So, someone reportedly paid more than $31,000 for tickets to Game 6 in Nashville

By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

How much money would you be willing to pay to attend a Stanley Cup Final game, especially if that game is a potential championship clincher?

A few hundred dollars? On second thought, that might not be enough. Maybe a few thousand dollars?

Well, one apparent hockey fan has upped the ante.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, a fan has paid $31,845 on StubHub for four seats along the glass for Game 6 in Nashville.

That is … a lot of coin.

Outlandish prices for a ticket to a Stanley Cup Final game on sites like StubHub are nothing new. Per SB Nation, the maximum price for one ticket to Game 3 of the 2014 final between the New York Rangers and L.A. Kings at Madison Square Garden was going for just over $21,000. For Game 4 of that series, the price for one ticket topped out at more than $26,000.

It was reported just prior to the beginning of this series between the Penguins and Predators that there had been quite a disparity between ticket prices at online ticket websites for games in the respective markets.

From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Online ticket marketplaces StubHub, SeatGeek, Ticket City and Vivid Seats show drastic price differences between Stanley Cup final games in Pittsburgh and Nashville, Tenn. As of midday Friday, the cheapest seat for Game 1 at PPG Paints Arena ranged from $199 to $290 across the four sites, while the cheapest ticket available for Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena ranged from $836 to $1,190.

In fact, as of Friday, it would be cheaper for a Predators fan to fly from Nashville (on a $609 round-trip flight) to Pittsburgh and buy a Game 1 ticket than it would be to see Game 3 at home — as long as they’re willing to sleep at the airport and load up on free peanuts.

And they talk about players willing to pay the price at playoff time.

Meanwhile, Game 5 goes Thursday in Pittsburgh. The series is tied 2-2.

Gabriel Vilardi deserves your attention

By Jason BroughJun 7, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — Gabriel Vilardi deserved more attention than he received when he and three other top prospects were introduced to the media Monday at the Stanley Cup Final.

This kid’s got the potential to be an excellent NHLer.

But Vilardi wasn’t Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier, the two guys expected to go first and second overall. That pair got plenty of attention, especially Patrick.

Nor was he Casey Mittelstadt, the Minnesotan who chased his high school dream last year. Mittelstadt was popular with a lot of the American reporters at Bridgestone Arena. He also had a tough combine, so that was another story for the media to chase.

Which left Vilardi.

Despite the fact he just won the Memorial Cup with the Windsor Spitfires, and despite the fact he led his team in scoring as a 17-year-old — even after missing a number of games due to injuries — Vilardi mostly stood alone while the other three prospects were surrounded by media.

About those injuries, though.

“I tore my MCL to start the season in August there, and then I got an appendectomy done in mid-November, so it was two different ones,” Vilardi told PHT, which had wandered over so he’d have somebody to speak with.

“Obviously, when you miss time, it sucks. You gotta recover and all that. You’re away from the boys. But I thought I handled it well. I thought the team handled it well.”

He finished the regular season with 29 goals and 32 assists for 61 points in 49 games. His Spitfires then blew a 3-1 series lead and lost to London in the first round of the playoffs.

But as Memorial Cup hosts, Windsor was still in the mix for a CHL championship. And six weeks after the loss to London, the Spitfires ran the table, beating Saint John, Seattle, and Erie in the round robin, then defeating Erie again in the final.

“We knew coming in we had a good team,” said Vilardi. “What people don’t understand is the Western Conference was so crazy. Any five of those teams … we finished fifth and we ended up winning the Memorial Cup.”

Vilardi says he models his game after John Tavares.

“I like to think I can do a bit of everything,” he said. “I’m good in my own zone. I can make plays off the rush, plays off the cycle. I’m a bit of everything.”

He said he spoke to 20 teams at the combine. But later this month in Chicago, he could be off the table as soon as No. 3.

“I just want to go to a team that wants me,” he said. “I’ll be happy wherever.”

