Home ice advantage: Predators well aware of reality they need a road win

By Cam TuckerJun 8, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

With the Stanley Cup Final now a best-of-three series, the Nashville Predators face a reality if they are to win it all: They need to win at least once on the road.

They have a 5-5 record on the road in these playoffs, although that record took a hit earlier in this series with a pair of defeats in Pittsburgh, despite the Predators controlling the play during large portions of those games. Think back to the opener, when Nashville didn’t allow a shot on goal for 37 minutes.

And then Jake Guentzel snapped that by scoring on the first shot against Pekka Rinne since the first period and that turned out to be the winner. The biggest question facing the Predators after two games in Pittsburgh was the play of their goaltender, who entered this series with a .941 save percentage and as a Conn Smythe Trophy favorite.

The series flipped in Nashville, in part because Rinne returned to his earlier form.

“We know we can play better in this building,” said Predators captain Mike Fisher on Wednesday. “We know we’re going to have to. This is a team that Games 1 and 2, there were a few minutes where we liked our game for some of it, then other parts of it, they took over. They capitalized. We did a better job of managing the game that way in Games 3 and 4.”

One of the telling statistics in this series is that both teams have yet to win on the road — a trend the Penguins hope will continues with home ice advantage in Game 5 and, if necessary, Game 7.

“I’ve said it a few times, usually desperation wins the day,” said Predators coach Peter Laviolette on Thursday. “If you’ve got a team that has momentum and a team that’s got desperation, for me anyway, the scarier team is the one that’s got desperation.

“They still have home ice. Desperation should probably still fall on our side here where we know we’ve got to win a game in Pittsburgh. We know we’ve got to win one road game and then a home game to boot.”

Wilson could make Stanley Cup Final debut for Preds tonight

By Mike HalfordJun 8, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The Predators could get a significant lineup boost as they look to take a 3-2 series lead on the Penguins on Thursday.

Colin Wilson, who missed the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final with an undisclosed ailment, took part in today’s morning skate on a line with Harry Zolnierczyk and Frederick Gaudreau. Wilson left the ice early while P.A. Parenteau — who’s played each of the last two games — stayed out late for extra work.

That development came after Wilson took part in Nashville practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Peter Laviolette, who’s made it abundantly clear he doesn’t talk about lineup decisions, was asked about Wilson in a roundabout way during his media availability:

Q. I know you don’t talk lineups, but is Wilson physically available for the game tonight?

PETER LAVIOLETTE: You started it off really well (laughter). See how much fun I’m having today? See the big smile on my face? (Laughter).

Wilson had 12 goals and 35 points in 70 games this season, and four points through 12 playoff games. Those numbers hardly jump off the page, but Wilson’s potential inclusion is interesting, given he’s traditionally been a solid postseason scorer.

Last spring, he led the Preds with 13 points in 14 games and, the year prior, scored five goals in Nashville’s six-game opening round loss to Chicago.

The 27-year-old played coy when asked about his availability for tonight.

“If I am able to play at any point in the series, it’ll be a big milestone for me in my career,” Wilson said. “I’m encouraged that I might be able to get in for a game eventually. I was a little worried I might be out for a while.”

Isles don’t plan to ask Ladd, Boychuk to waive no-move clauses

By Mike HalfordJun 8, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

With the Vegas expansion draft looming, more and more teams are being asked if they’ll try to expose veteran players with big price tags, in order to protect a younger and cheaper asset.

That question was posed to Isles GM Garth Snow in regard to forward Andrew Ladd and defenseman Johnny Boychuk.

Snow shot it down.

“That’s not our thinking at this time,” he said, per Newsday.

The deadline for clubs to ask players to waive their no-movement clauses is 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 12. And it’s easy to see why Snow’s being asked about Ladd and Boychuk, who both have NMCs and thereby require protection at the expansion draft.

Ladd is 31, and just wrapped the first of a seven-year, $38.5 million deal, one that carries a $5.5M cap hit through 2023. He also had an up-and-down campaign, scoring an impressive 23 goals but only finishing with 31 points (at 23-8, he was a legit Cy Young candidate).

Boychuk, meanwhile, turned 33 in January. Like Ladd, he has plenty of term left on his contract — locked in through 2022 — and carries a hefty $6 million cap hit.

It’s fair to assume Vegas GM George McPhee might balk at taking either guy on, should they become available. And should Snow do a 180 and ask either — or both — to waive, it could allow him to protect a guy that might otherwise be exposed, like Calvin de Haan or Ryan Pulock or Thomas Hickey.

As mentioned above, GMs across the league have been asked about players in similar situations. Ottawa’s Pierre Dorion didn’t rule out asking veteran blueliner Dion Phaneuf to waive his NMC.

Extra days off could benefit Pittsburgh more than Nashville

By Jason BroughJun 8, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have played a lot of hockey in the last month and a bit. Since taking out Columbus in the first round, they’ve gone seven games with Washington, then seven more with Ottawa. They’re currently four games into the Stanley Cup Final with Nashville, with at least two more to go.

So for the Penguins, it was nice to get two days off between Game 4 Monday and Game 5 tonight — especially against a Predators team that’s only played 20 games this postseason, compared to Pittsburgh’s 23.

“It should give us opportunities to maybe utilize some of our top people a little bit more than we might if the schedule was condensed,” Pens coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday morning at PPG Paints Arena.

In other words, expect to see plenty of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin the rest of the series. Those two already play a lot. With the benefit of rest, their minutes could be pushed even higher.

There will be another two days off before Game 6 in Nashville. And if a seventh game back in Pittsburgh is necessary, another two days off before that.

“It gives both teams an opportunity to get some rest, which should result in a higher-quality game, a faster-paced game,” said Sullivan. “I think that at this time in the season, both teams have played a lot of hockey.”

But the Penguins have played more, and logic dictates that they could use the rest the most.

Just don’t tell Malkin that.

“I know people talk about how we’re tired, but believe me, they’re tired too,” Malkin said. “It’s not only us tired. It’s only three games left. We’re not talking about being tired.”

No surprises: Pens will start Murray in Game 5

By Mike HalfordJun 8, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The Nashville Predators stuck with Pekka Rinne after a pair of rough games.

Now, the Penguins will do the same with Matt Murray.

Despite allowing eight goals on 58 shots in Games 3 and 4 — an .862 save percentage — Murray will be back in net when the Penguins host the Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“I know that Matt’s excited to play tonight,” head coach Mike Sullivan said following Thursday’s morning skate. “He’s certainly had success here at home, and we’re hoping we have our best game in front of him.”

Questions about the security of Murray’s starting gig were asked after Monday’s loss at Bridgestone, though the rookie netminder said he wasn’t worried about it.

“I have no expectations,” he said. “I say that every single time. It’s not my decision. It’s not my place to worry about it. I just prepare every game as if I was playing.”

Murray certainly couldn’t be faulted for the losses in Nashville, and was hung out to dry on a few occasions. Not helping his cause was the brilliant play of Pekka Rinne, who wasn’t just making saves — he was making the saves he wasn’t supposed to make.

That included this sequence of stops on Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. Rinne described the latter as a “soccer” save.

The Penguins are hoping Murray can rebound from a tough pair of outings, much like Rinne did after Games 1 and 2. The Nashville netminder left Pittsburgh sporing an ugly .778 save percentage, then went out and stopped 50 of his next 52 shots faced.

In other lineup news, Sullivan said injured center Nick Bonino is a gametime decision. Bonino arrived in Nashville on crutches and wearing a walking boot following a blocked shot in Game 2. He missed Games 3 and 4 with a left foot injury, though he did practice ahead of Game 4.