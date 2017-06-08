Getty

WATCH LIVE: Stanley Cup Final – Predators vs. Penguins – Game 5

By Cam TuckerJun 8, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

The Stanley Cup Final has returned to Pittsburgh for Game 5 on Thursday, all tied up at two games apiece after back-to-back wins for the Predators in Nashville.

The home team is 4-0 in this series, and the Penguins certainly hope that trend continues. With a win tonight, they move one victory away from capturing the Stanley Cup for a second straight year. You can catch the game on NBC (8 p.m. ET) or online with the live stream.

Dream start for Penguins with two goals in first seven minutes

By Adam GretzJun 8, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play has been a major sore spot through the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final, converting on just one of its first 16 attempts. Even worse, they were struggling to even generate shots on goal.

They broke out of that slump early in the first period of Game 5 on Thursday night when Justin Schultz blasted a slap shot from the blue, beating Pekka Rinne through the five-hole to give the Penguins an early 1-0 lead.

Sidney Crosby not only assisted on the goal, but also helped set it up by drawing the penalty with an incredible individual effort that forced Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis to take a holding penalty in an effort to slow him down.

Just five minutes after Schultz’s goal, Bryan Rust added to the Penguins’ great start with his seventh goal of the playoffs (and first in seven games) to give them a 2-0 lead.

Red Wings reportedly part ways with Chris Chelios, who could join the NHLPA

By Cam TuckerJun 8, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT

Chris Chelios and the Detroit Red Wings have reportedly parted ways.

Chelios had been working on Jeff Blashill’s coaching staff as an assistant. However, according to Darren Dreger of TSN, his contract, which was expiring at the end of June, has now been terminated.

From Dreger:

“I’m told that Chelios went to the Detroit Red Wings to say that he was involved with (NHL player agents) Anton Thun, Kurt Overhardt and Rich Winter, as they try to strengthen the National Hockey League Players’ Association and there could perhaps be a role within the PA as an ombudsman. Well, you can’t work for the Detroit Red Wings and get involved in this process, so to make it clean, the Detroit Red Wings essentially cut him loose.”

The Red Wings have not made any official announcements.

Chelios’ role as an assistant, as defined by the Red Wings, included watching the games from the press box, and giving feedback to the rest of the staff during the game, as well as working with players during practice.

Chelios retired as a player in August 2010 after 26 seasons in the NHL. At the same time, he also passed on a role with the NHLPA, saying he wanted to spend time with his family.

As a player, he was involved in — and outspoken on — a number of different union matters, including accusing player agent Donny Meehan of “undermining” the NHLPA following the firing of former union boss Ted Saskin in 2007.

Report: Bruins and Wild involved in ‘ongoing trade discussions’

By Cam TuckerJun 8, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

A few days ago, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney sounded prepared to move the 18th overall pick in this month’s NHL Draft.

Now, there are rumblings out of Boston that the Bruins and Minnesota Wild may be discussing a trade.

One of the areas of his team Sweeney would like to improve is — surprise, surprise — on the blue line. A few weeks ago, he openly shared that he’d like to bring in a top-four puck-moving defenseman.

One name being floated out there as a possible fit is Minnesota’s Jonas Brodin, a left-shooting defender who turns 24 years old in July and has four more years remaining on his six-year, $25 million contract.

From CSNNE.com:

One hockey source indicated to CSNNE there should be attention paid to the ongoing trade discussions between the Bruins and Wild for a couple of reasons. Those talks first started leading up to this past season’s trade deadline. The 23-year-old Brodin Is a left-shot D-man with cost certainty signed for four more years at $4.166 million and has been a top-four defenseman for the Wild since breaking into the league as a teenager. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Brodin is coming off a career-high 25 points, while also averaging a career-low 19:34 of ice time, and has settled in as a solid, two-way D-man who’s never going to dazzle anybody with his workmanlike skill set.

What adds further intrigue is that, while Sweeney sounded open to the idea of trading a first-round pick, the Wild currently don’t have a selection in each of the first two rounds this year. Minnesota dealt its 2017 first-round pick to the Coyotes as part of the Martin Hanzal deal — a move Wild owner Craig Leopold eventually came to regret.

The salary cap is also a factor, especially if it remains at $73 million.

The Wild also have about $61.5 million committed to 15 players for next season, and that’s without pending restricted free agents Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter — in line for raises after respective career seasons — under contract for next year. The idea of a Wild trade — perhaps involving a defenseman — has certainly been out there for a while.

Report: Warren Rychel has talked with Avalanche about joining front office

By Cam TuckerJun 8, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT

Could the Colorado Avalanche be bringing back another familiar face into their front office?

According to a report from BSNDenver, current Windsor Spitfires general manager Warren Rychel has had discussions about joining the Avalanche front office.

Rychel has a connection with the Avalanche and current general manager Joe Sakic dating back to the 1995-96 team that won the Stanley Cup in its first season in Denver following relocation from Quebec City. After a stint in Anaheim, Rychel returned to the Avalanche to finish his playing career, which ended in 1999.

A three-time Memorial Cup winner as GM of the Spitfires, Rychel has confirmed to Mike Vlasveld of BlackburnNews.com that he is speaking to NHL teams about management positions.

“I live five miles from the rink, I’m part owner of the team, I love dealing with the kids every day, I make my own schedule, I have great scouts, I have great office staff, I love coming here,” he said in a report published Thursday. “So for me to leave, it’s got to be pretty special.”

Despite a dreadful regular season, in which Colorado won only 22 games and finished dead last with 48 points, Avalanche president Josh Kroenke gave Sakic a vote of confidence last month.

Still, it would certainly seem like the Avalanche are trying to add to their front office. Beyond this latest development that they have been talking with Rychel, there were reports only a couple of weeks ago that Colorado had been given permission to speak with Leafs assistant GM Kyle Dubas, an analytics guru.

That has become a completely different story altogether.

The permission granted by the Maple Leafs has reportedly been rescinded, basically because Colorado had interest in hiring Dubas.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the Maple Leafs did give Colorado permission to speak with Dubas, “…but only because the Maple Leafs believed that they were going to swap philosophical ideas and work on the world of analytics. They did not see Colorado looking at Dubas as a potential hire.”