To stay alive, Preds must reestablish forecheck

By Jason BroughJun 10, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — The Predators’ forecheck was one of the big reasons they had so much success in Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

But for a number of reasons, the Preds weren’t able to pressure Pittsburgh’s defense in Game 5, and now the Preds are facing elimination.

To stay alive, they’ll have to reestablish that forecheck Sunday in Game 6.

“Just get back to putting pucks behind their D,” said Nashville center Colton Sissons. “We turned pucks over a little too much, little bit too much east-to-west, losing speed through the neutral zone. If we can get pucks behind their D, put ’em in good spots away from (Matt) Murray, we’ll be able to establish a forecheck.”

At times, playing defense in the NHL is a lot like playing quarterback in the NFL. When a puck is dumped in, a defensemen has to go back to get it, just like a quarterback dropping back to pass. The pressure is coming, and the right decision needs to be made in a hurry.

Otherwise, trouble.

“It’s tough, obviously,” said Preds d-man Matt Irwin. “As a defenseman going back for the puck, you want to have as much time as you can. You know you got guys barreling down on you that are going to finish checks. I think they did a good job of that against us in Game 5.”

For the Predators, much of reestablishing the forecheck will come down to playing smarter through the neutral zone, cutting down turnovers, and placing their dump-ins better.

But some of it will also come down to desperation, after the Penguins won most of the races in Game 5.

“If you’re not there first, if you’re not quick to get there and establish that forecheck, what happens is a breakout from the opposition,” said head coach Peter Laviolette.

That’s where Nashville’s crowd could play a role Sunday. In 10 home games this postseason, the Preds have only lost once at Bridgestone Arena. All that noise can make it hard on the opposition. All that energy can feed the home team’s desire.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” said Laviolette. “We know that our fans are behind us. It’s loud. There’s a lot of energy. I think we’ve played well on the ice as well. So it’s gone hand in hand — the play on the ice has brought out the best in our fans, and it seems to have escalated as the playoffs have moved on.

“That being said, we’ve got to make sure our game is intact and that we’re on point with what we’re doing on the ice.”

Health of Predators’ Ellis still in question

Associated PressJun 10, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The health of Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis is in question after he couldn’t finish Game 5, and the Predators are offering no clues at all for Game 6 on Sunday night.

Ellis did not skate Saturday, though several Predators did not take the ice in an optional practice. Ellis missed most of the second and third periods in Thursday night’s 6-0 loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

Roman Josi says his defensive partner obviously is a huge part of the Predators’ defense. Ellis had a seven-game points streak this postseason.

The Penguins are a win away from their second straight Stanley Cup and fifth overall. They skated in Pittsburgh before flying to Nashville. Center Nick Bonino, who has missed three straight games with an injured left foot, did not practice for the Pens.

 

On Rinne, his road struggles, and the Luongo dynamic

By Mike HalfordJun 10, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — The statistical splits are eye-popping, and hard to ignore.

Pekka Rinne at home during the Stanley Cup Final: 2-0, .962 save percentage, 1.00 GAA.

Rinne on the road: 0-3, .756 save percentage, 5.40 GAA.

It’s as if two different goalies show up at the rinks.The good one makes his appearances at Bridgestone Arena. The bad one surfaces at PPG Paints.

But to hear Rinne’s teammates and coach explain it, there’s no such thing as Home Pekka or Road Pekka.

“He’s the same every day,” head coach Peter Laviolette said on Saturday, ahead of tomorrow’s Game 6 at Bridgestone Arena. “He works hard every day. His habits seem to be the same, his demeanor seems the same to me.

“We’ve got to do a better job in front of him. You go back and you watch the game and the way it was played, and we made mistakes in front of him. There are things that we can do to support our goaltender better.”

The Preds were poor in Game 5, no doubt. Sidney Crosby stamped his authority just seconds in, knifing through the Nashville defense to ring the post on a backhand chance, drawing a penalty in the process. The Pens converted with the man advantage, the first of three goals scored on Rinne on just nine shots.

After that, he was done.

Laviolette parked Rinne in favor of Juuse Saros, a move that might pay off in the long run. Just ask Alain Vigneault and Roberto Luongo.

Back in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, Vancouver’s head coach infamously kept his No. 1 netminder in for all eight goals in an 8-1 blowout at TD Garden in Game 3.

More, from NHL.com:

“Alain asked me with eight minutes left and I said I wanted to stay in,” Luongo answered while standing in front of a huge media scrum in a dwarfed visitor’s dressing room at TD Garden. “I didn’t really want to leave the crease.”
 
Vigneault said the timing was slightly different, that he actually confronted Luongo about coming out after Jannik Hansen scored to bust Tim Thomas’ shutout in the other crease with 6:07 remaining. Nevertheless, he confirmed Luongo’s answer.
 
“He said, ‘Don’t even think about taking me out,’ so that’s what I did,” Vigneault said.

That decision was arguably Vigneault’s most polarizing during his time in Vancouver. It’s been argued Luongo was mentally frayed following the incident, to the point where playing at TD Garden was in his head.

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest it.

Luongo was ventilated in his next two games in Boston, including a pivotal Game 6 in which the Canucks had their first chance to win the series. He was hooked less than nine minutes in, after allowing three goals on eight shots.

All told, Luongo finished the Cup Final with an 0-3 record, .773 save percentage and 8.05 GAA in Boston.

Rinne talked about the psychology of getting pulled from Game 5. Remember, the decision to go to Saros wasn’t a layup for Laviolette. Nashville trailed 3-0 in Game 1 too, but rallied — with Rinne in goal — to even things up.

