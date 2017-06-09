Busy day of Blue Jackets signings includes deal for Korpisalo

With the expansion draft looming, the Columbus Blue Jackets are getting their ducks in a row.
On Friday, that meant handing out three contracts. The most relevant re-signing came with goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who received a two-year extension. Columbus also came to agreements with Zac Dalpe and Dean Kukan.
The Columbus Dispatch’s Aaron Portzline breaks down how Korpisalo’s deal shakes out:
The Blue Jackets possess another interesting RFA goalie in Anton Forsberg. The money tweeted above indicates that Korpisalo has the leg up, as that cash is one-way (so he’d get paid the same amount whether he’s performing at the AHL or NHL level).
It’s possible that the Vegas Golden Knights might scoop up Korpisalo. Portzline indicates that Columbus is unlikely to lose forward Josh Anderson as some feared.
Dalpe and Kukan seem most likely to figure into AHL plans.
As much un as it is to dive deep into the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, sometimes it’s just as fun to have a relative neophyte come along and ridicule random players.
Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show Superlatives” segments have been a great resource for such laughs, and the latest edition covering the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins brings the goods.
Evgeni Malkin is the biggest name of anyone who received some gentle ribbing, while the “PEZ” bit might be the best line of them all. Then again, the Conor Sheary one is strong, too.
Also: is Fallon growing a playoff beard? Not bad.
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Friday that they have signed 24-year-old defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to a “multi-year” contract extension.
Taken in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Gostisbehere has had an immediate impact on the Flyers since breaking into the lineup with his first full season in 2015-16. He scored 17 goals and 46 points (in just 64 games…) in his rookie year, earning him recognition as a finalist for the Calder Trophy.
That first season included a record-breaking 15-game point streak — now the longest streak for a rookie NHL defenseman. That’s in addition to a pair of club records he set during that productive run.
After hip and abdominal surgery last spring, Gostisbehere put up seven goals and 39 points this past season, but also found himself as a healthy scratch at times.
“That’s a part of growth and development and part of our group in terms of accountability in our play overall,” said coach Dave Hakstol in November, after making the decision to sit Gostisbehere for a game versus the Jets.
His entry-level contract, with an annual NHL salary of $925,000, was up at the end of this season, making him a pending restricted free agent.
More to come.
The Vegas Golden Knights continue to build their team, and in the case of recent days, that’s been about compiling a coaching staff.
Vegas made its latest addition on Friday, naming Ryan Craig as an assistant. Craig joins Mike Kelly as assistants under head coach Gerard Gallant.
Not long after Gregory Campbell joined the Columbus Blue Jackets (thus ending his playing career), Craig is doing something similar with the Golden Knights. Craig, 35, generated 22 points in 71 games for the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters in 2016-17. He last played two games at the NHL level for Columbus in 2014-15.
Craig’s NHL reps were notably brief over recent years.
“I am proud to add Ryan as an assistant coach,” Gallant said. “He is well-respected in the hockey community and has been a tremendous leader throughout his playing career, both on and off the ice. I am confident that the leadership characteristics he exuded as a player will translate well behind the bench in his new role as an assistant coach.”
NFL players keep sprouting up in supporting both the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins during the Stanley Cup Final.
The Tennessee Titans beer-swilling, shirtless offensive linemen were a highlight for the Preds. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offerings were a little more run-of-the-mill … at least until kicker Chris Boswell delighted us with some details.
Apparently he was kicked out of Game 5 for doing something that annoys hockey fans almost as much as a excessively long goal review: Boswell was banging on the glass.
Sadly, he provided his account but video hasn’t surfaced:
Oh well, still pretty great.
So, would Peyton Manning call Boswell an “idiot kicker” for this one? There are a lot of burning questions.
For bonus fun, enjoy the Titans revving things up:
To be fair, the Steelers’ O-line did their own celebrating:
The lesson, as always … is don’t bang on the glass. Sorry, Wizard of Boz.
