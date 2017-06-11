Penguins on the cusp of another Stanley Cup — despite missing Kris Letang for the postseason

By Cam TuckerJun 11, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT

The journey back to the Stanley Cup Final hasn’t been easy for the Penguins.

Injuries plague every team during the two-month tournament. But for the Penguins to make it back to this point is truly a wonder considering they’ve been without their No. 1 defenseman for the entire postseason.

Kris Letang hasn’t played a game since Feb. 21 versus Carolina. Neck surgery in April put him out for four to six months, and although there were rumblings of a very, very small chance he may return in the final, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan quickly quashed those.

Letang scored three goals and 15 points in last year’s playoffs, but also led the team by averaging close to 29 minutes of ice time per game. He was the power play quarterback. He played on the penalty kill. No one else on last year’s team even came close his ice time mark, with Trevor Daley second in that category at more than six minutes fewer than Letang.

That is a huge loss for the 2016-17 Penguins.

Missing a top defenseman for the entire playoffs would be a huge loss for any team. It ultimately might even mark the beginning of the end of a team’s chances.

Pittsburgh’s cast of forwards is, of course, impressive. They’re led by Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, but they’ve also seen a breakout performance from rookie Jake Guentzel. Having great goaltending — a distinction shared by Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray throughout these playoffs — has been a key factor, as well.

Yet, the Penguins have made it by Columbus in the opening round, before outlasting both the Capitals and Senators in grueling seven-game series with Brian Dumoulin and Ron Hainsey — he’s playing in his first postseason at the age of 36 — now leading the way in ice time at 21:49 and 21:06, respectively, and a group that includes Daley, Olli Maatta, Justin Schultz, Ian Cole, Mark Streit and Chad Ruhwedel.

Those are the defensemen Sullivan has called upon throughout these playoffs. It hasn’t been an easy go. The Predators forecheck had given Pittsburgh’s defense plenty of problems moving the puck out of their own end. But they also managed their best game of this series — and, it can be argued, of the entire playoffs — in the blowout Game 5 victory that put the Penguins on the brink of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

A great deal of attention has been placed on the production Nashville has received from its vaunted blue line in these playoffs, and for good reason. On Thursday, it was the Penguins ‘D’ that contributed in a big way.

It started with a power play goal from Justin Schultz and ended with Hainsey finishing off a great rush up the ice on a pass from Malkin. In the end, the Penguins received five points total from their defensemen in the win.

“I’ve said on a number of occasions throughout the course of this playoffs that our defense group is, in a lot of ways, the unsung heroes of this team,” said Sullivan on Friday.

“I think they fly under the radar, for obvious reasons. You know, we have a lot of dynamic forwards that make a lot of great plays through the course of games, that a lot of times on a lot of nights become the story line. But this team doesn’t have success if that group of defensemen doesn’t play the way that they’ve played throughout the course of this playoffs.”

Now, they’re on the cusp of winning another title. No team in the salary cap era has won back-to-back Stanley Cups. To repeat as champion without a true No. 1 defenseman would be an even greater feat for the Penguins.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Sunday, June 11

By Cam TuckerJun 11, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

The Stanley Cup will be in Nashville tonight, as the Penguins and Predators play in Game 6 at Bridgestone Arena.

The Penguins lead the series 3-2 and can win it all tonight, becoming the first repeat Stanley Cup champions of the salary cap era and the first to win back-to-back titles since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998. Meanwhile, following a blowout loss on Thursday, the Predators will look to force a Game 7 back in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The home team has so far dominated this series, going 5-0. For the Penguins, this would be the absolute ideal time to buck that trend, which won’t be easy considering the Predators are 9-1 on home ice in these playoffs.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

Luke Bryan to perform before Penguins – Predators Game 6

By James O'BrienJun 10, 2017, 10:24 PM EDT

The Stanley Cup Final continues to draw big names, especially when it comes to country music stars to the contests in Nashville. That will continue when Luke Bryan performs before the Predators host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 on Sunday.

The country star will perform on the rooftop of Tootsie’s, one of Nashville’s most iconic spots. More specifics on Bryan’s appearance makes it sound like it will be a pretty cool moment, particularly if that genre is your preference:

Bryan, a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, will perform one song exclusively for the Nashville Predators-Pittsburgh Penguins game broadcast on NBC in the U.S. and Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.

You can also watch the NBC broadcast online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream. NBCSN will air coverage before the game, which can be streamed via this URL.

As an additional note, Bryan will also perform four other songs, which will air on NHL.com.

Again, Bryan is the latest celebrity of note to pitch in as the Predators celebrate their first run to the Stanley Cup Final.

To save you a click or two, check out Dierks Bentley singing the anthem before Game 4:

And feel free to compare and contrast that with Martina McBride’s anthem preceding Game 3:

Fisher admits obvious: Penguins, Predators don’t like each other

By James O'BrienJun 10, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

Remarkably, the Nashville Predators face elimination for the first time in this entire postseason as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. You can probably expect some fight from the Preds, particularly after a nasty finish to Game 5.

MORE: This might be the nastiest championship round since 2011

Predators captain Mike Fisher acknowledged the growing disdain, even if he didn’t bask in it with Sunday’s big game looming.

“Our focus is on winning games, but I don’t think they like us and we don’t like them,” Fisher said. “That’s playoff hockey. That’s what happens in a seven-game series.”

As much as discussing “focus” and staying out of scrums might feel like spewing cliches, the Predators really do need to stay disciplined. The Penguins have received more power-play opportunities during the series, sometimes glaringly so; if Nashville players lose their cool, it could put the Preds at a serious disadvantage.

And, hey, living well – not to mention winning – is often the best revenge.

Vegas Golden Knights GM wants to make most of ‘best expansion draft ever’

By James O'BrienJun 10, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Marc-Andre Fleury. Bobby Ryan. Dion Phaneuf. Keith Yandle. Those are just a few of the players rumored to possibly be available in the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft. Even if most of those situations don’t pan out, GM George McPhee seems like he’ll enjoy some unusually strong options to construct a new roster.

And McPhee knows that the NHL’s done a remarkably strong job setting the table, as he told the Globe & Mail’s Eric Duhatschek.

“They’ve done their best to make this the best expansion draft ever,” McPhee said. “Our job is not to let them down, and [to] make this work.”

Seeing all the speculation – most recently about Phaneuf and Yandle – makes it both maddening and a lot of fun to ponder all the possibilities.

McPhee acknowledges the staggering away of variables that make it pretty difficult to really rehearse this process.

“The picture changes with every draft we do,” McPhee said. “It’s an evolving process. Players improve. Players decline. Trades are made. We’re not going to know until we get into our window, and then we’re going to get lists, but it could be a completely different universe. We’ll see what’s in there.”

Ultimately, McPhee gets a chemistry set to work with. Does he want to serve as something of a “cleaner” for teams, taking on bad contracts in exchange for assets? Maybe the Golden Knights would serve as a middle man for moves, also for assets? Or perhaps they’ll just try to assemble a group of reasonably big names?

It should be fun, but there’s also a lot of pressure on McPhee to get the job done.