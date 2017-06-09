Ryan Ellis left Game 5 and that could be a problem for Preds

Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJun 9, 2017, 12:42 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The Nashville Predators’ defense has been the backbone of their team all season thanks to the NHL’s most dominant top-four.

The quartet of P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm have all logged more than 23 minutes of ice-time per game and helped dictate the pace of every game the Predators have played.

In their Game 5 loss on Thursday night they lost one of those players for most of the game.

Ellis played just 10:44 in the loss and did not record a shift after the 3:58 mark of the second period due to an undisclosed injury.

After the game coach Peter Laviolette was asked if it is a cause for concern, or if it was simply due to the situation (Nashville trailing by four goals early in the second period) and keeping him out as a cautionary measure.

He had no update.

“Yeah, honestly, I don’t have any details to share with you yet,” said Laviolette. “Not that I will.”

The good news for the Predators is they have two days to get ready for Game 6, but there should still be some concern about his availability. If he is unable to go that would be a pretty significant loss for Nashville.

Not only is Ellis one of its big-four on the blue line, he has had a breakout performance offensively with five goals and eight assists. He is currently the Predators’ third-leading scorer this postseason behind only Filip Forsberg and Josi.

The other concern is that Nashville has leaned heavily on that top-four group to play a significant portion of every game, limiting their third pairing of Matt Irwin and Yannick Weber to only 12 minutes per game. When they have played, they have struggled at times.

On Thursday, it was Irwin that took on an increased role in Ellis’ absence and he seemed to have some problems.

If Ellis can’t go, or is less than 100 percent, the Predators will just have to lean that much more on Subban, Josi and Ekholm on Sunday night.

An eventful night for Sidney Crosby, who was brilliant for Penguins

1 Comment
By Jason BroughJun 9, 2017, 12:25 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final wasn’t even a minute old when Sidney Crosby put his stamp on it.

In a flash, Crosby took a pass and split the Nashville defense. He forced Ryan Ellis to take a holding penalty, got past him anyway, then whipped a shot off the post. No goal there, but the Penguins would score moments later on the resulting power play. They’d go on to hammer the Predators, 6-0.

It was a masterful performance by the Penguins captain, who finished with three assists and literally rubbed P.K. Subban’s face in it. Pittsburgh can win the Cup Sunday in Music City. If not there, then Game 7 will be Wednesday back at PPG Paints Arena.

“We had a great start,” said Crosby. “Wanted to make sure that we played on our toes. Obviously, getting a few goals helps, and then we followed up in the second. That’s how we need to play.”

They sure didn’t play that way in the first four games, even though they won the first two. Game 5 was by far their best performance of the series. It was a dominant victory.

Oddly enough, Game 4 might’ve been their second best, even though they lost it by three goals.

“There was a lot to like about that game,” said head coach Mike Sullivan. “We felt as though there was a lot to like about that game. I think sometimes people can get fooled by the scores of games, but we don’t. We understand it. And I think we try to keep an objective assessment of our games.”

“I think we turned the page,” added Crosby. “Looking at (Game 4), we felt like we still generated some good chances. We felt if we did a few things differently and buried those chances, we’d give ourselves a chance to win.”

Oh, and for the record, Crosby didn’t intentionally throw that water bottle.

“I made a gesture and it came flying out of my hands,” he explained. “I didn’t try to throw it. I know it ends up on the ice, but I wouldn’t start throwing water bottles at this point. I remember being surprised when it came out of my hands and thinking, ‘Great.’ But I have a better arm than that.”

It was a nasty Game 5, in an increasingly nasty series. Near the end of the first period, Crosby got mixed up behind the net with Subban. The two stars went to the ice and skirmished for a few seconds. They each received two minutes for holding.

What happened during that skirmish depends on who you asked.

“He lost his stick, and he was doing some sort of UFC move on my foot,” said Crosby. “I don’t know what he was trying to do. I was trying to get out of there. He had lost his stick and was just trying to hold me down. I was in some sort of lock there. I don’t know what it was.”

