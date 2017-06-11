All of a sudden Subban isn’t speaking anymore

NASHVILLE — Three days ago, P.K. Subban spoke to reporters after Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh.

But Subban hasn’t spoken to the media since. Yesterday, he “slipped out” on reporters, and the club was apologetic about that. This morning after he skated, he once again wasn’t made available, and this time the media held a peaceful protest.

From Yahoo Sports:

And so a truly bizarre scene played out in the Predators’ locker room. Subban entered it in full uniform, briefly, before walking out. After he came off the ice, he was heard asking Predators PR staffers if he should talk to the media.

Moments later, reporters were told that Subban wouldn’t be talking.

Yet media from all over the world continued to stand around Subban’s stall, waiting to talk to a player that Predators Director of Communications Kevin Wilson said three times wouldn’t be available. Perhaps trying to will him into existence. Officials from the NHL attempted to intervene and have Subban made available, but were denied by the Predators.

The surreal “sit-in” lasted about 20 minutes. Finally, Wilson announced that the team was going to have a meeting and the media would have to clear the room.

Now, it’s a well-known fact that nobody cares about the media’s problems. But this isn’t about the media’s problems. This about Subban, a guy who loves to talk, who apparently isn’t being allowed to talk.

The consensus is that the Predators don’t want him chattering about Sidney Crosby‘s breath, or anything else that may prove counterproductive. The Preds are coming off a 6-0 loss, their worst game of the playoffs, and one that Crosby dominated from the start. Lose tonight and the Penguins will hoist the Stanley Cup for a second straight year.

Related: P.K. Subban hypes biggest game of his ‘life,’ gives Listerine a plug