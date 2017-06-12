Rangers promote McCambridge to head coach of AHL team

New York didn’t have to look far for Ken Gernander’s replacement in the minors.

Keith McCambridge, who served as Gernander’s assistant with AHL Hartford last season, has been promoted to head coach, the team announced on Monday.

McCambridge, 43, joined Hartford last year after being dismissed by Winnipeg following five seasons as the head coach of its AHL affiliate. His connection to the Rangers organization came through assistant coach Scott Arniel — the two worked together on the Manitoba Moose staff during the 2009-10 campaign.

Gernander was relieved of his duties last month following a 12-year tenure with the Wolf Pack, 10 of them as the club’s head coach. His dismissal came after the club missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season, finishing with a dismal 24-46-6 record.