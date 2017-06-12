NHL Draft first round order is set

The Stanley Cup playoffs are over. Where did the time go?

The offseason has officially started. Oh boy!

On Monday, the NHL released the draft order for the first round, which goes June 23 in Chicago. The lottery at the end of April established the order from picks one through 15, with the New Jersey Devils moving up to secure the No. 1 overall selection.

Here is the remainder of the order from the league:

Order of selection for Round 1 of the 2017 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/3E0ijJ9zSs — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 12, 2017

The Stars and Coyotes each have a pick within the top 10, but they also have another first-round selection later on. Dallas’ general manager Jim Nill has talked about potentially moving the third overall pick. One area of concern for the Stars this offseason is likely on their blue line. The Blues also have two first-round selections.

Meanwhile, three teams — the Capitals, Ducks and Wild — don’t have selections in the first round. Minnesota has reportedly been linked to trade discussions with the Boston Bruins, who could use an upgrade by adding a top-four defenseman to their blue line and seem open to moving their 18th overall pick.