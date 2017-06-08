PHT Morning Skate: Ovechkin dresses as Darth Vader for charity

— Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin recently dressed as Darth Vader for in a Russian advertisement promoting a charity auction to benefit sick children. The winning bid will apparently get a children’s party that will include an Ovechkin appearance dressed as Vader. The only problem with the advertisement, as pointed out by Novacapsfans, is that Ovechkin is using Kylo Ren’s lightsaber, and not Darth Vader’s. [Novacapsfans.com]
— Speaking of the Capitals, unrestricted free agent defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will meet with his agents this week to discuss free agency and narrow down a list of teams he would have interest in signing with this summer. [Pierre LeBrun]
— The Red Wings are keeping their options open when it comes to restricted free agent Martin Frk. After bouncing around on waivers this season Frk ended up leading Detroit’s AHL team in goals. [The Detroit News]
— The Florida Panthers are one of two teams still in the market for a new head coach (the Buffalo Sabres are the other) and one person that will not be filling that vacancy is University of Denver head coach Jim Montgomery. Montgomery has reportedly withdrawn his name from consideration after a pair of interviews with the Panthers. [Denver Post]
— Nico Hischier tops Craig Button’s most recent draft rankings, moving ahead of Nolan Patrick. Defenseman Cale Makar is third. [TSN]
— Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray is currently playing in his second Stanley Cup Final while he is still considered a rookie. With that in mind, Down Goes Brown looked back at five Hall of Fame players that had multiple Stanley Cup Final runs as rookies, including Ken Dryden and Chris Chelios. [The Hockey News]