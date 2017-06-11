WATCH LIVE: Stanley Cup Final – Penguins vs. Predators – Game 6

If the Pittsburgh Penguins get their way, they’ll repeat as champions in Game 6 and end the 2016-17 season. The Nashville Predators aim to hold serve in front of their boisterous fans and force a tantalizing Game 7 in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.
Pekka Rinne gets a chance to bounce back while P.K. Subban can allow his play to do the talking. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby and others hope to cement Conn Smythe arguments while Jake Guentzel and Matt Murray chase history.
The atmosphere should be electric and the hockey likely will be too. Game 6 airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET tonight. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App, while NBCSN provides ample coverage before and after Game 6.
Before Game 6: “NHL Live” on NBCSN from 6-8 p.m. ET. Click here for the livestream.
Game 6: Airs on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE
Following Game 6: “NHL Overtime” on NBCSN. Click here for the livestream.
Related:
Luke Bryan to perform before Penguins – Predators Game 6
Mike Fisher admits the obvious: Predators, Penguins don’t really like each other
Penguins defense finally played fast in Game 5
To stay alive, Preds must reestablish their forecheck