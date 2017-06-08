Getty

Report: No negotiations yet between Wild and pending RFAs Granlund, Niederreiter

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 8, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

Mikael Granlund had a career year.

Nino Niederreiter had a career year.

Both Minnesota Wild forwards are also on expiring contacts, pending restricted free agents and due for raises after scoring 26 goals and 69 points, and 25 goals and 57 points, respectively. In fact, Granlund had never scored more than 13 goals in a single season, before doubling that amount in a breakout 2016-17 campaign.

As of this week, the Wild had not started negotiations with either Granlund or Niederreiter, per Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

With key dates coming up in the NHL offseason — the expansion draft, a waiver/trade freeze, and the entry draft — Niederreiter’s name had reportedly come up in trade rumors last month.

From Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet:

An unusual name started circulating in trade circles the last few days: Minnesota’s Nino Niederreiter. The 24-year-old winger had a career-high 25 goals in 2016–17, and, after making a few calls, it sounds like teams are looking at the Wild’s expansion/cap situation, wondering if he could be available. Two years away from unrestricted free agency, Niederreiter is arbitration eligible and will get a nice raise from the $2.7 million he just earned.

The Wild also need to re-sign Mikael Granlund. As an exec from another team put it, “It may not be their first choice, but if you make it worth their while, it’s possible.” All GM Chuck Fletcher would say is, “We are actively listening… on everything.”

Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher has previously stated he’d like to keep both forwards in Minnesota. Of course, it depends on a number of variables. According to CapFriendly, Minnesota has $61.5 million committed to 15 players for next season.

“We’re going to try to find a way to keep them both here,” Fletcher told the Minneapolis Star Tribune last month. “Certainly there are ways to do it, but you can’t control everything. We need the cap ceiling, we need to know what will happen with expansion, there are other opportunities out there to improve our team.”

Home ice advantage: Predators well aware of reality they need a road win

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 8, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

With the Stanley Cup Final now a best-of-three series, the Nashville Predators face a reality if they are to win it all: They need to win at least once on the road.

They have a 5-5 record on the road in these playoffs, although that record took a hit earlier in this series with a pair of defeats in Pittsburgh, despite the Predators controlling the play during large portions of those games. Think back to the opener, when Nashville didn’t allow a shot on goal for 37 minutes.

And then Jake Guentzel snapped that by scoring on the first shot against Pekka Rinne since the first period and that turned out to be the winner. The biggest question facing the Predators after two games in Pittsburgh was the play of their goaltender, who entered this series with a .941 save percentage and as a Conn Smythe Trophy favorite.

The series flipped in Nashville, in part because Rinne returned to his earlier form.

“We know we can play better in this building,” said Predators captain Mike Fisher on Wednesday. “We know we’re going to have to. This is a team that Games 1 and 2, there were a few minutes where we liked our game for some of it, then other parts of it, they took over. They capitalized. We did a better job of managing the game that way in Games 3 and 4.”

One of the telling statistics in this series is that both teams have yet to win on the road — a trend the Penguins hope will continues with home ice advantage in Game 5 and, if necessary, Game 7.

“I’ve said it a few times, usually desperation wins the day,” said Predators coach Peter Laviolette on Thursday. “If you’ve got a team that has momentum and a team that’s got desperation, for me anyway, the scarier team is the one that’s got desperation.

“They still have home ice. Desperation should probably still fall on our side here where we know we’ve got to win a game in Pittsburgh. We know we’ve got to win one road game and then a home game to boot.”

Wilson could make Stanley Cup Final debut for Preds tonight

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJun 8, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The Predators could get a significant lineup boost as they look to take a 3-2 series lead on the Penguins on Thursday.

Colin Wilson, who missed the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final with an undisclosed ailment, took part in today’s morning skate on a line with Harry Zolnierczyk and Frederick Gaudreau. Wilson left the ice early while P.A. Parenteau — who’s played each of the last two games — stayed out late for extra work.

