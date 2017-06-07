So, someone reportedly paid more than $31,000 for tickets to Game 6 in Nashville

How much money would you be willing to pay to attend a Stanley Cup Final game, especially if that game is a potential championship clincher?

A few hundred dollars? On second thought, that might not be enough. Maybe a few thousand dollars?

Well, one apparent hockey fan has upped the ante.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, a fan has paid $31,845 on StubHub for four seats along the glass for Game 6 in Nashville.

That is … a lot of coin.

Outlandish prices for a ticket to a Stanley Cup Final game on sites like StubHub are nothing new. Per SB Nation, the maximum price for one ticket to Game 3 of the 2014 final between the New York Rangers and L.A. Kings at Madison Square Garden was going for just over $21,000. For Game 4 of that series, the price for one ticket topped out at more than $26,000.

It was reported just prior to the beginning of this series between the Penguins and Predators that there had been quite a disparity between ticket prices at online ticket websites for games in the respective markets.

From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Online ticket marketplaces StubHub, SeatGeek, Ticket City and Vivid Seats show drastic price differences between Stanley Cup final games in Pittsburgh and Nashville, Tenn. As of midday Friday, the cheapest seat for Game 1 at PPG Paints Arena ranged from $199 to $290 across the four sites, while the cheapest ticket available for Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena ranged from $836 to $1,190.

In fact, as of Friday, it would be cheaper for a Predators fan to fly from Nashville (on a $609 round-trip flight) to Pittsburgh and buy a Game 1 ticket than it would be to see Game 3 at home — as long as they’re willing to sleep at the airport and load up on free peanuts.

And they talk about players willing to pay the price at playoff time.

Meanwhile, Game 5 goes Thursday in Pittsburgh. The series is tied 2-2.