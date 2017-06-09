Matt Irwin helps replace young boy’s stolen hockey gear

Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin has recently helped an 11-year-old hockey player replace his equipment after it was stolen from a middle school near Victoria, B.C.
Irwin grew up in Victoria, before beginning his NHL career with the San Jose Sharks in 2013.
From the Victoria Times Colonist:
The boy’s father, Jason Shemilt, asked on Facebook this week for help replacing the gear.
“We cannot afford to replace any of it,” Shemilt wrote. “Our son is heartbroken that the gear is gone.”
Irwin, 29, heard of the story and supplied the family with a new set of equipment.
“He wants to be out there with his friends,” Irwin, who plays for the Nashville Predators, said during an interview on TSN.
“And we know how expensive hockey gear is. I’m so fortunate to have good friends at CCM who were able to help out.”
Irwin, now 29 years old, is in his first season with the Predators. He has two assists in 21 playoff games this year, as Nashville searches for its first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
The Predators face the Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday.