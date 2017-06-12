Crosby ‘in the company of all-time greats’

By James O'BrienJun 12, 2017, 1:13 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — For some time, there were serious concerns that injuries would keep Sidney Crosby from truly standing among the best players in NHL history. After tonight, it feels like Crosby’s making a case for already having a legendary career.

MORE: Crosby stands shoulder to shoulder with Mario Lemieux in many ways, including consecutive Conn Smythe victories.

Crosby isn’t even 30 yet and it seems like he’s checked off every box on an NHL player’s “to-do list.”

  • After tonight’s 2-0 win for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, he captained the first team to repeat as champions during the salary cap era. He matched Mario Lemieux in leading repeat Penguins champs and exceeded “Super Mario” with his third title.
  • Crosby also matched Lemieux in winning consecutive Conn Smythe Trophies. Merely getting two at any stage puts him in rare company: only Crosby, Lemieux, and Bernie Parent have won two straight.
  • The author of the “golden goal” won two Olympic gold medals with Canada.
  • If you’re more into bigger milestones, Crosby is hitting some big numbers for his career. He’s already exceeded 1,000 regular-season points (1,027) and 150 in the postseason (164).
  • Crosby earned his second Maurice Richard this season with 44 goals, providing company for his Hart and Art Ross trophies. Actually, you know what? This graphic captures most of the high points:

Sullivan is sold

Some might view such discussions as hasty, yet his coach and GM seem to think that the comparisons are quite reasonable. By Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan’s estimation, Crosby is already “in the company of the all-time greats.”

” … You know, he’s arguably the best player of his generation, and he’s a guy that just knows how to win,” Sullivan said. “And so he’s done it in all different venues, whether it be the NHL and Stanley Cups to the World Cup to the Olympics. And he’s a player that — and I believe this, what separates him from others is his work ethic and his willingness to do what it takes to be the very best.”

Yes, Sullivan and Penguins GM Jim Rutherford might be a little biased what with number 87 enriching their careers, but their endorsements remain resounding.

When you take a step back, it’s clear that Crosby has already put together the sort of career that most players would envy. For some, such accomplishments might make that hunger and drive go away, but Sullivan likely says it best: Crosby will continue to be driven by his “appetite to win.”

Without Letang, the ‘simple bunch’ gets it done for Penguins

By Jason BroughJun 12, 2017, 1:26 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — No disrespect was intended when the pundits made their predictions in April and picked against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

If anything, it was a great deal of respect for Kris Letang.

And when Letang had neck surgery and was lost for the playoffs, it was simply hard for many to see how the Penguins could win it all again.

Yes, the Pens still had Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. But Letang was such a huge part of last year’s Stanley Cup run. He was the prototypical No. 1 defenseman that every champion seems to have. He was on the ice half the game. He got the puck moving. Heck, he scored the winning goal to beat the Sharks.

No way they could win without him.

Except they just did.

So congratulations to Brian Dumoulin, Ron HainseyOlli Maatta, Justin Schultz, Trevor Daley, and Ian Cole. Those six — a.k.a. the “simple bunch,” per Mike Sullivan — just became the most unheralded group of defensemen to win the Cup since Bret Hedican, Aaron Ward, Mike Commodore, Frantisek Kaberle, Niclas Wallin, and Glen Wesley did it for Carolina in 2006.

“They know the pressure that comes with losing a guy who plays 25 to 30 minutes, and they weren’t intimidated by it,” said Crosby. “I think they proved what they’re capable of.”

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, who just so happened to be the GM of that ’06 Hurricanes team, knew it would be a lot harder to win without Letang.

“You can’t replace him, so you’ve gotta figure out a different way to do it,” Rutherford said. “We’re fortunate that we picked up Ron Hainsey. He ate up a lot of minutes, played in the top pairing, did a good job. All six guys did a good job.”

And yes, the experience in Carolina helped him believe it was possible.

“In ’06 in Carolina, we didn’t have a No. 1 defenseman,” said Rutherford. “We didn’t have that dominant defenseman. And when Letang went out, I said to our guys, ‘Don’t worry, we can do this.'”

Still, so many good teams have tried and failed to win without that No. 1 guy. Chances are, next year’s champion will have that guy, and the ’06 Hurricanes and ’17 Penguins will be remembered as the exceptions that prove the rule.

“I can’t say enough about that group,” said Crosby. “It was pretty difficult what they were able to do night in and night out.”

But they did it.

The pundits were wrong.

‘I’m getting chills just thinking about it’ — Pens revel in joining back-to-back club

By Mike HalfordJun 12, 2017, 12:51 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — It’s often hard to contextualize accomplishments, especially in the immediate aftermath.

It didn’t seem to be a problem for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After Sunday’s thrilling win over the Predators in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Penguins joined some rarefied air. They became the first repeat champion of the salary cap era, and the first back-to-back winner since Detroit turned the trick nearly 20 years ago.

To a man, nearly all the Penguins acknowledged how special this was.

