Crosby, Penguins rack up some historic playoff numbers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s remarkable but true: Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are a single win away from back-to-back Stanley Cup championships (not to mention a third title for Crosby and a fifth for the franchise).

Beating the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 stands as a great opportunity to ponder just how special this span has been.*

Sometimes a little bit of historic context can help really drive home such a point, like … passing Mario Lemieux for a lofty franchise record.

All-time Penguins’ point leaders in the #StanleyCup Final: Sidney Crosby: 20

Mario Lemieux: 19

Evgeni Malkin: 17

Larry Murphy: 13 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 9, 2017

Wow. If Crosby’s production specific to Stanley Cup Final games doesn’t impress you, his 164 playoff points is pushing him up the all-time ranks, too.

Shifting from individual to team success, it’s also worth noting that Crosby and the Penguins distinguish themselves by fighting through the kind of injuries that would submarine most squads. Even ignoring that, Pittsburgh can make an argument for being the franchise of its era thanks to some staggering longevity.

the Penguins just won their 90th playoff game of the salary cap era. pic.twitter.com/eIm3sx06pZ — coconut&mojito mike (@MikeDarnay) June 9, 2017

Also impressive.

* – Of course, it’s not all Crosby. Evgeni Malkin generated a vintage performance, Jake Guentzel tied an all-time rookie playoff record, Matt Murray set some additional marks, and Phil Kessel got his groove back (among other developments).