That development came after Wilson took part in Nashville practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Peter Laviolette, who’s made it abundantly clear he doesn’t talk about lineup decisions, was asked about Wilson in a roundabout way during his media availability:

Q. I know you don’t talk lineups, but is Wilson physically available for the game tonight?

PETER LAVIOLETTE: You started it off really well (laughter). See how much fun I’m having today? See the big smile on my face? (Laughter).

Wilson had 12 goals and 35 points in 70 games this season, and four points through 12 playoff games. Those numbers hardly jump off the page, but Wilson’s potential inclusion is interesting, given he’s traditionally been a solid postseason scorer.

Last spring, he led the Preds with 13 points in 14 games and, the year prior, scored five goals in Nashville’s six-game opening round loss to Chicago.

The 27-year-old played coy when asked about his availability for tonight.

“If I am able to play at any point in the series, it’ll be a big milestone for me in my career,” Wilson said. “I’m encouraged that I might be able to get in for a game eventually. I was a little worried I might be out for a while.”

Isles don’t plan to ask Ladd, Boychuk to waive no-move clauses

Getty
1 Comment
By Mike HalfordJun 8, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

With the Vegas expansion draft looming, more and more teams are being asked if they’ll try to expose veteran players with big price tags, in order to protect a younger and cheaper asset.

That question was posed to Isles GM Garth Snow in regard to forward Andrew Ladd and defenseman Johnny Boychuk.

Snow shot it down.

“That’s not our thinking at this time,” he said, per Newsday.

The deadline for clubs to ask players to waive their no-movement clauses is 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 12. And it’s easy to see why Snow’s being asked about Ladd and Boychuk, who both have NMCs and thereby require protection at the expansion draft.

Ladd is 31, and just wrapped the first of a seven-year, $38.5 million deal, one that carries a $5.5M cap hit through 2023. He also had an up-and-down campaign, scoring an impressive 23 goals but only finishing with 31 points (at 23-8, he was a legit Cy Young candidate).

Boychuk, meanwhile, turned 33 in January. Like Ladd, he has plenty of term left on his contract — locked in through 2022 — and carries a hefty $6 million cap hit.

It’s fair to assume Vegas GM George McPhee might balk at taking either guy on, should they become available. And should Snow do a 180 and ask either — or both — to waive, it could allow him to protect a guy that might otherwise be exposed, like Calvin de Haan or Ryan Pulock or Thomas Hickey.

As mentioned above, GMs across the league have been asked about players in similar situations. Ottawa’s Pierre Dorion didn’t rule out asking veteran blueliner Dion Phaneuf to waive his NMC.

Extra days off could benefit Pittsburgh more than Nashville

Getty
2 Comments
By Jason BroughJun 8, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have played a lot of hockey in the last month and a bit. Since taking out Columbus in the first round, they’ve gone seven games with Washington, then seven more with Ottawa. They’re currently four games into the Stanley Cup Final with Nashville, with at least two more to go.

So for the Penguins, it was nice to get two days off between Game 4 Monday and Game 5 tonight — especially against a Predators team that’s only played 20 games this postseason, compared to Pittsburgh’s 23.

“It should give us opportunities to maybe utilize some of our top people a little bit more than we might if the schedule was condensed,” Pens coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday morning at PPG Paints Arena.

In other words, expect to see plenty of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin the rest of the series. Those two already play a lot. With the benefit of rest, their minutes could be pushed even higher.

There will be another two days off before Game 6 in Nashville. And if a seventh game back in Pittsburgh is necessary, another two days off before that.

“It gives both teams an opportunity to get some rest, which should result in a higher-quality game, a faster-paced game,” said Sullivan. “I think that at this time in the season, both teams have played a lot of hockey.”

But the Penguins have played more, and logic dictates that they could use the rest the most.

Just don’t tell Malkin that.

“I know people talk about how we’re tired, but believe me, they’re tired too,” Malkin said. “It’s not only us tired. It’s only three games left. We’re not talking about being tired.”