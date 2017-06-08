Wilson could make Stanley Cup Final debut for Preds tonight

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PITTSBURGH — The Predators could get a significant lineup boost as they look to take a 3-2 series lead on the Penguins on Thursday.

Colin Wilson, who missed the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final with an undisclosed ailment, took part in today’s morning skate on a line with Harry Zolnierczyk and Frederick Gaudreau. Wilson left the ice early while P.A. Parenteau — who’s played each of the last two games — stayed out late for extra work.

That development came after Wilson took part in Nashville practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Peter Laviolette, who’s made it abundantly clear he doesn’t talk about lineup decisions, was asked about Wilson in a roundabout way during his media availability:

Q. I know you don’t talk lineups, but is Wilson physically available for the game tonight?

PETER LAVIOLETTE: You started it off really well (laughter). See how much fun I’m having today? See the big smile on my face? (Laughter).

Wilson had 12 goals and 35 points in 70 games this season, and four points through 12 playoff games. Those numbers hardly jump off the page, but Wilson’s potential inclusion is interesting, given he’s traditionally been a solid postseason scorer.

Last spring, he led the Preds with 13 points in 14 games and, the year prior, scored five goals in Nashville’s six-game opening round loss to Chicago.

The 27-year-old played coy when asked about his availability for tonight.

“If I am able to play at any point in the series, it’ll be a big milestone for me in my career,” Wilson said. “I’m encouraged that I might be able to get in for a game eventually. I was a little worried I might be out for a while.”