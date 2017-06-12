Getty

Reports: Hartnell, Ladd, Boychuk not asked to waive no-move clauses

1 Comment
By Adam GretzJun 12, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT

Monday was the deadline for NHL teams to ask players to waive no-movement clauses so they could be exposed to the NHL expansion draft on June 21. With that deadline looming we learned about a couple of players that have been asked to waive, including Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf (no word yet on his decision) and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (he was asked in February, and agreed to waive it).

We also learned about a few players that were not asked to waive their no-move clauses and will have to be protected by their teams.

Among those are Columbus Blue Jackets forward Scott Hartnell (via the Columbus-Dispatch), and New York Islanders players Andrew Ladd and Johnny Boychuk (via Arthur Staple). Larry Brooks of the New York Post also reports that the Rangers did not ask defensemen Dan Girardi or Marc Staal to waive theirs.

The Blue Jackets and Islanders situations create some interesting scenarios.

When it comes to the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus-Dispatch digs into the possibility that Columbus and Vegas already have a deal in place. There has been speculation that Vegas might be willing to take on David Clarkson‘s contract if Columbus is willing to include a draft pick or a prospect. Elliotte Friedman mentioned this in his most recent 30 thoughts column.

There is also the possibility that Columbus could buy out the remaining years of Hartnell’s contract. He has two years remaining on his current deal that carries a salary cap hit of $4.75 million. His production has been declining in recent years and he is coming off of a 2016-17 season that saw him score 13 goals and add 24 assists in 78 games.

When it comes to the Islanders, they are in an interesting position because they seem almost certain to lose a very good defenseman over the next week. The Islanders will almost certainly want to protect Nick Leddy and Travis Hamonic, while Boychuk will now be required to be protected along with them. That could leave a player like Calvin de Haan or Ryan Pullock exposed, unless the Islanders decide to forego the seven forward, three defensemen option and instead choose to protect eight skaters (four forwards, four defensemen).

NHL turns to Vegas expansion draft, unpredictable offseason

Getty
3 Comments
Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT

The first expansion draft in the salary-cap era has even the most seasoned NHL general managers unsure of what is going to happen over the next few weeks.

“You expect the unexpected,” Toronto Maple Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello said.

The most unpredictable and fascinating offseason in more than a decade has arrived. Uncertainty runs from the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft next week through the New Jersey Devils’ decision with the top pick in the entry draft to a free agent market that hinges significantly on how much the salary cap goes up – if at all.

Trades could be coming fast and furious as Vegas GM George McPhee stockpiles assets in exchange for agreeing to select or not select players in the June 21 expansion draft. Teams have to decide who to protect – seven forwards, three defenseman and a goaltender or eight skaters at any position and a goaltender – and there should be some roster juggling around the league before protected lists must be submitted Saturday afternoon.

“I expect something to transpire and the expansions that I’ve been through in the past, it certainly does,” Lamoriello said. “When there are decisions that have to be made, you’d rather make them proactive rather than reactive. People are going to be trying to do things, whether they have one too many defensemen or whether they have one too many forwards or whether they have needs that they could possibly correct by taking a surplus off somebody else.”

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have to make a quick decision with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury ahead of the expansion draft because they can’t afford to lose 23-year-old Matt Murray , who’s 22-9 in consecutive title runs with a 1.95 goals-against average and .928 save percentage and is under contract for three more years. Fleury has a no-movement clause in his contract so he must agree to waive it to be traded or exposed in the expansion draft.

After talking to his colleagues around the league, McPhee said he believes the expansion draft will be more productive for the franchise’s future than he first thought.

“There are teams that really want to protect some people and protect their rosters and they are willing to pay a pretty fair price to get us to lay off certain people and go in a different direction,” McPhee said. “So in those instances we’ll be able to get young players or some draft picks that will help us down the road.”

The expansion draft is drawing so much interest that a group of University of Toronto researchers put together a tool they say shows the optimal protections and picks. Vegas, for its part, hired as a hockey operations analyst General Fanager founder Tom Poraszka, who made the first online expansion draft simulator.

Once all 30 protected lists are revealed on Sunday, Vegas has a 72-hour window to negotiate with any unprotected restricted or unrestricted free agents and make its selections, which will be announced June 21. McPhee wields a lot of power because of that, and it’s fair to wonder how he’ll put together an expansion roster from scratch.