Predators head coach Peter Laviolette saw things rather differently.

“I don’t understand it,” he said. “I don’t understand the call. I saw my guy get his head cross-checked in the ice ten times. I don’t even know what he did, P.K. I’m not sure. I disagree with the call.”

Alas, neither Crosby nor Subban bit when asked if things had gotten personal between the two. They may have diametrically different personalities — one shunning the attention, the other craving it — but each chose diplomacy over escalation.

“Everyone’s out there trying to compete,” said Crosby. “He’s trying to do his job and I’m trying to do mine.”

“It’s just hockey,” said Subban. “It’s just hockey.”

And so we head back to Nashville, where you know it’s going to be nuts. On Sunday, the Penguins can become the first repeat champs of the salary-cap era. Or, the home team will win again and the Stanley Cup Final will have its first Game 7 since 2011.

As for Game 5, it may well be remembered as the game that Crosby won on his very first shift.

“I just think what separates him is his drive,” said Sullivan. “I don’t know that I’ve been around an athlete, not just a hockey player but an athlete, that is as driven as Sid is.”

Predators’ confidence not shaken after Game 5 blowout

Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJun 9, 2017, 12:17 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — When the Nashville Predators lost the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final to the Pittsburgh Penguins they had every reason to remain confident in their game.

They were not only the better team at times and carried the play for extended stretches against the defending champs, but they had a great chance to win both games. In the end, they did not, but the process was still in place and they ended up getting the results over the next two to even the series.

None of that was not the case on Thursday night in their 6-0 Game 5 loss that turned into a blowout within the first 10 minutes.

As a result they are now facing elimination for the first time this postseason and have to win on Sunday night in Nashville to extend the series to a seventh game.

They do not seem phased by the situation and remain confident in their ability to defend home ice at Bridgestone Arena where they are 8-1 this postseason and have yet to lose a game in regulation.

“The real hockey starts now,” said Predators defenseman P.K. Subban.

“You’re in the Stanley Cup Final, this is what it’s all about. It’s about going back and forth and back and forth. At the end of the day we’ve already parked this game, we are focussing on Game 6 in our building. We know the energy is going to be there. We know we are going to play our best hockey and we’re going to come back with an even better performance.”

It would be difficult for them to follow up Thursday’s game with a worse a performance. For the Predators, it was probably their worst overall game in what has been an otherwise dominant postseason.

Coach Peter Laviolette was adamant that his team will be ready for Sunday.

“Our guys will be ready,” said Laviolette.  “I’m telling you, there is a lot of confidence in that room. We have a lot of confidence in our home building. We have a lot of confidence in the way we played this year and we have a lot of confidence in the way we’ve played in the playoffs. Think about it, you’ve played over 20 games and there are probably two games where we could have played better. This was one of them. Our guys will respond.”

In a sign of just how quickly things can get flipped upside down in a best-of-seven series the big question for the Predators now once again drifts back to starting goalie Pekka Rinne.

After a tough start to the series in Games 1 and 2, including a Game 2 performance that saw him be replaced by Juuse Saros, Rinne bounced back with two spectacular showings on home ice and seemed to have the series trending in Nashville’s favor.

Then on Thursday everything fell apart in the first period and it was once again Saros going back into the game.

Even with that performance and having to switch goalies twice in the first five games of the series Laviolette and the Predators remain firmly behind their starter. Especially given the way he played earlier this postseason when he was one of the biggest keys to their success.

“I know we have to be better in front of him,” said Laviolette. “If you go back and look at the goals and the way they scored, we gave up the power play early on. The next two we need better coverage. There are things we can do better in front of him. I don’t think they were bad goals. We’ll look to clean that up and be better the next game. Our guys have a tremendous amount of confidence in him we have to be better in front of him.”

Rinne was asked about his confidence level after the game.

“Good,” he said. “Feeling good. Obviously disappointed with the game. That was a huge game, we came here well prepared and we did not have it tonight. As a team we just have to feel confident playing at home.”

