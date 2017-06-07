Report: Extension could come soon for Martin Jones, Sharks

The San Jose Sharks might not procrastinate when it comes to re-signing goalie Martin Jones.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that negotiations are going well between the two sides, making it possible that a contract extension could come as early as July.
Jones, 27, will see his $3 million cap hit expire after the 2017-18 season. There’s no word yet regarding how long the extension might be nor how much it could cost, which makes sense since the two sides must wait until July to ink a deal anyway.
One would assume it would be a healthy raise from $3 million, and considering his prime age, it could be for a decent duration.
The Sharks also have Aaron Dell signed through 2016-17 while Troy Grosenick recently inked a two-year, two-way deal, giving San Jose some insurance in case Dell is scooped up in the expansion draft.
Jones was solid this past season, going 35-23-6 with a .912 save percentage. He stopped 93.5 percent of the shots Edmonton sent his way in the first round, but the Sharks couldn’t provide enough offensive support in what would be a 4-2 series win for the Oilers.
Of course, some of Jones’ best work came in 2015-16, as he helped San Jose advance to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final before falling to Pittsburgh.
If a deal is reached, Jones would join Brent Burns as one of the few Sharks with deals beyond the next couple of seasons. Management was similarly proactive with Burns’ extension, giving him a big deal in November rather than waiting for this summer.