“I’m not sure George is going to be willing to tell me what player he wants,” said Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan, who was McPhee’s assistant for seven years. “It’s frustrating you’re going to lose a good player with the expansion draft and you’re going to have to react to it.”

The entire NHL is going to have to react to what Vegas does and to the salary cap, which could remain flat at this past season’s $73 million or go up, perhaps to roughly $77 million, depending on whether players elect to use their escalator clause to increase it by up to 5 percent. That’s a complicated issue and there is no guarantee players raise the cap as much as possible this time around, especially with a new team coming in.

That could alter free agency, which begins July 1. MacLellan acknowledged he would have a more legitimate chance to re-sign 30-goal scorer T.J. Oshie if the cap is at $77 million. And if not, Oshie could be among the most sought after free agents.

Some things to watch this offseason:

NICO OR NOLAN

With the top pick, the Devils are expected to decide between centers Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier or trade down. There’s no franchise-changing star in this draft like Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews, and Patrick’s injury-plagued season made this a debate to watch at the draft that begins June 23 in Chicago.

ONE MORE COACH

With the Florida Panthers hiring Bob Boughner, just one coaching vacancy remains: the Buffalo Sabres. Penguins assistant Rick Tocchet and Nashville Predators assistant Phil Housley are believed to be among the candidates, while Washington associate coach Todd Reirden is also in the mix.

FURIOUS MOVES

Because a lot of teams will wait to re-sign players until after the expansion draft, there could be a flurry of activity beginning June 22. Jaromir Jagr‘s status in Florida and Joe Thornton‘s in San Jose could be decided before either becomes an unrestricted free agent.

CONTRACT WATCH

Beyond this year’s thin crop of unrestricted free agents, led by defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and wingers Patrick Eaves and Thomas Vanek, teams can begin re-upping potential 2018 free agents on July 1. That means the focus is on the New York Islanders with captain John Tavares, the Montreal Canadiens with Carey Price and the Oilers with McDavid.

CAPPED-OUT BLACKHAWKS

Even if Chicago gets the much-rumored deal done to let Vegas take defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to shed the contract of center Marcus Kruger, the Blackhawks have to do some more maneuvering to get under the cap. That could mean the loss of a player perhaps even as good as Niklas Hjalmarsson.

THREE-PEAT

GM Jim Rutherford may have to get creative to help Pittsburgh try to become the first team to win the Cup in three consecutive years since the Islanders’ dynasty years from 1980-83. Among the Penguins’ free agents are Nick Bonino, Chris Kunitz and Trevor Daley.

 

Erik Karlsson received a Conn Smythe vote despite not playing in Final

Getty
4 Comments
By Adam GretzJun 12, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT

For the second year in a row Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP.

Between him, Evgeni Malkin (the NHL’s leading scorer this postseason) and rookie Jake Guentzel (leading goal scorer) the Penguins had no shortage of candidates to take home the award.

On Monday, the NHLPA revealed the final vote tally and showed just how easily Crosby won the award, receiving 11 of the 15 first votes.

Malkin received three while Guentzel received one.

Here are the final vote totals…

Notice an interesting name on that list?

You should, and it is Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson receiving one third place vote even though his team did not make it to the Stanley Cup Final. It’s not uncommon for a member of the losing team in the Final to get a vote (P.K. Subban received one). A member of the losing team has actually won the award five times, with Jean-Sebastien Giguere most recently taking it for the Anaheim Ducks in 2003.

But for a player that didn’t even make it to the Final to get a vote is pretty incredible. Given what Karlsson did for the Senators this postseason it is a completely justified vote.

After all, the award is given to the player that is “most valuable to his team” in the playoffs, and Karlsson certainly fits that description. He was arguably the best player on the ice in nearly every game he played and was perhaps the single biggest reason the Senators were a double overtime loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final. He was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points, played more than 28 minutes per game, and was simply dominant during the team’s playoff run. He did all of that while playing through a fracture in his foot. Without him the Senators do not make it anywhere near as far as they did.

Ratings for Predators – Penguins Stanley Cup Final peak in Pittsburgh

Getty
6 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 12, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT

The Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators on Sunday to win the Stanley Cup, with Pittsburgh topping all markets when it came to television ratings for the championship series.

Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final delivered a 40.0 rating in Pittsburgh, according to NBC Sports.

