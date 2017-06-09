Penguins say Olli Maatta is ‘fine’ after nasty Colton Sissons crosscheck

Things got downright nasty late in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-0 blowout win against the Nashville Predators in Game 5. There was some concern that one of the nastiest moments – a crosscheck Colton Sissons delivered on Olli Maatta – might result in an injury.
While you must correct for Typical Playoff Subterfuge regarding injury dishonesty, the news was seemingly good on Friday morning: Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that Maatta is “fine.”
Yes, you can respond with “whatever that means.” But it sounds like a pretty glass-half-full-type update.
Both the Penguins and Predators are experiencing attrition (consider the possible issues for Ryan Ellis), so these teams will take good news when they can get it.
You can see footage of that Sissons crosscheck on Maatta, along with an argument against suspending the Predators forward, in the video above this post’s headline.
There was some fear that the NHL would uphold what would be an automatic suspension for Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons in Game 6.
If you’ve seen this process play out before, you probably saw the actual verdict coming, as the league rescinded that would-be suspension. Sissons will be available as the Predators hope to avoid being eliminated by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
The Department of Player Safety ultimately decided that Sissons didn’t deserve a suspension for his crosscheck on Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta late in Pittsburgh’s 6-0 win in Game 5.
Ultimately, the league agrees with Mike Milbury and Keith Jones that a suspension wasn’t appropriate (see above).
It’s remarkable but true: Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are a single win away from back-to-back Stanley Cup championships (not to mention a third title for Crosby and a fifth for the franchise).
Beating the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 stands as a great opportunity to ponder just how special this span has been.*
Sometimes a little bit of historic context can help really drive home such a point, like … passing Mario Lemieux for a lofty franchise record.
Wow. If Crosby’s production specific to Stanley Cup Final games doesn’t impress you, his 164 playoff points is pushing him up the all-time ranks, too.
Shifting from individual to team success, it’s also worth noting that Crosby and the Penguins distinguish themselves by fighting through the kind of injuries that would submarine most squads. Even ignoring that, Pittsburgh can make an argument for being the franchise of its era thanks to some staggering longevity.
Also impressive.
* – Of course, it’s not all Crosby. Evgeni Malkin generated a vintage performance, Jake Guentzel tied an all-time rookie playoff record, Matt Murray set some additional marks, and Phil Kessel got his groove back (among other developments).
Gregory Campbell and the Columbus Blue Jackets might not have quite seen eye-to-eye regarding the end of his NHL days, but apparently that didn’t sour their working relationship.
The gritty forward is retiring and moving on to a position as player development coach with the Blue Jackets, as Campbell told the Columbus Dispatch’s Aaron Portzline.
“I had a lot of time to think about things over the last six or seven months,” Campbell said. “I wasn’t ready to stop playing, but that’s how it ends for most guys, and when it happens, you’ve got to move on. I feel like I have a lot to offer, but I also have a lot to learn, too, and the management group here was willing to give me an opportunity that will let me experience different parts of the game.”
Portzline notes that Campbell will work with two other former players to develop prospects: Chris Clark (who handles North American players) and Jarkko Ruutu (European prospects).
That stands as a gritty group, but if 11 years of NHL experience aren’t enough, Campbell can point to that moment when he fought through a shift despite a shot breaking his leg.
One wonders if Gregory can follow in his father Colin Campbell’s footsteps as an executive.
By collecting an assist in the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 blowout of the Nashville Predators in Game 5, Jake Guentzel scored his 21st point of the Stanley Cup playoffs, tying the NHL’s all-time record for a rookie in the postseason.
Guentzel joins Dino Ciccarelli and Ville Leino to do so.
Guentzel now has 13 goals (including five game-winners) and eight assists for 21 points in 24 games. He’s already assembled some rookie records, particularly for American players. He grabbed that 21st point by assisting on Conor Sheary‘s goal in Game 5:
Ciccarelli managed that feat in just 19 games, scoring 14 goals for the Minnesota North Stars in 1980-81. He would go on to have a Hall of Fame career.
MORE: Ciccarelli is pulling for Guentzel to break records
Leino … will not make the Hockey Hall of Fame. Still, he also managed his 21 points in 19 games, flipping his totals to have 14 assists to go with seven goals. He managed that run with the Philadelphia Flyers (2009-10) at age 26; interestingly, he actually played seven games for the Red Wings in the 2008-09 postseason.
Neither Leino nor Ciccarelli won a Stanley Cup during those runs. Guentzel will get at least one more game to break that three-way tie for the most prolific rookie postseason, and the Penguins merely need one win for him to collect a Stanley Cup.
