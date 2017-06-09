No surprise: NHL won’t suspend Colton Sissons for crosschecking Olli Maatta

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

There was some fear that the NHL would uphold what would be an automatic suspension for Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons in Game 6.

If you’ve seen this process play out before, you probably saw the actual verdict coming, as the league rescinded that would-be suspension. Sissons will be available as the Predators hope to avoid being eliminated by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

The Department of Player Safety ultimately decided that Sissons didn’t deserve a suspension for his crosscheck on Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta late in Pittsburgh’s 6-0 win in Game 5.

Having completed its automatic review of an incident in Game 5, D.O.P.S. has decided that Colton Sissons will not be suspended for Game 6. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 9, 2017

Ultimately, the league agrees with Mike Milbury and Keith Jones that a suspension wasn’t appropriate (see above).