There is almost no question that Rinne will be back in net for Game 6, especially after Juuse Saros gave up three goals of his own after replacing him.

Stanley Cup Final is nastiest since 2011

5 Comments
By Mike HalfordJun 9, 2017, 12:04 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Over the first four games you could sense a simmer. A slow boil, if you will.

Tonight, the lid popped off.

The Penguins and Predators didn’t like each other heading into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. But that dislike became official tonight, in a blowout win for Pittsburgh that had fireworks throughout.

Sidney Crosby continued his rivalry with P.K. Subban by dropping a series of punches on Subban’s head. Chris Kunitz landed huge bodychecks on Matt Irwin and Mattias Ekholm. Viktor Arvidsson fought Carl Hagelin, Evgeni Malkin fought Roman Josi, and Kunitz fought Yannick Weber.

More: Tempers flare as Preds and Pens duke it out

Colton Sissons received a match penalty for crosschecking Olli Maatta in the face. All told, the two teams combined for 100 PIM.

It’s the kind of hate we haven’t seen from a Cup Final in quite some time.

In fact, you’d have to go back six years to the now-infamous Canucks-Bruins battle of 2011. That series had a slew of nasty incidents, from Alex Burrows biting Patrice Bergeron to Aaron Rome knocking out Nathan Horton — and receiving the longest suspension in Stanley Cup Final history as a result:

There are parallels between that series and this one.

Crosby punching Subban wasn’t unlike Brad Marchand landing a series of jabs on Daniel Sedin. Pekka Rinne‘s struggles in Pittsburgh are eerily similar to the ones Roberto Luongo suffered in Boston.

And just like in 2011, the off-ice temperatures are rising. Everybody’s weighing in.

Prior to tonight’s game, Predators CEO Sean Henry blasted a claim made by Pittsburgh radio personality Dan Kingerski, which alleged Nashville was pumping artificial sound into Bridgestone Arena.

“I just don’t understand that moron that keeps talking about how bad Nashville is or how we pipe in music,” Henry said. “He’s a schmuck, to say what it is.”

You never know when a series will pop off. It never really happened between the Kings and Devils, or Blackhawks and Bruins, or Kings and Rangers, or Blackhawks and Lightning. It certainly didn’t happen between the Penguins and Sharks last year, which ended up as one of the least feverish Cup Finals in recent memory.

And so, it will be interesting to see how things evolve from here.

The series is going back to Bridgestone, where the Preds have been virtually unbeatable this spring, thanks in large part to the energy their frenzied fans provide. This is also the first time Nashville’s faced elimination this postseason, so the desperation level will be high.

And what about supplemental discipline? Sissons could be facing some for the aforementioned crosscheck, though Laviolette argued against it during his postgame remarks.

“I watched it play out,” Laviolette said. “Saw Maatta crosscheck him, Colton crosschecked him back, Maatta crosschecked him again, and they were doing that somewhere in the midsection.

“On the last one, Maatta, seemed to slip and his head dropped. I don’t think there was any intention there whatsoever, so I don’t think [it deserves supplemental discipline.]”

Given what’s at stake in Game 6, it’s hard to see a suspension coming.

It’s also hard to see this series calming down.

VIDEO: Tempers flare as Pens and Preds duke it out

Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJun 8, 2017, 10:58 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — We can officially say that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators do not like each other.

At all.

After Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban saw their on-ice feud escalate in the first period with a wrestling match behind the net that featured an ankle lock and some head punches, a line brawl broke out midway through the third period.

You can see all of the chaos in the video above. The most noteworthy aspect out of that altercation was probably Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson throwing a punche at Carl Hagelin as he was down on the ice. Arvidsson ended up getting a 10-minute misconduct.

Overall there were 41 penalty minutes handed out for that brawl.

Hagelin and Roman Josi picked up five-minute majors for fighting, while Josi also picked up an interference penalty. Arvidsson got two minutes for roughing on top of his misconduct while Subban also received two minutes for roughing.

On the Pittsburgh side Hornqvist and Malkin each picked up four minutes for roughing.