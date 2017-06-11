Penguins’ Murray can make history in Game 6, but he isn’t too concerned with that

By Cam TuckerJun 11, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

A year ago, Matt Murray had a street (temporarily) named after him as he backstopped the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup, despite only 13 games of NHL regular season experience under his belt.

This spring, he didn’t get into a playoff game until Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.

An injury to Murray at the beginning of the postseason combined with the solid play of veteran Marc-Andre Fleury delayed the former’s appearance in these playoffs.

However, the 23-year-old goalie has not relinquished the starting duties since they were bestowed upon him again versus the Senators, and now he has a shot at making history Sunday in Nashville.

The Penguins lead the Predators 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final.

No netminder has ever captured the Cup in each of his first two seasons in the NHL. The list of rookies who tried – and failed – is both short and impressive.

Ken Dryden. Patrick Roy. Cam Ward.

That’s it. Ward’s Hurricanes, coached by Laviolette, didn’t even make the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2007, the year after their win. Roy’s Canadiens got the closest, bowing out in the 1987 conference final. Dryden’s Habs never made it out of the first round in 1972.

The home team is 5-0 in this series, as noted many, many times since the Penguins crushed the Predators in Pittsburgh on Thursday. At the center of the road team’s struggles has been the play of their starting goalies away from home.

Pekka Rinne had two subpar starts to open the series at PPG Paints Arena, but was much better when the Predators returned to Nashville. Murray was better at home, but had a pair of tough outings on the road. Despite that, coach Mike Sullivan decided to stick with Murray for Game 5 and his team was rewarded with a 24-save shutout in a contest that soon disintegrated into a lopsided slugfest.

Now, the Penguins are on the verge of winning it all again. And Murray is on the verge of history.

“I know I personally don’t spend much time thinking about it,” Murray told NHL.com.

WATCH LIVE: Stanley Cup Final – Penguins vs. Predators – Game 6

By James O'BrienJun 11, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

If the Pittsburgh Penguins get their way, they’ll repeat as champions in Game 6 and end the 2016-17 season. The Nashville Predators aim to hold serve in front of their boisterous fans and force a tantalizing Game 7 in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Pekka Rinne gets a chance to bounce back while P.K. Subban can allow his play to do the talking. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby and others hope to cement Conn Smythe arguments while Jake Guentzel and Matt Murray chase history.

The atmosphere should be electric and the hockey likely will be too. Game 6 airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET tonight. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App, while NBCSN provides ample coverage before and after Game 6.

Before Game 6: “NHL Live” on NBCSN from 6-8 p.m. ET. Click here for the livestream.

Game 6: Airs on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Following Game 6: “NHL Overtime” on NBCSN. Click here for the livestream.

Report: Sabres waiting to interview Housley for head coaching gig

By Cam TuckerJun 11, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

Phil Housley still has work left to do with the Nashville Predators.

Win on Sunday, and the Predators extend the Stanley Cup Final versus the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Game 7 on Wednesday, which will apparently extend the wait of the Buffalo Sabres to interview Housley for their head coaching vacancy.

Housley is currently an assistant coach with the Predators, but has garnered plenty of attention for a potential bench boss gig, given his work with Nashville’s vaunted defense.

The latter two names in that report are interesting, as well.

Tocchet’s coaching career has mostly been as an assistant, a title he currently holds in Pittsburgh. But he does have 148 games of NHL head coaching experience with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Meanwhile, Jacques Martin’s head coaching experience in the NHL dates all the way back to 1986, and includes a pair of Eastern Conference Final appearances with Ottawa and then Montreal.

Both Tocchet and Martin also have a connection and familiarity with recently hired Sabres general manager Jason Botterill, who came to Buffalo after 10 years in the Penguins front office, including time as an associate GM.

Tocchet has made it known he would like another shot at an NHL head coaching job.

Report: Jackets have deal in place with Vegas to avoid Hartnell headache

By Mike HalfordJun 11, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

Last month, we wrote about how Columbus’ expansion draft plan hinged largely on one player — Scott Hartnell.

Now, it looks like the Jackets might’ve finagled their way around it.

From the Dispatch:

Speculation is that the Blue Jackets already have a deal in place with Vegas, that the sides have agreed to some form of mutual back-scratching that will steer the Golden Knights toward taking a player on their roster who will cause only a minor wince.

The Jackets will send Vegas a prospect and/or a draft pick to take player “A” instead of player “B,” and Vegas will agree to future considerations to make the deal conform to NHL guidelines.

Such a move would prevent Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen from having a potentially awkward conversation with Hartnell.

The veteran forward, who was made a healthy scratch in the playoffs, just wrapped the fourth of a six-year, $28.5 million deal. That contract carries a $4.75M cap hit and, more importantly, a no-movement clause.

That NMC means Columbus is required to protect Hartnell for expansion purposes.

If Hartnell is protected, the club risks losing one of Josh Anderson, Matt Calvert or William Karlsson. Of the three, Anderson would appear the most likely to be Vegas-bound — the 23-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign, in which he scored 17 goals and emerged as a big, fast and physically imposing power forward.

Unless, of course, Columbus has a deal in which Vegas wouldn’t take Anderson. The club would then avoid the risk of causing friction with Hartnell, and still retain a good young asset.

Columbus has until Monday to ask Hartnell to waive his NMC.

Report: Flames, Jets contact Rangers about Raanta

By Cam TuckerJun 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Goaltending is an issue both the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets need to address this offseason.

The New York Rangers have one goalie, Henrik Lundqvist, signed to a long-term deal with a no-movement clause, which protects him from the Las Vegas expansion draft, and another, Antti Raanta, who had a very strong regular season in an expanded No. 2 role and has one year left on a very affordable two-year, $2 million contract.

So, it should come as no surprise that these three clubs, as well as Raanta, are the subject of the latest trade speculation.

From the New York Post:

The Flames and the Jets are believed to be among the clubs who have contacted the Rangers regarding a pre-expansion draft trade for Raanta, but management has not yet committed to dealing him or has not yet received an offer pushing them to that conclusion.

The Flames made moves to address their goaltending situation last summer, bringing in Brian Elliott in a trade and signing Chad Johnson as an unrestricted free agent. But Elliott struggled early and then struggled again in the playoffs, with an .880 save percentage as the Flames were swept in the opening round. Both Elliott and Johnson are pending unrestricted free agents.

Since then, it’s been suggested the Flames could go after Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the offseason. Fleury’s mind is a little preoccupied right now, as Pittsburgh looks to capture the Stanley Cup tonight in Game 6 versus Nashville.

The Jets have been able to stockpile a crop of talented young forwards through the draft, but goaltending has been pointed at as a weakness of this club. They do have a promising prospect, Eric Comrie, in the minors. But he’s still 21 years old and may need more time developing his game in the AHL before he’s ready to step into the NHL full-time. Meanwhile, Ondrej Pavelec is a pending unrestricted free agent, Connor Hellebuyck is a pending restricted free agent and Michael Hutchinson has one year left on his current deal before he’s a pending UFA.

It’s been reported that the Jets plan to protect Hellebuyck in the upcoming expansion draft.

Raanta has never played more than 30 games in a single season since breaking into the NHL with Chicago in 2013. But he does have a career save percentage of .917 over 94 career games, and a .922 save percentage last season with the Rangers. He also posted four shutouts, as coach Alain Vigneault decided to ride the hot hand with Lundqvist struggling at one point in the season.