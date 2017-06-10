Getty

Fisher admits obvious: Penguins, Predators don’t like each other

By James O'BrienJun 10, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

Remarkably, the Nashville Predators face elimination for the first time in this entire postseason as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. You can probably expect some fight from the Preds, particularly after a nasty finish to Game 5.

Predators captain Mike Fisher acknowledged the growing disdain, even if he didn’t bask in it with Sunday’s big game looming.

“Our focus is on winning games, but I don’t think they like us and we don’t like them,” Fisher said. “That’s playoff hockey. That’s what happens in a seven-game series.”

As much as discussing “focus” and staying out of scrums might feel like spewing cliches, the Predators really do need to stay disciplined. The Penguins have received more power-play opportunities during the series, sometimes glaringly so; if Nashville players lose their cool, it could put the Preds at a serious disadvantage.

And, hey, living well – not to mention winning – is often the best revenge.

Vegas Golden Knights GM wants to make most of ‘best expansion draft ever’

By James O'BrienJun 10, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Marc-Andre Fleury. Bobby Ryan. Dion Phaneuf. Keith Yandle. Those are just a few of the players rumored to possibly be available in the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft. Even if most of those situations don’t pan out, GM George McPhee seems like he’ll enjoy some unusually strong options to construct a new roster.

And McPhee knows that the NHL’s done a remarkably strong job setting the table, as he told the Globe & Mail’s Eric Duhatschek.

“They’ve done their best to make this the best expansion draft ever,” McPhee said. “Our job is not to let them down, and [to] make this work.”

Seeing all the speculation – most recently about Phaneuf and Yandle – makes it both maddening and a lot of fun to ponder all the possibilities.

McPhee acknowledges the staggering away of variables that make it pretty difficult to really rehearse this process.

“The picture changes with every draft we do,” McPhee said. “It’s an evolving process. Players improve. Players decline. Trades are made. We’re not going to know until we get into our window, and then we’re going to get lists, but it could be a completely different universe. We’ll see what’s in there.”

Ultimately, McPhee gets a chemistry set to work with. Does he want to serve as something of a “cleaner” for teams, taking on bad contracts in exchange for assets? Maybe the Golden Knights would serve as a middle man for moves, also for assets? Or perhaps they’ll just try to assemble a group of reasonably big names?

It should be fun, but there’s also a lot of pressure on McPhee to get the job done.

Keep or flip? Dion Phaneuf, Keith Yandle may be exposed in expansion draft

By James O'BrienJun 10, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT

It’s staggering how close the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft is to really kicking into gear, and the pool of quality available players remains a pretty big mystery.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman provided some really fascinating possibilities in the latest edition of the always-essential “30 Thoughts,” with two big names possibly being left exposed: Dion Phaneuf of the Ottawa Senators and Keith Yandle of the Florida Panthers.

Friedman reports that both Phaneuf and Yandle have been asked to waive their no-movement clauses (Phaneuf’s contract also includes a modified no-trade clause).

Yandle’s situation might be especially intriguing if the Golden Knights essentially become the middle man in the equivalent to a three-team trade:

10. Another interesting one I heard was Florida asking Keith Yandle to waive. That one raised eyebrows at the combine, because if Vegas wanted to take him and flip him, I think there would be a ton of interest, especially if the Golden Knights were willing to keep a little bit of his salary. But would he be willing to waive a year after signing? His call.

That wouldn’t be the only player the Golden Knights could flip, as Friedman reports that Marc-Andre Fleury could also be a candidate to go from the Penguins to Vegas to some other team.

Let’s dive into these scenarios in brief, with some big help from Cap Friendly’s listings.

Aging players, mostly with long contracts

  • Yandle is 30. His salary is especially high early on in his deal, as it goes from $7.5 million in 2017-18 and 2018-19 down to $5.75 million for two years and then $5.25 million for the final two. His $6.35M cap hit runs through 2022-23; he has a modified no-trade clause in that final year (a 12-team list he can refuse to be traded to).
  • Phaneuf is 32. His salary is $7M next season, $6.5M for each of 2018-19 and 2019-20 and then closes out with $5.5M in 2020-21. He carries a $7M cap hit through 2020-21.
  • “MAF” is 32. His cap hit and salary both weigh in at $5.75M through 2018-19.

To keep or to flip?

OK, so all three of those players are at least 30, with two already 32. Most sober forecasts indicate that the Golden Knights won’t be very good for at least a few years, even if they end up being better than your average expansion team.

So you could claim that some, if not all, of those three players will be past their primes once Vegas can actually compete. With that in mind, flipping them for assets could conceivably be the smartest moves.

Then again, there are some compelling reasons to keep one or more of them.

  1. Name recognition – Fleury and Phaneuf bring star power in particular. The Golden Knights might experience a bumpy ride early on, so these guys could help sell tickets.
  2. Defense is tough to come by – Yes, you can point out warts in Yandle’s and especially Phaneuf’s game, but teams are paying big premiums for defense in the modern NHL. Who says the Golden Knights couldn’t keep one or both of those defensemen around to keep this team respectable, then flip them at the trade deadline instead?
  3. Get to the floor – Sure, the Golden Knights might take on a few bloated contracts here and there, yet even then they might struggle to get to the cap floor. The trio of Fleury, Phaneuf, and Yandle would account for $19.1 million in cap space that could actually help the Golden Knights win games.

