Flyers add McDavid’s junior coach to Hakstol’s staff (Updated)

A name has surfaced for Joe Mullen’s replacement in Philly — per Sportsnet, it’s OHL Erie bench boss Kris Knoblauch.
Update: It’s official. Flyers GM Ron Hextall has confirmed the hire, issuing the following release:
“Kris has had great success at the junior level with the Erie Otters and Kootenay Ice. He’s coached a lot of good young offensive gifted players.
“We feel he is a real good fit with our group and we’re excited to have him in our organization.”
Knoblauch, 38, is best known as Connor McDavid‘s coach with the Otters from 2012-15, though he has turned out a number of NHL prospects since taking over from Robbie Ftorek five years ago.
Andre Burakovsky, Brendan Gaunce, Dylan Strome, Alex DeBrincat and Taylor Raddysh also all played under Knoblauch and, unsurprisingly, Erie emerged as an OHL powerhouse over that time. This year, the Otters lost in the Memorial Cup Final to the Windsor Spitfires.
“He’s one of the best coaches out there,” TSN’s Craig Button said of Knoblauch, per the Edmonton Journal. “Whoever gets him is going to be very lucky.
“He can flat-out coach. He’s adaptable, he knows how to make adjustments as the game’s going on. He’s a great developer and bench coach.”
Mullen was dismissed from head coach Dave Hakstol’s staff in mid-April, after 10 years with the Flyers organization.