That is the second highest rated Penguins game in the Pittsburgh market on the NBC networks, with only Game 7 of the 2009 Stanley Cup Final (Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin‘s first championship, which came in a rematch against Detroit) placing higher with a 42.2 rating.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports once again set a record in Nashville, which delivered a 28.3 rating — the highest-rated Predators game in that market on the NBC networks.

Read more: Predators – Penguins Game 4 was a ratings hit in Smashville

Three of the top 10 markets for Game 6 of the final were in Tennessee, with Knoxville sitting third (10.7) and Memphis coming in at No. 10 (5.4). Below is the top 10 markets for the entire series.

This year’s final averaged 4.762 million viewers on NBC and NBCSN, representing a 19 per cent increase from the previous year when the Penguins defeated the Sharks. Last night’s game averaged 7.086 million viewers, a 29 per cent increase from last year’s Game 6.

Television viewership peaked with nearly 9.5 million viewers late in the game as the Penguins broke a scoreless deadlock.

Boughner’s ‘passion knocked us out of the park’ during interview, says Panthers GM

Screen grab
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Bob Boughner believes that he’s ready to finally be an NHL head coach.

The Florida Panthers agree.

Boughner is Florida’s new coach, introduced at a news conference Monday afternoon. The former NHL defenseman becomes the 15th coach in the franchise’s 24-year history, and its fifth since 2011.

General manager Dale Tallon said Boughner sees the game in a modern way and is the right leader to get the Panthers back toward competing for the Stanley Cup. Tallon said Boughner blew away the team with his interview late last month.

“Of all the interviews and of all the people, Bob Boughner impressed us like no one else,” Tallon said. “All the years I’ve been in the business interviewing coaches, firing coaches, meeting coaches, Bob was the most prepared and his performance, his preparation, his passion knocked us out of the park.”

Read more: Boughner ‘definitely ready’ to become an NHL head coach

Boughner spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach in San Jose under former Panthers coach Peter DeBoer, who said the Sharks hate to lose him given his contributions.

“This is a terrific opportunity for Bob to become a head coach in the National Hockey League and one that he deserves,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said.

Boughner is the fifth coach to be hired since the regular season ended, a list that includes the Vegas Golden Knights choosing Gerard Gallant as their first coach. Gallant was fired by the Panthers early this past season, getting replaced by then-general manager Tom Rowe. But Florida never found the same form it had a year ago on the way to the Atlantic Division title, and missed the playoffs by 14 points.

That led to the Panthers going back to what has worked in the past: Tallon squarely in charge again as general manager, and his first major move of the offseason is bringing in a 46-year-old — he shared the ice with Panthers free agent forward Jaromir Jagr both as a teammate and an opponent — to take over a team that believes it should be right back in the playoff mix next spring.

“I’ve been a player, I’ve been an owner, I’ve been an executive, I’ve been a head coach, an assistant coach,” Boughner said. “I know this league and I know the game and I’m ready for this challenge.”

Boughner’s only previous experience as a head coach came in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires, over two stints spanning eight seasons. He led Windsor to a pair of Memorial Cups and he was twice selected as the OHL’s coach of the year. He also spent the 2010-11 season as an NHL assistant in Columbus.

He now takes over a team with a young core led by one of Windsor’s favorite natives – Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, a 21-year-old who has already been an All-Star and is one of the biggest keys for Florida’s hopes over the next few seasons.

“I think we have a lot of great pieces here to build something special here in South Florida,” Boughner said. “Their setup here for the future is unbelievable.”

Boughner’s hiring follows a formula that the Panthers have used quite often in recent years: Bring in a coach who has never been in charge of an NHL team. Of the Panthers’ last six coaches, five – DeBoer, Kevin Dineen, Peter Horachek, Rowe and now Boughner – were not previously NHL coaches before getting the chance to take the reins in Florida.

For now, Boughner is one of only two true first-time coaches in the NHL. Vancouver’s Travis Green was hired in April, and he’s never before coached in any league higher than the AHL.

Tallon described Boughner as adaptable and willing to incorporate outside the box ideas into his coaching saying, “Don’t let the fact that he was a tough player fool you as far as the analytics and the style of play that we’re going to incorporate.”

Boughner played in 630 NHL games with Colorado, Carolina, Calgary, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Buffalo. He also played in the Panthers’ organization, though only in the minors and never actually appeared with Florida.

 