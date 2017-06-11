Getty

Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expansion draft ‘could be weird’

By Mike HalfordJun 11, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

Andrew Cogliano‘s in a bit of an odd position with the expansion draft just days away.

And he knows it.

“It could be weird,” Cogliano said of his situation, per the O.C. Register. “I haven’t talked to Bob [Murray, Ducks GM] and I don’t think he’s said anything on that.”

Cogliano, who turns 30 this week, has one year left on a four-year, $12 million deal with a $3 million average annual cap hit. It’s a decent value figure for a guy that never misses games — 786 in a row, the NHL’s longest active ironman streak — scores fairly consistently, and is regarded as a good defensive forward.

Those reasons are why Anaheim would probably like to keep him.

But it might not be feasible.

Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, and Ryan Kesler all have NMCs and thereby require protection. What’s more, and the Ducks won’t want to expose Rickard Rakell or Jakob Silfverberg.

Then there’s the back end, where the club has a myriad of assets.

If the Ducks decide to protect seven forwards and three defensemen, the blue line will definitely be worth watching. Hampus Lindholm will be protected for sure, and Shea Theodore and Brandon Montour are each exempt. But that only leaves two spots for Sami Vatanen, Kevin Bieksa, Cam Fowler, and Josh Manson.

Whatever the case, it doesn’t seem like Cogliano will be protected. It’s also somewhat telling he’s had no discussions with Murray about an extension.

Ellis skates, but status still unclear for Game 6

By Mike HalfordJun 11, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — Will he or won’t he?

That’s the big question surrounding Ryan Ellis‘ playing status for tonight’s Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the first time Nashville’s faced elimination this postseason.

Ellis left a blowout Game 5 loss Thursday with an undisclosed injury in the second period. On Sunday morning, he skated individually prior to his teammates taking the ice. It didn’t look as though he could put much power on his shot, and he didn’t stick around for the club’s optional skate.

Whether he goes or not is truly up in the air. Opinions were mixed among his teammates, though fellow blueliner Matt Irwin said the Preds “fully expect” Ellis to play.

If Ellis can’t go, Anthony Bitetto or Brad Hunt would draw into the lineup. Bitetto’s played 27 and 28 games for Nashville in each of the last two seasons, spending the majority of his time in AHL Milwaukee. He hasn’t played this postseason.

Hunt, who also has yet to dress these playoffs, has bounced around over the last few years, playing in Edmonton and St. Louis before landing with Nashville. The Preds claimed him off waivers in January, and he proceeded to play in three games.

Fellow blueliner Roman Josi spoke highly of both options.

“Every time [Bitetto and Hunt] have stepped in, they’ve done a great job,” Josi said. “They’ve been working hard the whole playoffs, and they’ve been skating a lot. We have a lot of confidence in those two guys.”

Despite that glowing review, there’s no sugarcoating the potential loss of Ellis. It would be a big blow, and the domino effect could be severe. Ellis and Josi have spent much of this series against the Sidney Crosby line, so it would put serious pressure on Preds head coach Peter Laviolette to devise new pairings — or, perhaps, just move Irwin up to play alongside Josi.

“Matt has been terrific. He’s moved around the lineup,” Laviolette explained. “Back when we were coming off of November and we went into December and half of January there, we had different defensemen going out for different reasons, and Matt was excellent at moving up.”

Report: Salary cap likely to remain flat for 2017-18

AP
By Jason BroughJun 11, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

A couple of weeks ago, we wrote about the possibility of the NHL’s salary cap remaining flat for 2017-18.

Today, the New York Post is reporting that that possibility is getting pretty close to reality.

The expectation, affirmed in conversations within the past three days by essentially everyone on the NHL players’ side of the aisle, is that the union will decline to trigger the escalator for next season, thus creating a flat salary cap right around the current $73 million for 2017-18.

We are told by individuals who traditionally have advocated pumping the maximum amount of dollars into the system that the infusion of dollars generated by the addition of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights has altered the equation for at least this time around.

Obviously, a new team can sign players and take on contracts, lessening the effects of a flat salary cap for free agents and cap-strapped clubs.

Typically, the salary cap is set in late June, so we should know shortly what the number will be.

Crosby driving Penguins ‘in every facet that he can’ during Stanley Cup Final

By Cam TuckerJun 11, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT

Sidney Crosby turns 30 years old in August.

He has the chance Sunday to win the third Stanley Cup of his career — in his fourth final, which included a loss to Detroit in 2008 — and second in as many years. He may also repeat as the Conn Smythe Trophy winner, which would further add to his illustrious time in the NHL since entering the league as a teenage phenom is 2005.

