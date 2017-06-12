Getty

Predators take loss with grace and optimism

By Jason BroughJun 12, 2017, 12:40 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — They could’ve been angry.

They certainly had the right.

Instead, the Nashville Predators chose grace and optimism after getting robbed of a goal and losing Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s tough, but that’s sports,” said Preds captain Mike Fisher. “There’s human error in every sport. That’s the way it goes sometimes. We can’t control that, unfortunately. That happens and I’m sure the ref feels bad about it. But what do you do? It wasn’t on purpose.”

The referee was Kevin Pollock, and the error was a big one. Early in the second period, Colton Sissons appeared to make it 1-0 for Nashville. But Pollock had lost sight of the puck and blown the play dead. The goal was waved off as a result.

If the goal had counted, the Preds might have forced Game 7. But it didn’t, and now their season is over. The Penguins beat them, 2-0, Sunday at Bridgestone Arena. The winning goal was a fluky one that bounced off Pekka Rinne‘s back. The other was an empty-netter.

Tough to take.

“I was treating this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Rinne, who turns 35 in November. “You never know when you’re gonna get another opportunity. The only thing I was thinking about was that Cup. Dreaming about that. Playing for that.”

P.K. Subban echoed that sentiment.

“When you dream about lifting the Stanley Cup as a young kid, and the dreams happen probably a million times for most of us, being that close, being two games away from lifting the Stanley Cup, it sucks,” Subban said.

But then came the optimism, and for good reason. Save for Fisher and Rinne, the Preds’ key players are all under 30, and a lot of them are under 25.

“We have such a young team,” Subban said. “I think we gained a ton of experience from this run.”

He mentioned Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau, two young centers who were forced to step up when Ryan Johansen went down. Sissons could’ve been the hero in Game 6. But first came the blown call. Then a missed breakaway. Finally, he hit the post.

It’s going to sting for a while. And in a league with so much parity, it won’t be easy for the Predators to get so close again.

That being said, there’s no glaring reason they can’t. And if they can, they’ll bring this year’s experience with them.

“There are so many good things that we learned as a group,” said Fisher. “How to play. How to come together as a team and believe in each other. I think there’s only positives that can come out of this. Obviously, losing is never easy, but I think we learned a lot of lessons that guys will carry forward, for sure.”

Video: Watch Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate repeat Stanley Cup win

By James O'BrienJun 11, 2017, 11:49 PM EDT

One of these days, the Penguins need to get around to winning the Stanley Cup in Pittsburgh.

Much like when they dispatched the San Jose Sharks last year, the Penguins ended the 2017 Stanley Cup Final in six games, so they celebrated that big win on the Nashville Predators’ ice.

Predators fans were not happy, which is that much easier to understand when you consider the shocking way the Penguins won Game 6.

Observe who received (and then lifted) the Stanley Cup when and who was booed the loudest (Sidney Crosby or Gary Bettman?) in the video above this post’s headline.

Sidney Crosby wins back-to-back Conn Smythe trophies

By James O'BrienJun 11, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT

Sidney Crosby did it … again.

While the Pittsburgh Penguins accomplished the rare feat of repeating as Stanley Cup champions, Crosby managed to win a second consecutive Conn Smythe Trophy. This continues a trend of Crosby meeting and sometimes exceeding some of Mario Lemieux’s greatest accomplishments.

(“The Magnificent One” managed back-to-back championships and playoff MVPs himself, but Crosby has more Stanley Cup Final points and now owns an extra ring.)

Now, it must be said that like last year, the Penguins boasted plenty of crucial contributors beyond Crosby.

Evgeni Malkin is the most obvious alternative choice, actually managing one more point (28) during this postseason than Crosby, who generated 27. Matt Murray missed too much time to be a legitimate MVP choice, but he was sensational in crunch time once again. Phil Kessel and rookie sensation Jake Guentzel also provided plenty of offense for the Penguins.

The Penguins defied expectations in winning a Stanley Cup without Kris Letang. Ultimately, Crosby was the biggest reason why.

Hornqvist the hero as Pens capture second straight Stanley Cup

By Mike HalfordJun 11, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — The winning goal wasn’t an oil painting.

But for the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was a thing of beauty.

The Penguins became the first repeat Stanley Cup champion in the salary cap era on Sunday night, thanks to Patric Hornqvist‘s goal with 95 seconds left for a 2-0 win over the Predators in Game 6.

Carl Hagelin‘s empty-netter with 14 seconds remaining sealed the deal. But the story of the game was Hornqvist’s tally, which was a weird one.

He was actually behind the goal line when he batted it in, knocking the puck off the back of Pekka Rinne‘s shoulder and into the net. The goal broke a breathless, exciting goalless game that seemed destined for overtime.

Prior to that, the two teams engaged in what was easily the best tilt of the series. And it wasn’t without drama. Nashville had a clear goal disallowed in the first period, when referee Kevin Pollock blew his whistle too early to nullify Colton Sissons‘ tally.

That one aside, there were chances aplenty, with both Rinne and Matt Murray standing on their heads at times. Rinne finished with 25 saves on 26 shots, while Murray stopped all 24 faced.

The biggest save may very well have come as the Predators were trying to cash in on a golden 5-on-3 power-play opportunity in the third period. As much as the Nashville fans wanted to rattle the 23-year-old with “Murr-ay” chants, he was clearly a huge difference-maker.

Not only was it his second consecutive shutout against Nashville, but he also made history as well. No goalie in NHL history has captured the Stanley Cup in each of his first two seasons.

Now, one has.

Heartbreak for the Predators

That disallowed goal was crushing enough. Failing to score on a 5-on-3 opportunity had to sting. As much as the Predators put on a brave face, they had just a bit more than a minute-and-a-half to shake off what would ultimately be the game-winning goal by former Predators winger Patric Hornqvist.

First-ever trips to the third round and Stanley Cup Final created unforgettable memories, yet the franchise has never experienced a brutal loss like this. They came two wins short of a championship and often carried the play against Pittsburgh, and the future could be bright … yet it’s tough to think about at a time like this.

Not when the Penguins are celebrating in front of their home crowd, something that’s becoming a bit of a tradition for Sidney Crosby‘s team.

Video: Quick whistle robs Predators of opening goal

By James O'BrienJun 11, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT

There’s no getting around this one: the Nashville Predators were robbed of a 1-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6, and it wasn’t thanks to a stop by Matt Murray.

Murray eventually allowed a puck loose in his crease, which was then deposited in Pittsburgh’s net. Unfortunately for the Predators, officials made a quick whistle/lost sight of the puck, so a would-be Colton Sissons goal was not to be.

In many cases, goalie interference reviews leave some room for debate. There wasn’t much gray area here, though; it was a blown call.

Check it out in the video above this post’s headline. Afterward, you’ll likely understand why Peter Laviolette acted like, well, an angry dad.

Game 6 remains 0-0 as of 12:31 remaining in the second period. You can watch the game on NBC, online, and via the NBC Sports App.

