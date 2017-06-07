Getty

Report: Jerry Bruckheimer part of Seattle’s latest NHL, arena push

By James O'BrienJun 7, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Should the NHL set aside “Pirates” for a Seattle team now, or would that be a little too hasty?

In revealing the latest plans to renovate KeyArena – and thus bring in an NHL team along with rejuvenating the beloved NBA’s Sonics – Tim Leiweke announced that famous Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer is expected to be part of a group looking to land a team in that area.

Also listed in that group is Boston Celtics minority owner David Bonderman, as KING 5’s Chris Daniels reports.

Daniels notes that Lieweke and Irving Azoff are spearheading a “$564 million gut remodel of the facility.”

“We’re committed to making sure that the passion we have for this city will be the passion that we give you every day to not only build a world-class arena for all of our generation, but to bring the NBA and the NHL back to Seattle—NBA back, NHL new,” Leiweke said.

To add even more legitimacy to the presentation, key members of the Vancouver Canucks (Francesco Aquilini) and Florida Panthers (Peter Luukko) were on hand, not to mention members from other professional sports teams and leagues.

Daniels reports that the Seattle Mayor Ed Murray confirmed contact with the NHL regarding the matter.

Interesting. This saga has already seen plenty of twists and turns, so we’ll see if there’s eventually fire to go with all the smoke.

Now, if a Bruckhemier-helmed group indeed lands a Seattle NHL team, we’re really going to need to hash out a perfect team name. “Pirates of the Caribbean” seems like the most obvious choice, and while it would be better than the Seattle Sorcerer’s Apprentice, his imdb page provides plenty of fodder to distract you before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final kicks into gear on Thursday.

Kings re-sign crucial forward Tyler Toffoli for three years, $13.8M

By James O'BrienJun 7, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT

Being limited by the salary cap is almost always a bad thing, but sometimes it helps a team like the Los Angeles Kings to grind out some bargain contracts.

Maybe that wasn’t the case during the RFA negotiations with Tyler Toffoli, yet it sure feels like that considering the steal of a deal he signed with the Kings.

The Kings confirmed that Toffoli was re-signed for three years, $13.8 million (or a $4.6 million cap hit) on Wednesday.

GM Rob Blake & Co. came into this offseason with the challenge of restructuring a once-proud roster, but they also needed to find decent deals for two important RFA forwards in Toffoli and Tanner Pearson.

They accomplished that much with both, as Pearson’s deal run for four seasons at a very reasonable clip of $3.75 million per year. With that in mind, “That 70’s Line” costs about $13.6 million per season.

(Note: that’s a wild bargain.)

His real name is Rocky: Golden Knights hire Thompson to coach AHL team

By James O'BrienJun 7, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

The best part of virtually every “Rocky” movie was the training montage, so clearly you’d expect Rocky Thompson to be great at developing young players.

OK, so that probably wasn’t the elevator pitch that sold the Vegas Golden Knights on Rocky Thompson, but either way, they named him head coach of the Chicago Wolves (their AHL affiliate) on Wednesday.

” … As a player, he was competitive, tough, team-oriented and hard working,” Golden Knights GM George McPhee said. “As a coach, he is now coming off a Memorial Cup Championship season with the Windsor Spitfires and has enjoyed success at multiple levels. Player development is a significant priority for our organization and he has proven to be very capable in that area as well. Rocky is the right coach to help us win championships in Chicago.”

AHL head coaches are typically expected to work well with young players. Still, that could be especially crucial in this case, as the Golden Knights are expected to be a work in progress. Thompson may need to deal with a rotating cast even by the standards of sending key pieces to the NHL.

Getting the most out of fringe talent could help accelerate the build, so Thompson is an important hire.

His name also really is Rocky Lee Thompson, too, apparently.

Pekka Rinne is ‘just living my dream’ in the Stanley Cup Final

By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT

Pekka Rinne‘s time in the Nashville Predators organization predates the second lockout.

He’s been with this club since the 2004 NHL Draft. In their nine previous playoff appearances, the Predators never made it beyond the second round. The second round? They didn’t achieve that feat until 2011.

They showed signs last year of a team that could go on a prolonged playoff run. They lost in Game 7 of the second round with a roster full of promising young talent, and then went out in the offseason and landed P.K. Subban to add to an already good blue line.

This season didn’t start out so great for the Predators, and they qualified for the playoffs with a wild card position. Where they finished in the standings has become a distant memory.

After all of that time spent stopping pucks for Nashville and after those previous postseason defeats, Rinne and the Predators find themselves in the Stanley Cup Final, tied 2-2 against the Penguins with Game 5 on Thursday, in what has become a best-of-three situation for a championship.

He’ll take it.

At 34 years of age, and with more than 500 games played in the NHL, this is his first trip to the final.

“It’s amazing,” said Rinne, who was sensational in Games 3 and 4 in Nashville, helping the Predators even the series. “Best time of my life. Obviously you don’t want to look back yet, but I’ve been playing for a long time and never had this opportunity. So, it means everything to me right now. I’m just living my dream right now.”

Another Nashville veteran, Mike Fisher, who has been with the Predators since 2011, is in the midst of his second Stanley Cup Final appearance. He made it this far with the Ottawa Senators in 2007, but they were outmatched against the Ducks, losing quickly in five games.

The Predators captain is 37 years old, having celebrated the date two days ago with a win. After going through three rounds without even registering a point, Fisher has four assists in the final. But, as a pending UFA, he also currently doesn’t have a contract for next season, and at this juncture of his playing career, he may not get another opportunity to reach this point again.

“I’m trying to enjoy everything. I think the whole run is incredible,” said Fisher. “It’s a grind. It’s hard to get here, so when you do get here, you’ve got to make the most of it. I think our guys have done a good job of just staying focused and realizing what we’ve got to do.”

Despite the fact they’ve carried play for large portions of this series — not allowing a single shot on goal for a 37-minute stretch in Game 1 — the Predators fell behind 2-0 in the series, after the Penguins were able to score eight goals combined against Rinne in Games 1 and 2.

But in Nashville, the tables turned. The Predators not only dictated the play at times, but they were able to solve Matt Murray, while Rinne stood on his head. It has all come together to set up this scenario.

“It’s pedal down,” said Fisher. “We’re ready.”

Report: Without a new arena, Burke says Flames could leave Calgary

By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

Brian Burke apparently had a lot to say on Wednesday.

The Calgary Flames president of hockey operations reportedly touched on a variety of topics while speaking at an event, including his stance on concussions in hockey. He also addressed the team’s arena situation and the CalgaryNEXT project.

Flames president Ken King has even gone so far as to suggest that without a new arena, the team would consider leaving Calgary. At the time, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi released a statement saying that, “…owners of the Calgary Flames have repeatedly assured Calgarians that they would not threaten to move the team.”

According to Chris Epp of CTV Calgary, Burke took a very similar stance to King when discussing the matter Wednesday.

A refresher: The Flames currently play at the aging Saddledome, an arena that has recently drawn criticism from Burke and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. However, in August 2015, the organization unveiled its plans for a new arena project — CalgaryNEXT — which was originally said to cost $890 million. The original plan, however, was not feasible, according to the city of Calgary.

Nenshi warned that in order for a plan to move forward there needed to be a benefit for the public, considering the reported payment structure for the project unveiled by the Flames included public funding.

Nenshi has reportedly said in the past that the CalgaryNEXT project is “dead.” Burke’s assessment of the situation was the complete opposite, calling it “very much alive,” per Dan McGarvey of CBC.