Flyers add McDavid’s junior coach to Hakstol’s staff (Updated)

By Mike HalfordJun 7, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

A name has surfaced for Joe Mullen’s replacement in Philly — per Sportsnet, it’s OHL Erie bench boss Kris Knoblauch.

Update: It’s official. Flyers GM Ron Hextall has confirmed the hire, issuing the following release:

“Kris has had great success at the junior level with the Erie Otters and Kootenay Ice. He’s coached a lot of good young offensive gifted players.

“We feel he is a real good fit with our group and we’re excited to have him in our organization.” 

Knoblauch, 38, is best known as Connor McDavid‘s coach with the Otters from 2012-15, though he has turned out a number of NHL prospects since taking over from Robbie Ftorek five years ago.

Andre Burakovsky, Brendan Gaunce, Dylan Strome, Alex DeBrincat and Taylor Raddysh also all played under Knoblauch and, unsurprisingly, Erie emerged as an OHL powerhouse over that time. This year, the Otters lost in the Memorial Cup Final to the Windsor Spitfires.

“He’s one of the best coaches out there,” TSN’s Craig Button said of Knoblauch, per the Edmonton Journal. “Whoever gets him is going to be very lucky.

“He can flat-out coach. He’s adaptable, he knows how to make adjustments as the game’s going on. He’s a great developer and bench coach.”

Mullen was dismissed from head coach Dave Hakstol’s staff in mid-April, after 10 years with the Flyers organization.

 

Blackhawks sign prized Czech d-man Jan Rutta

By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed highly sought after free agent and Czech defenseman Jan Rutta.

The Blackhawks confirmed that it is a one-year deal.

Rutta was never drafted in the NHL, however, the 6-foot-3 tall blue liner had an impressive showing for the Czech Republic at the recent World Hockey Championship following a strong and productive season with Czech club Chomutov Pirati.

He had eight goals and 32 points in 46 games, finishing third on his team in scoring. So far, the team has not announced the deal.

“Jan has been on our radar for a number of years and he has shown great progress on the ice during that time,” said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman. “His addition to the organization makes our defense more dynamic and he has shown he can contribute offensively as well.”

It was reported in late May that the Blackhawks had keen interest on Rutta, who will turn 27 years old in July.

“He looks like a late bloomer. He became a big player the last couple of years,” one scout told The Athletic. ” He’s a big guy, a right-handed shot who can skate for a big guy. He sees the ice well. He’s pretty good on the power play.”

There is also some coaching news out of Chicago.

Per Elliotte Friedman, Ulf Samuelsson is expected to join the Blackhawks as an assistant. The former NHL defenseman was head coach of the AHL Charlotte Checkers last season, with a record of 39-29-8. He also has nine years experience as an assistant/associate coach in the AHL and NHL, including five seasons with the Coyotes and three with the Rangers.

Tampa hosting 2018 All-Star Game is ‘a little bittersweet’ for Steven Stamkos

By Joey AlfieriJun 7, 2017, 9:27 AM EDT

For the second time in the their history, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting an All-Star Game.

That’s great news for a non-traditional hockey market that has come a long way, but the fact that there’s an All-Star Game at all in 2018 means that NHL players won’t be heading to the Olympics.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is thrilled for the organization, but he didn’t hide his disappointment about NHLers not being able to go to South Korea next winter.

“It’s a little bittersweet,” Stamkos said, per the Tampa Times. “If there’s the Olympics, then the (All-Star Game) doesn’t come to Tampa, so it’s a double-edged sword. If it comes to the point where there’s no Olympics, I couldn’t think of a better place to host the game. We’ve proven the hockey market that we are, how great we are. I think it’d be a great time.”

Unlike some other Canadian superstars, Stamkos hasn’t had the pleasure of suiting up for Canada at the Olympics.

At the 2010 Games, he was selected as a reserve player for his country. He was also forced to miss the Sochi Games in 2014 because he suffered a broken tibia a few months before the start of the tournament.

If the NHL owners don’t reconsider their position before the 2022 Olympics, Stamkos might never have a chance to suit up for his country on that stage.