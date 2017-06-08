Dream start for Penguins with two goals in first seven minutes

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play has been a major sore spot through the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final, converting on just one of its first 16 attempts. Even worse, they were struggling to even generate shots on goal.
They broke out of that slump early in the first period of Game 5 on Thursday night when Justin Schultz blasted a slap shot from the blue, beating Pekka Rinne through the five-hole to give the Penguins an early 1-0 lead.
Sidney Crosby not only assisted on the goal, but also helped set it up by drawing the penalty with an incredible individual effort that forced Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis to take a holding penalty in an effort to slow him down.
Just five minutes after Schultz’s goal, Bryan Rust added to the Penguins’ great start with his seventh goal of the playoffs (and first in seven games) to give them a 2-0 lead.
PITTSBURGH — It seems that Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban are not getting along very well this series.
After a bizarre back-and-forth about bad breath and mouthwash earlier in the series, things turned a little bit more physical in the first period of Game 5 on Thursday night when the two superstars became tangled up behind the net and got into a wrestling match on the ice, complete with Crosby repeatedly shoving Subban’s head into the ice.
You can see it in the video above.
The altercation went on for an extended period of time (with a referee keeping close watch right over top of them) before both players were eventually assessed two-minute minors for … holding.
Give Crosby’s response to Subban’s bad breath comment (“he just likes the attention”) as well this little situation here it is pretty clear he is not the biggest fan of Subban on the ice. The feeling is probably mutual. Subban also had a run-in with Evgeni Malkin in Game 2 when he got into a fight with him.
The Penguins capitalized on the ensuing four-on-four situation when Malkin scored his 10th goal of the playoffs to give his team a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.
Predators coach Peter Laviolette seemed to be irate on the bench following Malkin’s goal, most likely because he wanted Crosby to get the extra penalty instead of keeping things even.
The Stanley Cup Final has returned to Pittsburgh for Game 5 on Thursday, all tied up at two games apiece after back-to-back wins for the Predators in Nashville.
The home team is 4-0 in this series, and the Penguins certainly hope that trend continues. With a win tonight, they move one victory away from capturing the Stanley Cup for a second straight year. You can catch the game on NBC (8 p.m. ET) or online with the live stream.
Chris Chelios and the Detroit Red Wings have reportedly parted ways.
Chelios had been working on Jeff Blashill’s coaching staff as an assistant. However, according to Darren Dreger of TSN, his contract, which was expiring at the end of June, has now been terminated.
From Dreger:
“I’m told that Chelios went to the Detroit Red Wings to say that he was involved with (NHL player agents) Anton Thun, Kurt Overhardt and Rich Winter, as they try to strengthen the National Hockey League Players’ Association and there could perhaps be a role within the PA as an ombudsman. Well, you can’t work for the Detroit Red Wings and get involved in this process, so to make it clean, the Detroit Red Wings essentially cut him loose.”
The Red Wings have not made any official announcements.
Chelios’ role as an assistant, as defined by the Red Wings, included watching the games from the press box, and giving feedback to the rest of the staff during the game, as well as working with players during practice.
Chelios retired as a player in August 2010 after 26 seasons in the NHL. At the same time, he also passed on a role with the NHLPA, saying he wanted to spend time with his family.
As a player, he was involved in — and outspoken on — a number of different union matters, including accusing player agent Donny Meehan of “undermining” the NHLPA following the firing of former union boss Ted Saskin in 2007.
A few days ago, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney sounded prepared to move the 18th overall pick in this month’s NHL Draft.
Now, there are rumblings out of Boston that the Bruins and Minnesota Wild may be discussing a trade.
One of the areas of his team Sweeney would like to improve is — surprise, surprise — on the blue line. A few weeks ago, he openly shared that he’d like to bring in a top-four puck-moving defenseman.
One name being floated out there as a possible fit is Minnesota’s Jonas Brodin, a left-shooting defender who turns 24 years old in July and has four more years remaining on his six-year, $25 million contract.
From CSNNE.com:
One hockey source indicated to CSNNE there should be attention paid to the ongoing trade discussions between the Bruins and Wild for a couple of reasons. Those talks first started leading up to this past season’s trade deadline. The 23-year-old Brodin Is a left-shot D-man with cost certainty signed for four more years at $4.166 million and has been a top-four defenseman for the Wild since breaking into the league as a teenager. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Brodin is coming off a career-high 25 points, while also averaging a career-low 19:34 of ice time, and has settled in as a solid, two-way D-man who’s never going to dazzle anybody with his workmanlike skill set.
What adds further intrigue is that, while Sweeney sounded open to the idea of trading a first-round pick, the Wild currently don’t have a selection in each of the first two rounds this year. Minnesota dealt its 2017 first-round pick to the Coyotes as part of the Martin Hanzal deal — a move Wild owner Craig Leopold eventually came to regret.
The salary cap is also a factor, especially if it remains at $73 million.
The Wild also have about $61.5 million committed to 15 players for next season, and that’s without pending restricted free agents Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter — in line for raises after respective career seasons — under contract for next year. The idea of a Wild trade — perhaps involving a defenseman — has certainly been out there for a while.