PHT Morning Skate: Some big names won’t be on the Stanley Cup soon

By James O'BrienJun 9, 2017, 8:04 AM EDT

Apparently Gordie Howe’s and Maurice Richard’s names won’t be on the Stanley Cup much longer. (The Hockey News)

It won’t be long before the Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Nashville for Game 6, where the Predators have given the Pittsburgh Penguins everything they can handle. Boisterous crowds have prompted some contentious discussions, and in the case of Predators president Sean Henry, he’s lost patience with certain members of the Pittsburgh media. Specifically, he’s annoyed that people are trying to claim that the noise in “Smashville” isn’t totally legit. (The Tennessean)

The 10 best teams of the salary cap era, according to Sean “Down Goes Brown” McIndoe. (Sportsnet)

An odd story about a Washington Capitals fan turning on Alex Ovechkin, and thus rooting for (gasp) the Penguins. (Puck Daddy)

How would Sami Vatanen fit in with the Toronto Maple Leafs? (TSN)

Sometimes the NHL comes off as a little … old. (Vice Sports)

Gregory Campbell retires, joins Blue Jackets staff

By James O'BrienJun 9, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Gregory Campbell and the Columbus Blue Jackets might not have quite seen eye-to-eye regarding the end of his NHL days, but apparently that didn’t sour their working relationship.

The gritty forward is retiring and moving on to a position as player development coach with the Blue Jackets, as Campbell told the Columbus Dispatch’s Aaron Portzline.

“I had a lot of time to think about things over the last six or seven months,” Campbell said. “I wasn’t ready to stop playing, but that’s how it ends for most guys, and when it happens, you’ve got to move on. I feel like I have a lot to offer, but I also have a lot to learn, too, and the management group here was willing to give me an opportunity that will let me experience different parts of the game.”

Portzline notes that Campbell will work with two other former players to develop prospects: Chris Clark (who handles North American players) and Jarkko Ruutu (European prospects).

That stands as a gritty group, but if 11 years of NHL experience aren’t enough, Campbell can point to that moment when he fought through a shift despite a shot breaking his leg.

One wonders if Gregory can follow in his father Colin Campbell’s footsteps as an executive.

Jake Guentzel tied NHL’s rookie playoff points record last night

By James O'BrienJun 9, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

By collecting an assist in the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 blowout of the Nashville Predators in Game 5, Jake Guentzel scored his 21st point of the Stanley Cup playoffs, tying the NHL’s all-time record for a rookie in the postseason.

Guentzel joins Dino Ciccarelli and Ville Leino to do so.

Guentzel now has 13 goals (including five game-winners) and eight assists for 21 points in 24 games. He’s already assembled some rookie records, particularly for American players. He grabbed that 21st point by assisting on Conor Sheary‘s goal in Game 5:

Ciccarelli managed that feat in just 19 games, scoring 14 goals for the Minnesota North Stars in 1980-81. He would go on to have a Hall of Fame career.

Leino … will not make the Hockey Hall of Fame. Still, he also managed his 21 points in 19 games, flipping his totals to have 14 assists to go with seven goals. He managed that run with the Philadelphia Flyers (2009-10) at age 26; interestingly, he actually played seven games for the Red Wings in the 2008-09 postseason.

Neither Leino nor Ciccarelli won a Stanley Cup during those runs. Guentzel will get at least one more game to break that three-way tie for the most prolific rookie postseason, and the Penguins merely need one win for him to collect a Stanley Cup.

Ryan Ellis left Game 5 and that could be a problem for Preds

By Adam GretzJun 9, 2017, 12:42 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The Nashville Predators’ defense has been the backbone of their team all season thanks to the NHL’s most dominant top-four.

The quartet of P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm have all logged more than 23 minutes of ice-time per game and helped dictate the pace of every game the Predators have played.

In their Game 5 loss on Thursday night they lost one of those players for most of the game.

Ellis played just 10:44 in the loss and did not record a shift after the 3:58 mark of the second period due to an undisclosed injury.

After the game coach Peter Laviolette was asked if it is a cause for concern, or if it was simply due to the situation (Nashville trailing by four goals early in the second period) and keeping him out as a cautionary measure.

He had no update.

“Yeah, honestly, I don’t have any details to share with you yet,” said Laviolette. “Not that I will.”

