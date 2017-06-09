Golden Knights coaching staff continues to take shape with Ryan Craig

The Vegas Golden Knights continue to build their team, and in the case of recent days, that’s been about compiling a coaching staff.

Vegas made its latest addition on Friday, naming Ryan Craig as an assistant. Craig joins Mike Kelly as assistants under head coach Gerard Gallant.

Not long after Gregory Campbell joined the Columbus Blue Jackets (thus ending his playing career), Craig is doing something similar with the Golden Knights. Craig, 35, generated 22 points in 71 games for the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters in 2016-17. He last played two games at the NHL level for Columbus in 2014-15.

Craig’s NHL reps were notably brief over recent years.

“I am proud to add Ryan as an assistant coach,” Gallant said. “He is well-respected in the hockey community and has been a tremendous leader throughout his playing career, both on and off the ice. I am confident that the leadership characteristics he exuded as a player will translate well behind the bench in his new role as an assistant coach.”