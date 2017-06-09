Video: Evgeni Malkin among Penguins, Predators mocked by Jimmy Fallon

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

As much un as it is to dive deep into the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, sometimes it’s just as fun to have a relative neophyte come along and ridicule random players.

Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show Superlatives” segments have been a great resource for such laughs, and the latest edition covering the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins brings the goods.

Evgeni Malkin is the biggest name of anyone who received some gentle ribbing, while the “PEZ” bit might be the best line of them all. Then again, the Conor Sheary one is strong, too.

Jimmy hands out some VERY rare Tonight Show Superlatives in honor of the #StanleyCup Finals 🏒🏆https://t.co/OFWcnDhdCD pic.twitter.com/9aRdMOIRBN — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 9, 2017

Also: is Fallon growing a playoff beard? Not bad.