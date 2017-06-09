Penguins say Olli Maatta is ‘fine’ after nasty Colton Sissons crosscheck

Things got downright nasty late in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-0 blowout win against the Nashville Predators in Game 5. There was some concern that one of the nastiest moments – a crosscheck Colton Sissons delivered on Olli Maatta – might result in an injury.

While you must correct for Typical Playoff Subterfuge regarding injury dishonesty, the news was seemingly good on Friday morning: Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that Maatta is “fine.”

Yes, you can respond with “whatever that means.” But it sounds like a pretty glass-half-full-type update.

Both the Penguins and Predators are experiencing attrition (consider the possible issues for Ryan Ellis), so these teams will take good news when they can get it.

You can see footage of that Sissons crosscheck on Maatta, along with an argument against suspending the Predators forward, in the video above this post’s headline.