You can kill time dreaming up a number of hypothetical situations here, so check out Friedman’s full article for even more rumblings.

Also, consider how soon some of these situations will either fall through or come to fruition considering key dates for the expansion draft. Here are the most immediately relevant dates regarding teams asking players to waive clauses:

Monday, June 12 Deadline for Clubs to request that a Player “waive” his “No Move” clause for purposes of Expansion Draft (5 p.m. ET) (with the exception of Nashville and Pittsburgh, whose Deadline will be the later of: (i) 5 p.m. ET on June 12; or (ii) 5 p.m. ET on the day following the last day of the Stanley Cup Final).

Wednesday, June 14 Last possible day of 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Thursday, June 15 First Buy-Out Period begins.

Deadline for Clubs to ask Players with “No Move” clauses whether they want to be placed on Waivers for purposes of Buy-Outs prior to Expansion Draft (11:59 am ET).

Friday, June 16 Last day to place Player on Waivers prior to Expansion Draft Trade/Waiver Freeze (12 p.m. ET).

Deadline for Players to agree to “waive” their “No Move” clauses for purposes of Expansion Draft (5 p.m. ET).

Health of Predators’ Ellis still in question

Associated PressJun 10, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The health of Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis is in question after he couldn’t finish Game 5, and the Predators are offering no clues at all for Game 6 on Sunday night.

Ellis did not skate Saturday, though several Predators did not take the ice in an optional practice. Ellis missed most of the second and third periods in Thursday night’s 6-0 loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

Roman Josi says his defensive partner obviously is a huge part of the Predators’ defense. Ellis had a seven-game points streak this postseason.

The Penguins are a win away from their second straight Stanley Cup and fifth overall. They skated in Pittsburgh before flying to Nashville. Center Nick Bonino, who has missed three straight games with an injured left foot, did not practice for the Pens.

 

On Rinne, his road struggles, and the Luongo dynamic

1 Comment
By Mike HalfordJun 10, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — The statistical splits are eye-popping, and hard to ignore.

Pekka Rinne at home during the Stanley Cup Final: 2-0, .962 save percentage, 1.00 GAA.

Rinne on the road: 0-3, .756 save percentage, 5.40 GAA.

It’s as if two different goalies show up at the rinks.The good one makes his appearances at Bridgestone Arena. The bad one surfaces at PPG Paints.

But to hear Rinne’s teammates and coach explain it, there’s no such thing as Home Pekka or Road Pekka.

“He’s the same every day,” head coach Peter Laviolette said on Saturday, ahead of tomorrow’s Game 6 at Bridgestone Arena. “He works hard every day. His habits seem to be the same, his demeanor seems the same to me.

“We’ve got to do a better job in front of him. You go back and you watch the game and the way it was played, and we made mistakes in front of him. There are things that we can do to support our goaltender better.”

The Preds were poor in Game 5, no doubt. Sidney Crosby stamped his authority just seconds in, knifing through the Nashville defense to ring the post on a backhand chance, drawing a penalty in the process. The Pens converted with the man advantage, the first of three goals scored on Rinne on just nine shots.

After that, he was done.

Laviolette parked Rinne in favor of Juuse Saros, a move that might pay off in the long run. Just ask Alain Vigneault and Roberto Luongo.

Back in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, Vancouver’s head coach infamously kept his No. 1 netminder in for all eight goals in an 8-1 blowout at TD Garden in Game 3.

More, from NHL.com:

“Alain asked me with eight minutes left and I said I wanted to stay in,” Luongo answered while standing in front of a huge media scrum in a dwarfed visitor’s dressing room at TD Garden. “I didn’t really want to leave the crease.”
 
Vigneault said the timing was slightly different, that he actually confronted Luongo about coming out after Jannik Hansen scored to bust Tim Thomas’ shutout in the other crease with 6:07 remaining. Nevertheless, he confirmed Luongo’s answer.
 
“He said, ‘Don’t even think about taking me out,’ so that’s what I did,” Vigneault said.

That decision was arguably Vigneault’s most polarizing during his time in Vancouver. It’s been argued Luongo was mentally frayed following the incident, to the point where playing at TD Garden was in his head.

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest it.

Luongo was ventilated in his next two games in Boston, including a pivotal Game 6 in which the Canucks had their first chance to win the series. He was hooked less than nine minutes in, after allowing three goals on eight shots.

All told, Luongo finished the Cup Final with an 0-3 record, .773 save percentage and 8.05 GAA in Boston.

Rinne talked about the psychology of getting pulled from Game 5. Remember, the decision to go to Saros wasn’t a layup for Laviolette. Nashville trailed 3-0 in Game 1 too, but rallied — with Rinne in goal — to even things up.

“You’re not happy, obviously, but I never take it personally,” Rinne said. “It’s not about me, it’s all about us. I try not to take it personally, and [think] the reasoning behind it is it tries to wake up the team. If I’m not getting the job done, we put the other guy in. And we have a great young goalie in Juuse Saros.

“I was angry after the first period, but that’s just the nature of being a competitive guy.”

Combined, all of this — the home-road thing, the hook in Game 5, the Bridgestone effect — makes for a fascinating situation heading into Sunday’s tilt.

Because now, everybody’s watching to see which Pekka shows up.