And they had no problem describing how it felt.

“The ’97-98 Wings, who I grew up cheering for being from Michigan,” forward Bryan Rust said. “To be in the same breath as those guys, Stevie [Yzerman] and all them, it’s something that’s irreplaceable.

“I’m getting chills just thinking about it.”

With tonight’s win, the Penguins have sparked a debate about the greatest team of the cap era. They and the Blackhawks are now tied with three titles each — and with all due respect to the Kings and their two Cups, they’re out of the conversation.

The Penguins would, seemingly, have the leg up on Chicago based solely on the last two seasons. The ‘Hawks never advanced past the conference final the year after winning a Cup. With these back-to-back championships, the Pens have done what no other cap teams has and, accordingly, raised the bar.

Head coach Mike Sullivan explained how his group accomplished such a feat.

“Part of the process is listening to all the experts, guys like you guys, telling us we can’t do it,” he said. “And history is telling us we can’t do it, because it hasn’t been done. The very first conversation we had with these guys, I challenged them right away and said, ‘Why not? Why can’t we?’

“Let’s not let someone else write our story.”

Pittsburgh certainly wove its own narrative. It won a title despite having no clear-cut No. 1 defenseman and, per Sportsnet, became the first team to ever win a Cup with a blueline comprised of guys that had never received a Norris vote.

The Pens won with an unheralded first-year player, Jake Guentzel, coming out of nowhere to tie the NHL record for playoff points by a rookie. They won despite losing versatile center Nick Bonino to a broken tibia in Game 2.

Their story had plenty of twists, even more turns, and an unlikely ending. Patric Hornqvist knocked home an ugly game-winner tonight, banking a puck from behind the goal and off Pekka Rinne‘s shoulder.

Put it all together, and Pittsburgh’s story isn’t just unique — it’s historic. The team is now forever etched in in NHL lore, right alongside a Detroit club the players talked about with reverence.

“I remember watching those Red Wings teams,” Ian Cole said. “It was something special to watch those teams, and I remember the way I felt watching those teams win.

“I knew if there was a team that could do it, it would be us.”

Predators take loss with grace and optimism

By Jason BroughJun 12, 2017, 12:40 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — They could’ve been angry.

They certainly had the right.

Instead, the Nashville Predators chose grace and optimism after getting robbed of a goal and losing Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s tough, but that’s sports,” said Preds captain Mike Fisher. “There’s human error in every sport. That’s the way it goes sometimes. We can’t control that, unfortunately. That happens and I’m sure the ref feels bad about it. But what do you do? It wasn’t on purpose.”

The referee was Kevin Pollock, and the error was a big one. Early in the second period, Colton Sissons appeared to make it 1-0 for Nashville. But Pollock had lost sight of the puck and blown the play dead. The goal was waved off as a result.

If the goal had counted, the Preds might have forced Game 7. But it didn’t, and now their season is over. The Penguins beat them, 2-0, Sunday at Bridgestone Arena. The winning goal was a fluky one that bounced off Pekka Rinne‘s back. The other was an empty-netter.

Tough to take.

“I was treating this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Rinne, who turns 35 in November. “You never know when you’re gonna get another opportunity. The only thing I was thinking about was that Cup. Dreaming about that. Playing for that.”

P.K. Subban echoed that sentiment.

“When you dream about lifting the Stanley Cup as a young kid, and the dreams happen probably a million times for most of us, being that close, being two games away from lifting the Stanley Cup, it sucks,” Subban said.

But then came the optimism, and for good reason. Save for Fisher and Rinne, the Preds’ key players are all under 30, and a lot of them are under 25.

“We have such a young team,” Subban said. “I think we gained a ton of experience from this run.”

He mentioned Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau, two young centers who were forced to step up when Ryan Johansen went down. Sissons could’ve been the hero in Game 6. But first came the blown call. Then a missed breakaway. Finally, he hit the post.

It’s going to sting for a while. And in a league with so much parity, it won’t be easy for the Predators to get so close again.

That being said, there’s no glaring reason they can’t. And if they can, they’ll bring this year’s experience with them.

“There are so many good things that we learned as a group,” said Fisher. “How to play. How to come together as a team and believe in each other. I think there’s only positives that can come out of this. Obviously, losing is never easy, but I think we learned a lot of lessons that guys will carry forward, for sure.”

Video: Watch Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate repeat Stanley Cup win

By James O'BrienJun 11, 2017, 11:49 PM EDT

One of these days, the Penguins need to get around to winning the Stanley Cup in Pittsburgh.

Much like when they dispatched the San Jose Sharks last year, the Penguins ended the 2017 Stanley Cup Final in six games, so they celebrated that big win on the Nashville Predators’ ice.

Predators fans were not happy, which is that much easier to understand when you consider the shocking way the Penguins won Game 6.

Observe who received (and then lifted) the Stanley Cup when and who was booed the loudest (Sidney Crosby or Gary Bettman?) in the video above this post’s headline.

