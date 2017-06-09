If Matt Cullen does call it a career, he’d love to go out with another Stanley Cup

By Cam TuckerJun 9, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

It seems like the perfect Hollywood ending: Going out as a champion.

It’s not in the script for every professional athlete, but it certainly could be for Matt Cullen.

Cullen and the Pittsburgh Penguins are one win away from another Stanley Cup championship, which would make them the first NHL team to accomplish the feat in the salary cap era.

That speaks to the difficulty of winning the Stanley Cup. Cullen, in his second year with the Penguins, is 40 years old and this may be his last chance at another championship ring — a fact he acknowledged before this series got underway.

Based on a recent conversation with the Minneapolis Star Tribune, he may just call it a career after this series.

“It’s pretty likely that this will be the end, and if it is, I’d love it to be holding that sucker again,” he said, adding he will still take time this offseason to make a decision.

Cullen is already a two-time Stanley Cup winner, with his first championship coming as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. He had 18 points during that run.

This year, the Penguins have struggled through a host of injuries, yet they’ve managed to outlast the Capitals in the second round and the Senators in the third round, both in seven games. Cullen has averaged a little more than 14 minutes per game, including being utilized on the penalty kill, while adding two goals and nine points.

The next challenge for Cullen and the Penguins will be to win in Nashville.

This series has been dominated by the home team, which has gone 5-0 following Pittsburgh’s blowout victory Thursday.

Game 6 goes Sunday in Nashville.

Steve Bernier agrees to two-year, two-way deal with Islanders

By Cam TuckerJun 9, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

Steve Bernier is back with the New York Islanders organization.

On Friday, the Islanders announced they had agreed to terms with Bernier on a two-year, two-way deal. This contract comes with a cap hit of $600,000 at the NHL level, per CapFriendly.

Bernier, now 32 years old, had 16 goals and 26 points in 33 games last season with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the American Hockey League. Selected 16th overall in the 2003 draft, Bernier is a veteran of 633 NHL games, including 24 with the Islanders during the 2015-16 campaign.

Bernier has spent time with the San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils and, finally, the Islanders during his career.

Flyers ink Gostisbehere to six-year, $27 million contract extension

By Cam TuckerJun 9, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Friday that they have signed 24-year-old defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to a contract extension.

His new deal is a reported six-year, $27 million contract with a $4.5 million cap hit.

Taken in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Gostisbehere has had an immediate impact on the Flyers since breaking into the lineup with his first full season in 2015-16. He scored 17 goals and 46 points (in just 64 games…) in his rookie year, earning him recognition as a finalist for the Calder Trophy.

That first season included a record-breaking 15-game point streak — now the longest streak for a rookie NHL defenseman. That’s in addition to a pair of club records he set during that productive run.

After hip and abdominal surgery last spring, Gostisbehere put up seven goals and 39 points this past season, but also found himself as a healthy scratch at times.

“That’s a part of growth and development and part of our group in terms of accountability in our play overall,” said coach Dave Hakstol in November, after making the decision to sit Gostisbehere for a game versus the Jets.

His entry-level contract, with an annual NHL salary of $925,000, was up at the end of this season, making him a pending restricted free agent.

Video: Evgeni Malkin among Penguins, Predators mocked by Jimmy Fallon

By James O'BrienJun 9, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

As much un as it is to dive deep into the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, sometimes it’s just as fun to have a relative neophyte come along and ridicule random players.

Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show Superlatives” segments have been a great resource for such laughs, and the latest edition covering the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins brings the goods.

Evgeni Malkin is the biggest name of anyone who received some gentle ribbing, while the “PEZ” bit might be the best line of them all. Then again, the Conor Sheary one is strong, too.

Also: is Fallon growing a playoff beard? Not bad.

Golden Knights coaching staff continues to take shape with Ryan Craig

By James O'BrienJun 9, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

The Vegas Golden Knights continue to build their team, and in the case of recent days, that’s been about compiling a coaching staff.

Vegas made its latest addition on Friday, naming Ryan Craig as an assistant. Craig joins Mike Kelly as assistants under head coach Gerard Gallant.

Not long after Gregory Campbell joined the Columbus Blue Jackets (thus ending his playing career), Craig is doing something similar with the Golden Knights. Craig, 35, generated 22 points in 71 games for the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters in 2016-17. He last played two games at the NHL level for Columbus in 2014-15.

Craig’s NHL reps were notably brief over recent years.

“I am proud to add Ryan as an assistant coach,” Gallant said. “He is well-respected in the hockey community and has been a tremendous leader throughout his playing career, both on and off the ice. I am confident that the leadership characteristics he exuded as a player will translate well behind the bench in his new role as an assistant coach.”