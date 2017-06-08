2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Thursday, June 8

The Stanley Cup Final series returns to PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night where the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Nashville Predators for Game 5.
After the Predators took two on home ice the series is evened up at two games apiece. The Penguins are looking to get their offense going against after being limited to just two goals on the road thanks in large part to a bounceback performance from Predators goalie Pekka Rinne.
Home ice has served the Penguins well this season and they will have an opportunity to regain their series lead.
Here is everything you need to know about Thursday’s game.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)
Related
Evgeni Malkin shakes off tired talk heading into Game 5
Pekka Rinne is ‘just living my dream’ in the Stanley Cup Final
P.K. Subban hypes biggest game of his ‘life,’ gives Listerine plug
Goalless in six straight, Phil Kessel feeling pressure to score