The good news for the Predators is they have two days to get ready for Game 6, but there should still be some concern about his availability. If he is unable to go that would be a pretty significant loss for Nashville.

Not only is Ellis one of its big-four on the blue line, he has had a breakout performance offensively with five goals and eight assists. He is currently the Predators’ third-leading scorer this postseason behind only Filip Forsberg and Josi.

The other concern is that Nashville has leaned heavily on that top-four group to play a significant portion of every game, limiting their third pairing of Matt Irwin and Yannick Weber to only 12 minutes per game. When they have played, they have struggled at times.

On Thursday, it was Irwin that took on an increased role in Ellis’ absence and he seemed to have some problems.

If Ellis can’t go, or is less than 100 percent, the Predators will just have to lean that much more on Subban, Josi and Ekholm on Sunday night.

An eventful night for Sidney Crosby, who was brilliant for Penguins

By Jason BroughJun 9, 2017, 12:25 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final wasn’t even a minute old when Sidney Crosby put his stamp on it.

In a flash, Crosby took a pass and split the Nashville defense. He forced Ryan Ellis to take a holding penalty, got past him anyway, then whipped a shot off the post. No goal there, but the Penguins would score moments later on the resulting power play. They’d go on to hammer the Predators, 6-0.

It was a masterful performance by the Penguins captain, who finished with three assists and literally rubbed P.K. Subban’s face in it. Pittsburgh can win the Cup Sunday in Music City. If not there, then Game 7 will be Wednesday back at PPG Paints Arena.

“We had a great start,” said Crosby. “Wanted to make sure that we played on our toes. Obviously, getting a few goals helps, and then we followed up in the second. That’s how we need to play.”

They sure didn’t play that way in the first four games, even though they won the first two. Game 5 was by far their best performance of the series. It was a dominant victory.

Oddly enough, Game 4 might’ve been their second best, even though they lost it by three goals.

“There was a lot to like about that game,” said head coach Mike Sullivan. “We felt as though there was a lot to like about that game. I think sometimes people can get fooled by the scores of games, but we don’t. We understand it. And I think we try to keep an objective assessment of our games.”

“I think we turned the page,” added Crosby. “Looking at (Game 4), we felt like we still generated some good chances. We felt if we did a few things differently and buried those chances, we’d give ourselves a chance to win.”

Oh, and for the record, Crosby didn’t intentionally throw that water bottle.

“I made a gesture and it came flying out of my hands,” he explained. “I didn’t try to throw it. I know it ends up on the ice, but I wouldn’t start throwing water bottles at this point. I remember being surprised when it came out of my hands and thinking, ‘Great.’ But I have a better arm than that.”

It was a nasty Game 5, in an increasingly nasty series. Near the end of the first period, Crosby got mixed up behind the net with Subban. The two stars went to the ice and skirmished for a few seconds. They each received two minutes for holding.

What happened during that skirmish depends on who you asked.

“He lost his stick, and he was doing some sort of UFC move on my foot,” said Crosby. “I don’t know what he was trying to do. I was trying to get out of there. He had lost his stick and was just trying to hold me down. I was in some sort of lock there. I don’t know what it was.”

Predators head coach Peter Laviolette saw things rather differently.

“I don’t understand it,” he said. “I don’t understand the call. I saw my guy get his head cross-checked in the ice ten times. I don’t even know what he did, P.K. I’m not sure. I disagree with the call.”

Alas, neither Crosby nor Subban bit when asked if things had gotten personal between the two. They may have diametrically different personalities — one shunning the attention, the other craving it — but each chose diplomacy over escalation.

“Everyone’s out there trying to compete,” said Crosby. “He’s trying to do his job and I’m trying to do mine.”

“It’s just hockey,” said Subban. “It’s just hockey.”

And so we head back to Nashville, where you know it’s going to be nuts. On Sunday, the Penguins can become the first repeat champs of the salary-cap era. Or, the home team will win again and the Stanley Cup Final will have its first Game 7 since 2011.

As for Game 5, it may well be remembered as the game that Crosby won on his very first shift.

“I just think what separates him is his drive,” said Sullivan. “I don’t know that I’ve been around an athlete, not just a hockey player but an athlete, that is as driven as Sid is.”