Vegas hires Kelly, Gallant’s former assistant in Florida

By Mike HalfordJun 8, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT

It’s a Panthers reunion in Sin City.

On Thursday, Las Vegas announced that Mike Kelly would join head coach Gerard Gallant’s staff as an assistant. It’s the same position Kelly held under Gallant in Florida for the last three years — and, before than, in the Quebec League.

“I am very excited to be working with Mike again,” Gallant said, in a release. “We enjoyed success in both Florida and Saint John and I am eager to bring that success to the Golden Knights.

“Mike is a great guy with a wealth of hockey knowledge and I couldn’t be happier with the decision to bring him to Las Vegas.”

Kelly, 57, was turfed by the Panthers last November — along with Gallant, in a highly scrutinized move. Prior to his time with Florida, Kelly helped Gallant and Saint John win the Memorial Cup in 2011.

Kelly also has experience behind an NHL bench, having served as Alain Vigneault’s assistant in Vancouver for two seasons.

“We are very proud of the addition of Mike to our team’s coaching staff,” Vegas GM George McPhee said. “His experience as a coach at various level within professional hockey and as a recent assistant coach under Gerard with the Panthers made him a well-rounded candidate.

“His familiarity with Gerard’s coaching style and practices will make this a seamless transition for our club.”

The reunion might not end with Kelly, either. According to a Columbus Dispatch report from last month, John Madden — another of Gallant’s ex-assistants in Florida — is in the mix to become an assistant in Vegas.

Madden currently coaches Columbus’ AHL affiliate in Cleveland.

Report: Bruins and Wild involved in ‘ongoing trade discussions’

By Cam TuckerJun 8, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

A few days ago, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney sounded prepared to move the 18th overall pick in this month’s NHL Draft.

Now, there are rumblings out of Boston that the Bruins and Minnesota Wild may be discussing a trade.

One of the areas of his team Sweeney would like to improve is — surprise, surprise — on the blue line. A few weeks ago, he openly shared that he’d like to bring in a top-four puck-moving defenseman.

One name being floated out there as a possible fit is Minnesota’s Jonas Brodin, a left-shooting defender who turns 24 years old in July and has four more years remaining on his six-year, $25 million contract.

From CSNNE.com:

One hockey source indicated to CSNNE there should be attention paid to the ongoing trade discussions between the Bruins and Wild for a couple of reasons. Those talks first started leading up to this past season’s trade deadline. The 23-year-old Brodin Is a left-shot D-man with cost certainty signed for four more years at $4.166 million and has been a top-four defenseman for the Wild since breaking into the league as a teenager. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Brodin is coming off a career-high 25 points, while also averaging a career-low 19:34 of ice time, and has settled in as a solid, two-way D-man who’s never going to dazzle anybody with his workmanlike skill set.

What adds further intrigue is that, while Sweeney sounded open to the idea of trading a first-round pick, the Wild currently don’t have a selection in each of the first two rounds this year. Minnesota dealt its 2017 first-round pick to the Coyotes as part of the Martin Hanzal deal — a move Wild owner Craig Leopold eventually came to regret.

The salary cap is also a factor, especially if it remains at $73 million.

The Wild also have about $61.5 million committed to 15 players for next season, and that’s without pending restricted free agents Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter — in line for raises after respective career seasons — under contract for next year. The idea of a Wild trade — perhaps involving a defenseman — has certainly been out there for a while.

Report: Warren Rychel has talked with Avalanche about joining front office

By Cam TuckerJun 8, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT

Could the Colorado Avalanche be bringing back another familiar face into their front office?

According to a report from BSNDenver, current Windsor Spitfires general manager Warren Rychel has had discussions about joining the Avalanche front office.

Rychel has a connection with the Avalanche and current general manager Joe Sakic dating back to the 1995-96 team that won the Stanley Cup in its first season in Denver following relocation from Quebec City. After a stint in Anaheim, Rychel returned to the Avalanche to finish his playing career, which ended in 1999.

