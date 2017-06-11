Video: Faith Hill sings national anthem for Penguins – Predators Game 6

By James O'BrienJun 11, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT

Another big game, another big name performing the national anthem for the Nashville Predators in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

The Predators saved their biggest guest for last, too, as Faith Hill performed the anthem for what will be – win or lose – their final home game of 2016-17. You can watch that rendition of the anthem in the video above this post’s headline.

Hill sort of spilled the beans a little bit before Game 6.

Also, as part of the festivities, Luke Bryan performed on the rooftop of Nashville institution Tootsie’s. Here’s footage of one of his live songs:

Oh yeah, and Tim McGraw – who modified one of his hits for the Predators’ goal song – also revved up the crowd before Game 6.

So, yeah … there was plenty of star power on hand on Sunday.

Ellis in, will start for Nashville in Game 6

By James O'BrienJun 11, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — The injury that knocked Ryan Ellis out of Game 5, and this morning’s optional skate, will not keep him out for a potential elimination game at Bridgestone.

In fact, he’ll be starting.

Ellis is officially in the lineup for tonight’s Game 6, after participating in warmup and taking rushes alongside usual defense partner Roman Josi.

Ellis left the aforementioned 6-0 blowout loss with an undisclosed injury in the second period. On Sunday morning, he skated individually prior to his teammates taking the ice. It didn’t look as though he could put much power on his shot, and he didn’t stick around for the club’s optional skate.

But he’s healthy enough to go.

This has to be a fairly big sigh of relief for the Preds and head coach Peter Laviolette. If Ellis was unable to go, Anthony Bitetto or Brad Hunt would’ve drawn into the lineup. Bitetto’s played 27 and 28 games for Nashville in each of the last two seasons, spending the majority of his time in AHL Milwaukee. He hasn’t played this postseason.

Hunt, who also has yet to dress these playoffs, has bounced around over the last few years, playing in Edmonton and St. Louis before landing with Nashville. The Preds claimed him off waivers in January, and he proceeded to play in three games.

Losing Ellis means one of either Yannick Weber or Matt Irwin would’ve been moved from a bottom pairing role into a top-four, alongside Josi.

Silence broken: P.K. Subban says Predators ‘are going to win’ Game 6

By James O'BrienJun 11, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

If P.K. Subban‘s uncustomary (involuntary?) streak of silence was about avoiding guarantees heading into Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, then … oops.

NBC’s Pierre McGuire caught up with Subban shortly before the Nashville Predators were set to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and P.K. made up for lost time by essentially making another guarantee.

“It’s a must-win game. So we’re gonna win,” Subban said.

Subban is really making up for lost time, as he also fired a puck into Pittsburgh’s net at the end of warm-ups, as PHT’s Jason Brough captured here:

P.K. Subban: making up for lost time.

 

WATCH LIVE: Stanley Cup Final – Penguins vs. Predators – Game 6

Getty
By James O'BrienJun 11, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

If the Pittsburgh Penguins get their way, they’ll repeat as champions in Game 6 and end the 2016-17 season. The Nashville Predators aim to hold serve in front of their boisterous fans and force a tantalizing Game 7 in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Pekka Rinne gets a chance to bounce back while P.K. Subban can allow his play to do the talking. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby and others hope to cement Conn Smythe arguments while Jake Guentzel and Matt Murray chase history.

The atmosphere should be electric and the hockey likely will be too. Game 6 airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET tonight. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App, while NBCSN provides ample coverage before and after Game 6.

Before Game 6: “NHL Live” on NBCSN from 6-8 p.m. ET. Click here for the livestream.

Game 6: Airs on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Following Game 6: “NHL Overtime” on NBCSN. Click here for the livestream.

By Cam TuckerJun 11, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

A year ago, Matt Murray had a street (temporarily) named after him as he backstopped the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup, despite only 13 games of NHL regular season experience under his belt.

This spring, he didn’t get into a playoff game until Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.

An injury to Murray at the beginning of the postseason combined with the solid play of veteran Marc-Andre Fleury delayed the former’s appearance in these playoffs.

However, the 23-year-old goalie has not relinquished the starting duties since they were bestowed upon him again versus the Senators, and now he has a shot at making history Sunday in Nashville.

The Penguins lead the Predators 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final.

More from TSN.ca:

No netminder has ever captured the Cup in each of his first two seasons in the NHL. The list of rookies who tried – and failed – is both short and impressive.

Ken Dryden. Patrick Roy. Cam Ward.

That’s it. Ward’s Hurricanes, coached by Laviolette, didn’t even make the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2007, the year after their win. Roy’s Canadiens got the closest, bowing out in the 1987 conference final. Dryden’s Habs never made it out of the first round in 1972.

The home team is 5-0 in this series, as noted many, many times since the Penguins crushed the Predators in Pittsburgh on Thursday. At the center of the road team’s struggles has been the play of their starting goalies away from home.

Pekka Rinne had two subpar starts to open the series at PPG Paints Arena, but was much better when the Predators returned to Nashville. Murray was better at home, but had a pair of tough outings on the road. Despite that, coach Mike Sullivan decided to stick with Murray for Game 5 and his team was rewarded with a 24-save shutout in a contest that soon disintegrated into a lopsided slugfest.

Now, the Penguins are on the verge of winning it all again. And Murray is on the verge of history.

“I know I personally don’t spend much time thinking about it,” Murray told NHL.com.