Busy day of Blue Jackets signings includes deal for Korpisalo

With the expansion draft looming, the Columbus Blue Jackets are getting their ducks in a row.

On Friday, that meant handing out three contracts. The most relevant re-signing came with goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who received a two-year extension. Columbus also came to agreements with Zac Dalpe and Dean Kukan.

The Columbus Dispatch’s Aaron Portzline breaks down how Korpisalo’s deal shakes out:

The deal will pay Korpisalo $700k this coming season and $1.1 million in 2018-18. Salary cap hit of $900k. He would have been RFA on 7/1. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) June 9, 2017

The Blue Jackets possess another interesting RFA goalie in Anton Forsberg. The money tweeted above indicates that Korpisalo has the leg up, as that cash is one-way (so he’d get paid the same amount whether he’s performing at the AHL or NHL level).

It’s possible that the Vegas Golden Knights might scoop up Korpisalo. Portzline indicates that Columbus is unlikely to lose forward Josh Anderson as some feared.

Save your angst. It is not going to happen. https://t.co/vPpcyrQts2 — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) June 9, 2017

Dalpe and Kukan seem most likely to figure into AHL plans.