A three-time Memorial Cup winner as GM of the Spitfires, Rychel has confirmed to Mike Vlasveld of BlackburnNews.com that he is speaking to NHL teams about management positions.

“I live five miles from the rink, I’m part owner of the team, I love dealing with the kids every day, I make my own schedule, I have great scouts, I have great office staff, I love coming here,” he said in a report published Thursday. “So for me to leave, it’s got to be pretty special.”

Despite a dreadful regular season, in which Colorado won only 22 games and finished dead last with 48 points, Avalanche president Josh Kroenke gave Sakic a vote of confidence last month.

Still, it would certainly seem like the Avalanche are trying to add to their front office. Beyond this latest development that they have been talking with Rychel, there were reports only a couple of weeks ago that Colorado had been given permission to speak with Leafs assistant GM Kyle Dubas, an analytics guru.

That has become a completely different story altogether.

The permission granted by the Maple Leafs has reportedly been rescinded, basically because Colorado had interest in hiring Dubas.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the Maple Leafs did give Colorado permission to speak with Dubas, “…but only because the Maple Leafs believed that they were going to swap philosophical ideas and work on the world of analytics. They did not see Colorado looking at Dubas as a potential hire.”

Toffoli expects to be ready for training camp following knee surgery

By Cam TuckerJun 8, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

Last season was frustrating for the L.A. Kings and, individually, for forward Tyler Toffoli, a sentiment he expressed during a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

The Kings missed the playoffs and finished 25th in the league in scoring with 199 goals for — a big reason why they didn’t qualify for the postseason. Failure to finish in the top eight in the Western Conference ushered in change, with general manager Dean Lombardi and coach Darryl Sutter getting fired.

For Toffoli, he missed 19 games because of a lower-body injury. It was later revealed after the season that the 25-year-old forward underwent surgery on his left knee.

“Things just didn’t go my way and it didn’t go the right way for a lot of the guys,” said Toffoli. “I think we’re all ready to just put that behind us … and be ready to come back next season.”

On Wednesday, the Kings signed Toffoli to a three-year, $13.8 million contract extension. There was more promising news the following day, as he confirmed he should be ready for the start of training camp.

Toffoli has been a critical offensive component for the Kings, particularly since the 2014 Stanley Cup playoffs. He is a year removed from scoring a career-high 31 goals and 58 points, although his bottom-line offensive totals declined this season with just 16 goals and 34 points in 63 games.

As he alluded to in his comments, it wasn’t just Toffoli who struggled offensively last season. But he tried his best Thursday to put last season behind him. Of course, health can play a factor in a player’s production. He’s currently going through therapy following the operation on his knee, but seemed optimistic about its progress.

“Slowly getting it stronger and back to normal.”

 

Report: Sabres prospect Rasmus Asplund to remain in Sweden

By Cam TuckerJun 8, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

In the wake of the massive shakeup in the Buffalo Sabres organization earlier this offseason, prospect center Rasmus Asplund has reportedly decided to remain in Sweden for next season.

The Sabres selected the now 19-year-old Asplund in the second round, 33rd overall, of last year’s NHL Draft. He has spent the last three seasons with Farjestads BK in the Swedish Hockey League.

From the Buffalo News:

Asplund will remain in Sweden for another season, he told Värmlands Folkblad, a Swedish news service. He said he discussed the decision with new Sabres GM Jason Botterill.

“It’s very turbulent in Buffalo right now, considering that they will have new coaches in both NHL and AHL,” Asplund said, according to Translate.Google.com. “They want to have as many contract places as possible as they get together both NHL and AHL troops. And because I would not have played in NHL or AHL next season, there’s no need to mess up now.”

The Sabres, then under the direction of general manager Tim Murray, took Asplund with the second-round pick they acquired in the Dmitry Kulikov trade with the Florida Panthers. He scored six goals and 19 points in 39 games in Sweden this past season, while registering seven points in seven games at the world juniors.

The Sabres made headlines earlier this spring when they fired Murray and coach Dan Bylsma, and hired Botterill in May.