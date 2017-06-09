Apparently Steelers kicker Chris Boswell got tossed from Penguins’ Game 5

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

NFL players keep sprouting up in supporting both the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins during the Stanley Cup Final.

The Tennessee Titans beer-swilling, shirtless offensive linemen were a highlight for the Preds. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offerings were a little more run-of-the-mill … at least until kicker Chris Boswell delighted us with some details.

Apparently he was kicked out of Game 5 for doing something that annoys hockey fans almost as much as a excessively long goal review: Boswell was banging on the glass.

Sadly, he provided his account but video hasn’t surfaced:

Got kicked out for banging on the glass?! Man that's crazy!! Sorry we just won two fights! — Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) June 9, 2017

Oh well, still pretty great.

So, would Peyton Manning call Boswell an “idiot kicker” for this one? There are a lot of burning questions.

For bonus fun, enjoy the Titans revving things up:

To be fair, the Steelers’ O-line did their own celebrating:

The lesson, as always … is don’t bang on the glass. Sorry, Wizard of Boz.

(H/T to Deadspin.)