Sitting second in Stanley Cup playoff scoring this spring behind teammate Evgeni Malkin, Crosby turned in one of those classic, dominant performances in Game 5 against the Predators. It started on his first shift, splitting the Nashville defense and ringing the puck off the post. He drew a penalty on the play, and then set up Justin Schultz on the ensuing power play to start what turned into a rout for the Penguins.

“He’s one of those unique players. He has that sense when it’s time to raise his level, and he’s one of the very few that can raise his level that high,” Penguins forward Matt Cullen told Postmedia. “Seeing the way he started the game, took the team on his shoulders and he said, follow me. It’s fun to see, fun to be a part of.”

His performance had its controversial moments, too. He had a well-documented dust-up with P.K. Subban. He threw a water bottle onto the ice, though he contended afterward that he didn’t try to throw the bottle.

But in the end, what the Penguins will care about the most is he had three assists in a lopsided win, giving him seven points in this series. That leads all players in the Stanley Cup Final, which began with Predators goalie Pekka Rinne as the favorite for the Conn Smythe and Crosby second on that list.

The latter has taken his play to another level in the past two games, ever since being held without a shot on goal in Game 3. Keep in mind that Crosby has played 208 games — NHL regular season, Stanley Cup playoffs, and World Cup combined — since the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign. (And remember, he was the best player at the World Cup only a few months removed from last year’s playoffs.)

That is a lot of hockey. But that doesn’t seem to matter to Crosby.

“I think being with him that he’s always had the motivation to be — maybe the best working hockey player out there,” said Chris Kunitz on Saturday. “Somebody who’s going out there to drive your team in any way, in every facet that he can.”

Penguins on the cusp of another Stanley Cup — despite missing Kris Letang for the postseason

By Cam TuckerJun 11, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT

The journey back to the Stanley Cup Final hasn’t been easy for the Penguins.

Injuries plague every team during the two-month tournament. But for the Penguins to make it back to this point is truly a wonder considering they’ve been without their No. 1 defenseman for the entire postseason.

Kris Letang hasn’t played a game since Feb. 21 versus Carolina. Neck surgery in April put him out for four to six months, and although there were rumblings of a very, very small chance he may return in the final, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan quickly quashed those.

Letang scored three goals and 15 points in last year’s playoffs, but also led the team by averaging close to 29 minutes of ice time per game. He was the power play quarterback. He played on the penalty kill. No one else on last year’s team even came close his ice time mark, with Trevor Daley second in that category at more than six minutes fewer than Letang.

That is a huge loss for the 2016-17 Penguins.

Missing a top defenseman for the entire playoffs would be a huge loss for any team. It ultimately might even mark the beginning of the end of a team’s chances.

Pittsburgh’s cast of forwards is, of course, impressive. They’re led by Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, but they’ve also seen a breakout performance from rookie Jake Guentzel. Having great goaltending — a distinction shared by Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray throughout these playoffs — has been a key factor, as well.

Yet, the Penguins have made it by Columbus in the opening round, before outlasting both the Capitals and Senators in grueling seven-game series with Brian Dumoulin and Ron Hainsey — he’s playing in his first postseason at the age of 36 — now leading the way in ice time at 21:49 and 21:06, respectively, and a group that includes Daley, Olli Maatta, Justin Schultz, Ian Cole, Mark Streit and Chad Ruhwedel.

Those are the defensemen Sullivan has called upon throughout these playoffs. It hasn’t been an easy go. The Predators forecheck had given Pittsburgh’s defense plenty of problems moving the puck out of their own end. But they also managed their best game of this series — and, it can be argued, of the entire playoffs — in the blowout Game 5 victory that put the Penguins on the brink of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

A great deal of attention has been placed on the production Nashville has received from its vaunted blue line in these playoffs, and for good reason. On Thursday, it was the Penguins ‘D’ that contributed in a big way.

It started with a power play goal from Justin Schultz and ended with Hainsey finishing off a great rush up the ice on a pass from Malkin. In the end, the Penguins received five points total from their defensemen in the win.

“I’ve said on a number of occasions throughout the course of this playoffs that our defense group is, in a lot of ways, the unsung heroes of this team,” said Sullivan on Friday.

“I think they fly under the radar, for obvious reasons. You know, we have a lot of dynamic forwards that make a lot of great plays through the course of games, that a lot of times on a lot of nights become the story line. But this team doesn’t have success if that group of defensemen doesn’t play the way that they’ve played throughout the course of this playoffs.”

Now, they’re on the cusp of winning another title. No team in the salary cap era has won back-to-back Stanley Cups. To repeat as champion without a true No. 1 defenseman would be an even greater feat for the Penguins.