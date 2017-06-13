Flyers and Weal good on extension term, ‘not there on salaries yet’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Jordan Weal may soon cash in on his strong finish to the regular season.

Weal, who scored eight goals in the final 19 games of the year for the Flyers, is close to landing an extension that will keep him in Philly for the foreseeable future.

Agent J.P. Barry told Philly.com that he and Flyers GM Ron Hextall have essentially agreed to the length of Weal’s new contract, but were still haggling over dollars.

“Not there on salaries yet,” Barry said. “We’re still negotiating.”

Weal just wrapped a one-year deal worth $650,000. It’s fairly safe to presume he and Barry are angling for a raise.

The 25-year-old is an interesting player. He was acquired from Los Angeles last year in the Vinny Lecavalier-Luke Schenn trade, after emerging as a really good scorer at the AHL level. He also captured Calder Cup MVP honors in 2015.

The knock on him has always been his size — listed at 5-foot-10, 179 pounds — but that’s been mitigated by his scoring consistency. Last year, his American League exploits continued with Philly’s affiliate in Lehigh Valley. Weal had 47 points in 43 games, finishing fifth on the Phantoms in scoring despite only playing half the campaign.