“You’re not happy, obviously, but I never take it personally,” Rinne said. “It’s not about me, it’s all about us. I try not to take it personally, and [think] the reasoning behind it is it tries to wake up the team. If I’m not getting the job done, we put the other guy in. And we have a great young goalie in Juuse Saros.

“I was angry after the first period, but that’s just the nature of being a competitive guy.”

Combined, all of this — the home-road thing, the hook in Game 5, the Bridgestone effect — makes for a fascinating situation heading into Sunday’s tilt.

Because now, everybody’s watching to see which Pekka shows up.

Trade rumblings getting loud in Chicago

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 10, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT

With the Chicago Blackhawks entering the summer in the middle of another salary cap crunch trade speculation is once again starting to pick up around the team.

On Friday night Jay Zawaski of 670 The Score in Chicago reported that he has heard there is “a good chance” that a core player — not Jonathan Toews — from the team will be moved soon, and that it probably will not make the team better in the short-term, speculating that it would be a move to cut salary or restock the prospect cupboard.

On Saturday, Scott Powers of The Athletic followed that up by saying neither Brent Seabrook or Artem Anisimov have been asked to waive their no-trade clauses.

Seabrook and Anisimov would seem to be the two obvious names to keep an eye on given their contract status and standing with the team. Let’s be honest, when it comes to core players the Blackhawks are probably not going to trade Toews, Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin or Duncan Keith, and you could probably add starting goaltender Corey Crawford to that list, especially after the team already traded Scott Darling this offseason.

Seabrook still has seven years remaining on an eight-year, $55 million contract which is almost certain to become an albatross on the Blackhawks’ cap well before it expires.

Even worse, he has already shown signs of slowing down and does not seem to be the player he was a few years ago. That also means it would probably be a difficult contract to move and would not net a huge return in terms of assets. That would certainly fit with the “not make the team better in the short-term” description.

Anisimov is a more interesting possibility because he has thrived since joining the Blackhawks after coming over in the big Brandon Saad trade two years ago. A second-line center that can score 20 goals and play a strong all-around game is a pretty good asset to have and one that a lot of teams would have interest in, especially given that Anisimov has a pretty fair contract for his level of production. His name has surfaced in trade speculation before.

After the Blackhawks were swept out of the first-round of the playoffs by the Nashville Predators an angry Stan Bowman promised changes this offseason, and given that the Blackhawks are once again pressed to the salary cap it is almost certain that somebody of significance is going to be traded off of the roster.

It’s just a matter of which player, and when.

Penguins defense finally played fast in Game 5

Associated PressJun 10, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Ron Hainsey avoiding a big hit and carrying the puck from end to end isn’t what the Pittsburgh Penguins ask of him or any other defenseman not named Kris Letang.

Out long term after neck surgery, Letang isn’t a part of this run, but a key adjustment by Hainsey and the other defensemen in the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators is a major reason why Pittsburgh is one victory away from a second consecutive championship.

For the first four games of the series — even the two they won — the Penguins struggled to hold onto the puck and drive play, something that changed in a 6-0 blowout in Game 5.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel played a role in finishing, but it all started from the back end with a style of play that emulates Letang.

“One thing we got going early on was we kind of broke the puck out as a group together,” Hainsey said. “We had good communication in our zone working the puck out quick and with speed.

“If we can get our forwards the puck early in shifts when they got a lot of energy and before they have to stop and play defense, they’re some of the best forwards in the world. They can make some stuff happen out there.”

When the Penguins talk about “playing fast,” this is what they mean. It’s not about blazing speed, though they have some of that, but about moving the puck quickly and forcing even the stingiest of defensive opponents to get back on their heels.

The Penguins’ unheralded defense of Trevor Daley, Justin Schultz, Olli Maatta, Brian Dumoulin, Ian Cole and Hainsey lacks the No. 1 anchor present on every Cup winner over the past decade.

Coach Mike Sullivan pointed to Pittsburgh’s transition game and up-ice speed as an area that could improve in the series.

Tweaks made by Sullivan and assistant coach Jacques Martin got the best out of that blue line Thursday with two goals and three assists.

“I thought (Game 5) might have been their best night as a group of six,” Sullivan said on a conference call Friday. “They doing all the little things, I think, that don’t necessarily show up on the score sheet, or you can’t necessarily quantify in a statistic, but those little things add up to helping a team win games.”

Breaking the puck out of the defensive zone is what Sullivan wants from his defensemen, along with blocking shots and defending. Crosby, Malkin, Kessel and those other skilled forwards can’t do anything without the puck.

So the goal was simple: Get it to them quickly.

“We just played simple, moved the puck up quick and our forwards did a good job of using their speed and playing down low, hanging on to pucks,” Schultz said. We were “just trying to move it up to our forwards and play the way we’ve been playing all year.”

It’s not the way the Penguins were playing in the first four games of the series as Nashville negated their speed and controlled the neutral zone. That’s a big reason why the Predators had 123 shots to the Penguins’ 91.

It was all even in Game 5, which didn’t go unnoticed to Peter Laviolette as far as differences in play.

“Speed would be one of it,” Laviolette said. “They were quicker. We’ll look to make those adjustments (in practice). But we’ve got to play a better game.”

The Penguins played almost the perfect tactical game to take a 3-2 lead in the series, which is why Hainsey said they’d be in good shape if they could replicate that performance in Game 6 Sunday in Nashville. That’ll take another team effort from the defense.

“We know we’re no Kris Letangs back here,” Schultz said. “We’re just trying to each step up a little bit and it’s been working so far. We’ve got to get one more win.”

