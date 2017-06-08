Report: Sabres prospect Rasmus Asplund to remain in Sweden

In the wake of the massive shakeup in the Buffalo Sabres organization earlier this offseason, prospect center Rasmus Asplund has reportedly decided to remain in Sweden for next season.

The Sabres selected the now 19-year-old Asplund in the second round, 33rd overall, of last year’s NHL Draft. He has spent the last three seasons with Farjestads BK in the Swedish Hockey League.

From the Buffalo News:

Asplund will remain in Sweden for another season, he told Värmlands Folkblad, a Swedish news service. He said he discussed the decision with new Sabres GM Jason Botterill.

“It’s very turbulent in Buffalo right now, considering that they will have new coaches in both NHL and AHL,” Asplund said, according to Translate.Google.com. “They want to have as many contract places as possible as they get together both NHL and AHL troops. And because I would not have played in NHL or AHL next season, there’s no need to mess up now.”

The Sabres, then under the direction of general manager Tim Murray, took Asplund with the second-round pick they acquired in the Dmitry Kulikov trade with the Florida Panthers. He scored six goals and 19 points in 39 games in Sweden this past season, while registering seven points in seven games at the world juniors.

The Sabres made headlines earlier this spring when they fired Murray and coach Dan Bylsma, and hired Botterill in May.