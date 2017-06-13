Getty

Devils GM keeping options open, but expects to keep top pick

By Adam GretzJun 13, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

Every offseason there is always a discussion centered around two possibilities that almost never happen: The potential for a restricted free agent to sign an offer sheet, and the team that owns the No. 1 overall pick potentially trading it.

When it comes to the latter point, expect this to be yet another year where it does not happen as the New Jersey Devils seem committed to keeping the No. 1 overall pick and selecting either Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier.

“I’ve gotten calls asking if there’s interest moving down and other calls where it’s been more specific and it’s something to think about,” general manager Ray Shero said, via NHL.com. “But I haven’t called them back. The idea is we’ll probably be picking, but we’re open to a lot of things.

“What would it get me to trade the No. 1 pick outright? I couldn’t even tell you. It hasn’t been done that much, but if we did do something like that it would be pretty apparent it was the right thing to do. You have to be ready for all different scenarios in moving up or down, and in this case down.”

It is important to keep in mind that the No. 1 overall pick has not been traded since 2003 when the Florida Panthers traded it to the Pittsburgh Penguins, moving back from the top pick to the third pick. Pittsburgh selected Marc-Andre Fleury, while Florida ended up with Nathan Horton.

That top pick is just too valuable in a salary cap league to give up. You need impact players to win, and the best possible place to get them is at the top of the draft. Every Stanley Cup winner in the salary cap era with the exception of the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings has had at least one top-two pick on its roster.

Along with that, the Devils are simply in need of a young, potential impact player to rebuild around. They are probably not going to get that player outside of a top pick.

NHL explains the disallowed Predators’ goal from Game 6

By Adam GretzJun 13, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators had two goals disallowed in the Stanley Cup Final, including what could have been a massive goal in Game 6 when Colton Sissons‘ apparent goal was immediately disallowed due to a quick whistle from referee Kevin Pollock.

Just a quick refresher: After Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray was unable to hold onto a Filip Forsberg shot, the puck sat in the crease allowing Sissons to swoop in and tap it into an empty net to seemingly give the Predators a 1-0 lead.

But as the puck was sitting in the crease Pollock lost sight of it and immediately blew the whistle before Sissons could score.

No goal.

The Predators would not get another puck behind Murray the rest of the game and went on to lose Game 6 2-0, giving the Penguins their fifth Stanley Cup in franchise history and second in a row.

On Tuesday, Joe Rexrode from the Tennessean was able to get an explanation from the NHL as to why exactly the goal was disallowed.

John Dellapina, the NHL’s director of communications, told Rexrode that the call on the ice was handled correctly and that once the whistle was blown the league has no mechanism to review such a play or overturn it.

In response, Rexrode referenced NHL rule 34.8 which includes the following section on the types of plays that are able to be reviewed:

This would also include situations whereby the Referee stops play or is in the process of stopping the play because he has lost sight of the puck and it is subsequently determined by video review that the puck crosses (or has crossed) the goal line and enters the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result was unaffected by the whistle (i.e., the timing of the whistle was irrelevant to the puck entering the net at the end of a continuous play).

According to the NHL, the only way this play would have been a “continuous” play is if Forsberg’s initial shot had gone in the net while Pollock was in the process of blowing the whistle.

But because it did not, once Sissons played the puck it was no longer a “continuous” play and Pollock’s whistle cancelled everything out.

The game remained scoreless until there was only 1:35 remaining in regulation when Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist banked a shot in off of Pekka Rinne from below the goal line. One minute later Carl Hagelin added an empty net goal.

Phaneuf not expected to waive no-move clause, would have to be protected

By Adam GretzJun 13, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT

It was reported on Monday that the Ottawa Senators had asked veteran defenseman Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause so he could be exposed to the Vegas Golden Knights in the upcoming expansion draft.

On Tuesday, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that Phaneuf is not expected to waive it.

That would mean the Senators would be required to protect him, taking up a valuable spot on their protected list. The 32-year-old Phaneuf still has four years remaining on a contract that counts $7 million against the salary cap each year.

He appeared in 81 games for the Senators this season, scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists. He also had a pretty strong postseason performance that included a game-winning overtime goal and some flashes of the dominating physical player that he was earlier in his career. The Senators will already be protecting Erik Karlsson which means they will have some decisions to make when it comes to their blue line.

With the Senators unable to leave Phaneuf unprotected, it puts them at risk of losing another defenseman such as Marc Methot, Mark Borowiecki or Cody Ceci to the NHL’s newest team.

Report: Rangers’ Klein considering retirement

By Adam GretzJun 13, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

With four players over the age of 30 the New York Rangers’ defense is going to need a bit of an overhaul at some point in the very near future, and it might start in a rather unexpected way this summer.

According to a report from the New York Post, veteran defenseman Kevin Klein is considering retirement from the NHL and could look to continue his playing career in Europe next season.

He still has one year remaining on a contract that is set to pay him $2.9 million this season.

A veteran of 627 games in the NHL, Klein has spent the past three-and-a-half years as a member of the Rangers and played a significant role in their run to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final following a mid-season trade from the Nashville Predators. A back injury limited him to 60 games this past season. He then spent most of the playoffs as a healthy scratch, appearing in just a single game before the Rangers were eliminated by the Ottawa Senators in the second round.

If he retires the Rangers would gain nearly $3 million in cap space for next season, which they could certainly use as they attempt to rebuild their defense.

The Rangers’ defense has become a sore spot over the past two years due to their reliance on veterans (Dan Girardi, Marc Staal, Klein) that are starting to slow down and the lack of a true impact puck-moving presence anywhere on the blue line. As long as the defense is built in such a way it is going to put a ton of pressure on Henrik Lundqvist to be on top of his game for the team to have a chance to win. Even though he had another strong season, the 35-year-old Lundqvist did start to show some signs of slowing this season.

Sabres extend goalie Ullmark — two years, $1.5 million

By Mike HalfordJun 13, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT

Buffalo has re-upped with netminder Linus Ullmark on a two-year deal worth $750,000 per season, the club announced on Tuesday.

“Linus has worked hard both on and off the ice, and his performance at both the NHL and AHL levels has reflected those efforts,” Sabres GM Jason Botterill said in a release. “He made great strides during his second season in North America and we are eager to see him continue his development.”

Ullmark, 23, is the first of several goalie decisions Botterill needed to make this summer. Presumptive No. 1 Robin Lehner is a restricted free agent, while last year’s backup — veteran Anders Nilsson — is unrestricted.

Today’s deal suggests Ullmark will be in the running for the backup gig in Buffalo next season (assuming Lehner is the starter, something Botterill’s already committed to). Buffalo’s sixth-round pick at the 2012 draft, Ullmark made his debut in ’15-16 and fared reasonably well, posting a .913 save percentage over 20 games.

Last year, he only appeared in one contest, spending almost the entire campaign as the starter in AHL Rochester. Ullmark played a lot in the American League — 55 games — and finished with a 2.87 GAA and .909 save percentage on what was, admittedly, a not very good Amerks club.

