after free agents.

Some things to watch this offseason:

NICO OR NOLAN

With the top pick, the Devils are expected to decide between centers Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier or trade down. There’s no franchise-changing star in this draft like Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews, and Patrick’s injury-plagued season made this a debate to watch at the draft that begins June 23 in Chicago.

ONE MORE COACH

With the Florida Panthers hiring Bob Boughner, just one coaching vacancy remains: the Buffalo Sabres. Penguins assistant Rick Tocchet and Nashville Predators assistant Phil Housley are believed to be among the candidates, while Washington associate coach Todd Reirden is also in the mix.

FURIOUS MOVES

Because a lot of teams will wait to re-sign players until after the expansion draft, there could be a flurry of activity beginning June 22. Jaromir Jagr‘s status in Florida and Joe Thornton‘s in San Jose could be decided before either becomes an unrestricted free agent.

CONTRACT WATCH

Beyond this year’s thin crop of unrestricted free agents, led by defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and wingers Patrick Eaves and Thomas Vanek, teams can begin re-upping potential 2018 free agents on July 1. That means the focus is on the New York Islanders with captain John Tavares, the Montreal Canadiens with Carey Price and the Oilers with McDavid.

CAPPED-OUT BLACKHAWKS

Even if Chicago gets the much-rumored deal done to let Vegas take defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to shed the contract of center Marcus Kruger, the Blackhawks have to do some more maneuvering to get under the cap. That could mean the loss of a player perhaps even as good as Niklas Hjalmarsson.

THREE-PEAT

GM Jim Rutherford may have to get creative to help Pittsburgh try to become the first team to win the Cup in three consecutive years since the Islanders’ dynasty years from 1980-83. Among the Penguins’ free agents are Nick Bonino, Chris Kunitz and Trevor Daley.

 

Reports: Hartnell, Ladd, Boychuk not asked to waive no-move clauses

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 12, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT

Monday was the deadline for NHL teams to ask players to waive no-movement clauses so they could be exposed to the NHL expansion draft on June 21. With that deadline looming we learned about a couple of players that have been asked to waive, including Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf (no word yet on his decision) and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (he was asked in February, and agreed to waive it).

We also learned about a few players that were not asked to waive their no-move clauses and will have to be protected by their teams.

Among those are Columbus Blue Jackets forward Scott Hartnell (via the Columbus-Dispatch), and New York Islanders players Andrew Ladd and Johnny Boychuk (via Arthur Staple). Larry Brooks of the New York Post also reports that the Rangers did not ask defensemen Dan Girardi or Marc Staal to waive theirs.

The Blue Jackets and Islanders situations create some interesting scenarios.

When it comes to the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus-Dispatch digs into the possibility that Columbus and Vegas already have a deal in place. There has been speculation that Vegas might be willing to take on David Clarkson‘s contract if Columbus is willing to include a draft pick or a prospect. Elliotte Friedman mentioned this in his most recent 30 thoughts column.

There is also the possibility that Columbus could buy out the remaining years of Hartnell’s contract. He has two years remaining on his current deal that carries a salary cap hit of $4.75 million. His production has been declining in recent years and he is coming off of a 2016-17 season that saw him score 13 goals and add 24 assists in 78 games.

When it comes to the Islanders, they are in an interesting position because they seem almost certain to lose a very good defenseman over the next week. The Islanders will almost certainly want to protect Nick Leddy and Travis Hamonic, while Boychuk will now be required to be protected along with them. That could leave a player like Calvin de Haan or Ryan Pullock exposed, unless the Islanders decide to forego the seven forward, three defensemen option and instead choose to protect eight skaters (four forwards, four defensemen).

Erik Karlsson received a Conn Smythe vote despite not playing in Final

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 12, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT

For the second year in a row Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP.

Between him, Evgeni Malkin (the NHL’s leading scorer this postseason) and rookie Jake Guentzel (leading goal scorer) the Penguins had no shortage of candidates to take home the award.

On Monday, the NHLPA revealed the final vote tally and showed just how easily Crosby won the award, receiving 11 of the 15 first votes.

Malkin received three while Guentzel received one.

Here are the final vote totals…

Notice an interesting name on that list?

You should, and it is Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson receiving one third place vote even though his team did not make it to the Stanley Cup Final. It’s not uncommon for a member of the losing team in the Final to get a vote (P.K. Subban received one). A member of the losing team has actually won the award five times, with Jean-Sebastien Giguere most recently taking it for the Anaheim Ducks in 2003.

But for a player that didn’t even make it to the Final to get a vote is pretty incredible. Given what Karlsson did for the Senators this postseason it is a completely justified vote.

After all, the award is given to the player that is “most valuable to his team” in the playoffs, and Karlsson certainly fits that description. He was arguably the best player on the ice in nearly every game he played and was perhaps the single biggest reason the Senators were a double overtime loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final. He was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points, played more than 28 minutes per game, and was simply dominant during the team’s playoff run. He did all of that while playing through a fracture in his foot. Without him the Senators do not make it anywhere near as far as they did.