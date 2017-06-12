PHT Morning Skate: Are the Penguins the next dynasty?

–NBC hockey analysts Brian Boucher and Anson Carter look ahead to Pittsburgh’s chances of repeating next season. Carter believes a three-peat is possible, while Boucher thinks they’re the next dynasty in the NHL. (NBC Sports)

–A young hockey player from Victoria, B.C. had his equipment stolen from his locker, which was devastating for him and his family. But don’t worry, this story has a happy ending. Preds defenseman Matt Irwin, who is also from Victoria, found out about this young hockey player’s problem and he made sure to replace the equipment that went missing. (Sportsnet)

–Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere signed a new six-year deal worth $27 million over the weekend. That’s a huge chunk of change, but he won’t be the only one to benefit from the new deal. The Score looks at three players that will reap the rewards of Gostisbehere’s new deal. Pittsburgh’s Justin Schultz will need a new contract this summer, and you can be sure that the Gostisbehere deal will be a reference point during negotiations. (The Score)

–Last night, the Pittsburgh Penguins became the first team in the salary cap era to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. They were able to do that thanks to Patric Hornqvist‘s goal in the final two minutes of regulation of Game 6. You can check out the full highlights of the game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Hockey legend Gordie Howe passed away one year ago, and NHL.com’s Dave Stubbs looks back at the impact “Mr. Hockey” left on the game. “Wayne and Bobby and Mario all agreed that Gordie was the greateset ever,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “I think that Gordie is present today and will always be present in the game. He will always be with us.” (NHL.com)

–Not many NHLers can say they went on two long Stanley Cup Playoff runs as rookies, but Penguins goalie Matt Murray is one of them. Murray is just one of a handful of players that has won two Stanley Cups as a rookie. Sean McIndoe gives us a list of five other players that went on two long playoff runs as rookies. A pair of legendary Montreal Canadiens goalies find themselves on the list. (The Hockey News)

–Elliotte Friedman’s “30 Thoughts” blog is always a must-read. Sportsnet’s hockey insider writes about Nashville’s long history with Swedish players, Carey Price’s contract negotiations, the Devils possibly taking a defenseman first overall, and much more. (Sportsnet)